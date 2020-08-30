BMW Sedans for Sale Near Me
$63,320Est. Loan: $1,147/mo
BMW of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 BMW 3 Series 330e xDrive 4D Sedan 2.0L 4-Cylinder AWD Automatic Black Sapphire Metallic2.0L 4-Cylinder, AWD, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Active Driving Assistant Pro, Adaptive M Suspension, Aerodynamic Kit, Ambient Lighting, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Auto High-beam Headlights, BMW Assist eCall, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Connected Package Pro, Driving Assistance Professional Package, Dynamic Handling Package, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Executive Package, Extended Traffic Jam Assistant, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Fully automatic headlights, Gesture Control, HD Radio, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Icon Adaptive LED Headlights w/Laserlight, LED Fog Lights, Lumbar Support, M Sport Brakes w/Blue Calipers, M Sport Package, M Sport Package (337), M Steering Wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Radio Control US, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SensaTec Dashboard, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Sport Seats, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Variable Sport Steering, Wheels: 19" x 8" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Jet Black, WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging, Without Lines Designation Outside.Factory MSRP: $63,320
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 BMW 3 Series 330e xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5P9C0XMFJ92044
Stock: B10008
Listed since: 07-23-2020
$94,645Est. Loan: $1,668/mo
BMW of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2021 BMW 7 Series 740i xDrive 4D Sedan 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo AWD Automatic Dark Graphite MetallicAWD, Zagora Bge Nappa Lth, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Connected Package Pro, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Armrests & Steering Wheel, Multi-Contour Seats, Power Rear Sunshade & Rear Side Window Shades, Premium Package, Wheels: 18 x 8.0 V-Spoke Style 642.Factory MSRP: $94,64520/27 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 BMW 7 Series 740i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7T4C09MCE54504
Stock: B10004
Listed since: 05-21-2020
$55,420Est. Loan: $1,006/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Heated Seats, Nav System, Moonroof, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, All Wheel Drive. 330e xDrive trim, Mediterranean Blue Metallic exterior and Oyster Vernasca Leather interior.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 InputOPTION PACKAGESEXECUTIVE PACKAGE Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, Head-Up Display, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Active Driving Assistant, cross-traffic alert rear, For vehicles equipped w/navigation, speed limit info is additionally included, Gesture Control, Active Blind Spot Detection, Icon Adaptive LED Headlights w/Laserlight, Heated Front Seats, harman/kardon SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Active Park Distance Control, Surround View w/3D View, Rear View Camera, Parking Assistant Plus. BMW 330e xDrive with Mediterranean Blue Metallic exterior and Oyster Vernasca Leather interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 288 HP at 3800 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 BMW 3 Series 330e xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5P9C01MFJ92546
Stock: MFJ92546
Listed since: 07-23-2020
$108,995Est. Loan: $1,921/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PROFESSIONAL PACKA... FRONT VENTILATED SEATS. Dark Graphite Metallic exterior and Black Nappa Leather interior, 750i xDrive trim.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Premium Sound SystemOPTION PACKAGESLUXURY REAR SEATING PACKAGE 7" Touch Command Tablet, Rear Ventilated Seats, Rear Massaging Seats, Rear Comfort Seats, Heated Steering Wheel w/Fr & Rr Seats & Armrests, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PROFESSIONAL PACKAGE Active Driving Assistant Pro, ACC w/Stop and Go, Active Lane Keeping Assistant w/Side Collision Avoidance, Steering and Traffic Jam Assistant, Automatic Lane Change, Evasion Assistant and Cross-Traffic Alert front, Extended Traffic Jam Assistant For limited access highways, Active Driving Assistant Delete, FRONT VENTILATED SEATS, TRANSMISSION: SPORT AUTOMATIC (STD). BMW 750i xDrive with Dark Graphite Metallic exterior and Black Nappa Leather interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 523 HP at 5500 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7U2C02MCE18896
Stock: MCE18896
Listed since: 06-26-2020
$115,545Est. Loan: $2,036/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, All Wheel Drive, BOWERS & WILKINS DIAMOND SURROUND SOU... Turbo Charged. Carbon Black Metallic exterior and Cognac Nappa Leather interior, 750i xDrive trimKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Satellite RadioOPTION PACKAGESEXECUTIVE PACKAGE Ceramic Controls, Front Ventilated Seats, Front Massaging Seats, Power Rear Sunshade & Rear Side Window Shades, Instrument Panel w/Nappa Leather Finish, Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roof, Panoramic Moonroof Delete, BOWERS & WILKINS DIAMOND SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, M SPORT PACKAGE M door sills and M foot rest, Shadowline Exterior Trim, M Sport Exhaust System, Fineline Black Wood Trim, Anthracite Headliner, M Steering Wheel, M Sport Package (337), Wheels: 19" x 8.5" M Double-Spoke Style 647M Bi-color orbit grey, Without Lines Designation Outside, Aerodynamic Kit, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PROFESSIONAL PACKAGE Active Driving Assistant Pro, ACC w/Stop and Go, Active Lane Keeping Assistant w/Side Collision Avoidance, Steering and Traffic Jam Assistant, Automatic Lane Change, Evasion Assistant and Cross-Traffic Alert front, Extended Traffic Jam Assistant For limited access highways, Active Driving Assistant Delete, FRONT & REAR HEATED SEATS, TRANSMISSION: SPORT AUTOMATIC (STD). BMW 750i xDrive with Carbon Black Metallic exterior and Cognac Nappa Leather interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 523 HP at 5500 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7U2C09MCE50311
Stock: MCE50311
Listed since: 08-01-2020
$115,685Est. Loan: $2,039/mo
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Sunroof, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, All Wheel Drive, FRONT & REAR HEATED SEATS, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, Turbo. 750i xDrive trim, Tanzanite Blue II Metallic exterior and Cognac Nappa Leather interior.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Premium Sound SystemOPTION PACKAGESEXECUTIVE PACKAGE Ceramic Controls, Front Ventilated Seats, Front Massaging Seats, Power Rear Sunshade & Rear Side Window Shades, Instrument Panel w/Nappa Leather Finish, Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roof, Panoramic Moonroof Delete, INTERIOR DESIGN PACKAGE Grab Handle in Wood Trim, Rear Center Armrest w/Wood Trim, Rear Seat Belt Cover in Wood Trim, Luxury Rear Floor Mats, Interior Design Package (7S5), Coordinated Upholstery Color Alcantara Headliner Black and cognac upholsteries will receive an ivory white Alcantara headliner, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PROFESSIONAL PACKAGE Active Driving Assistant Pro, ACC w/Stop and Go, Active Lane Keeping Assistant w/Side Collision Avoidance, Steering and Traffic Jam Assistant, Automatic Lane Change, Evasion Assistant and Cross-Traffic Alert front, Extended Traffic Jam Assistant For limited access highways, Active Driving Assistant Delete, WHEELS: 20" X 8.5" FR & 20" X 10" RR V-SPOKE Individual bi-color style 649, Tires: 245/40R20 Fr & 275/35R20 Rr Perf Run-Flat, Increased Top Speed Limiter, WOOD INLAY LEATHER STEERING WHEEL Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, FRONT & REAR HEATED SEATS. BMW 750i xDrive with Tanzanite Blue II Metallic exterior and Cognac Nappa Leather interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 523 HP at 5500 RPM*.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA7U2C00MCF05213
Stock: MCF05213
Listed since: 08-20-2020
$65,060Est. Loan: $1,118/mo
BMW of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive 4D Sedan 2.0L 4-Cylinder AWD Automatic Dark Graphite MetallicAWD, Blue Leather, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Aerodynamic Kit, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay Compatibility w/1 Year Trial, Automatic temperature control, BMW Assist eCall, BMW TeleServices, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth (ZEB), Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Gesture Control, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, LED Fog Lights, Live Cockpit Pro w/Navi, Lumbar Support, M Sport Package, M Sport Pkg, M Sport Suspension, M Steering Wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tailgate, Power windows, Premium Package, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, SensaTec Dashboard, Shadowline Exterior Trim, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport Seats, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 19 x 8 M Double-Spoke (Style 664M), WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging, Without Lines Designation Outside.Factory MSRP: $65,06024/31 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJR7C05LWW84914
Stock: B01247
Listed since: 07-29-2020
$62,185Est. Loan: $1,066/mo
BMW of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive 4D Sedan 2.0L 4-Cylinder AWD Automatic Dark Graphite MetallicAWD, Cognac Leather, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Apple CarPlay Compatibility w/1 Year Trial, BMW Assist eCall, BMW TeleServices, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth (ZEB), Front Bucket Seats, Gesture Control, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Live Cockpit Pro w/Navi, Navigation System, Power Tailgate, Premium Package, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging.Factory MSRP: $62,18524/31 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJR7C05LWW83777
Stock: B01234
Listed since: 07-24-2020
$58,885Est. Loan: $1,004/mo
BMW of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive 4D Sedan 2.0L 4-Cylinder AWD Automatic Mineral White MetallicAWD, Black Artificial Leather, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Apple CarPlay Compatibility w/1 Year Trial, BMW Assist eCall, BMW TeleServices, Convenience Package, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Live Cockpit Pro w/Navi, Lumbar Support, Navigation System, Power Front Seats, Power moonroof, Power Tailgate, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Sport Seats, WiFi Hotspot.Factory MSRP: $58,88524/31 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJR7C06LWW84338
Stock: B01230
Listed since: 07-23-2020
$47,920Est. Loan: $812/mo
BMW of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive 4D Sedan 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Turbocharged AWD Automatic Mediterranean Blue MetallicAWD, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Convenience Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, Lumbar Support, Navigation, Navigation System, Park Distance Control, Power Front Seats, Power moonroof, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Sport Seats.Factory MSRP: $47,92025/34 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MW5R7J0XL8B42561
Stock: B01257
Listed since: 08-19-2020
$62,185Est. Loan: $1,065/mo
BMW of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive 4D Sedan 2.0L 4-Cylinder AWD Automatic Glacier Silver MetallicAWD, Black Leather, Apple CarPlay Compatibility w/1 Year Trial, BMW Assist eCall, BMW TeleServices, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth (ZEB), Gesture Control, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Live Cockpit Pro w/Navi, Navigation System, Power Tailgate, Premium Package, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging.Factory MSRP: $62,18524/31 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJR7C07LWW83585
Stock: B01086
Listed since: 05-11-2020
$58,885Est. Loan: $1,005/mo
BMW of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive 4D Sedan 2.0L 4-Cylinder AWD Automatic Glacier Silver MetallicAWD, Black Artificial Leather, Apple CarPlay Compatibility w/1 Year Trial, BMW Assist eCall, BMW TeleServices, Convenience Package, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Live Cockpit Pro w/Navi, Lumbar Support, Navigation System, Power Front Seats, Power moonroof, Power Tailgate, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Sport Seats, WiFi Hotspot.Factory MSRP: $58,88524/31 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJR7C05LWW83729
Stock: B01095
Listed since: 05-13-2020
$51,330Est. Loan: $869/mo
BMW of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive 4D Sedan 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Turbocharged AWD Automatic Mineral Gray MetallicAWD, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, BMW Assist eCall, BMW TeleServices, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Connected Package Pro, DVD Area Coding (North America), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection, HD Radio, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, Live Cockpit Pro w/Navi, Lumbar Support, Navigation, Navigation System, Park Distance Control, Premium Package, Radio Control US, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio.Factory MSRP: $51,33025/34 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MW5R7J08L8B46382
Stock: B01271
Listed since: 08-28-2020
$60,170Est. Loan: $1,030/mo
BMW of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive 4D Sedan 2.0L 4-Cylinder AWD Automatic Imperial Blue MetallicAWD, Canberra Beige/Black w/SensaTec Upholstery, Active Park Distance Control, Apple CarPlay Compatibility w/1 Year Trial, Convenience Package, Heated Front Seats, Parking Assistance Package, Parking Assistant Plus, Power Tailgate, Rear-View Camera, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Surround View w/3D View.Factory MSRP: $60,17024/31 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJR7C03LCD68786
Stock: B00706
Listed since: 12-20-2019
$47,370Est. Loan: $800/mo
BMW of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive 4D Sedan 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Turbocharged AWD Automatic Alpine WhiteAWD, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, BMW Assist eCall, BMW TeleServices, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Convenience Package, DVD Area Coding (North America), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection, HD Radio, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, Lumbar Support, Navigation, Park Distance Control, Power Front Seats, Power moonroof, Radio Control US, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Sport Seats, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" V-Spoke Bi-Color Orbit Grey.Factory MSRP: $47,37025/34 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MW5R7J01L8B42397
Stock: B01261
Listed since: 08-21-2020
$51,885Est. Loan: $880/mo
BMW of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive 4D Sedan 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Turbocharged AWD Automatic Portimao Blue MetallicAWD, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Aerodynamic Kit, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Convenience Package, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, LED Fog Lights, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, Lumbar Support, M Sport Package, M Sport Package (337), M Sport Suspension, M Steering Wheel, Navigation, Navigation System, Park Distance Control, Power Front Seats, SensaTec Dashboard, Shadowline Exterior Trim, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Sport Seats, Variable Sport Steering, Wheels: 19" x 8" M Double-Spoke Bi-Color Jet Black, Without Lines Designation Outside.Factory MSRP: $51,88525/34 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MW5R7J0XL8B31088
Stock: B00979
Listed since: 03-20-2020
$48,995Est. Loan: $828/mo
BMW of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive 4D Sedan 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Turbocharged AWD Automatic Jet BlackAWD, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, BMW Assist eCall, BMW TeleServices, Brake assist, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Connected Package Pro, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD Area Coding (North America), Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Enhanced Premium Sound System, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection, HD Radio, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, Live Cockpit Pro w/Navi, Lumbar Support, Navigation, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Park Distance Control, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Package, Radio Control US, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Remote Engine Start, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-Sensitive Wipers.Factory MSRP: $48,99525/34 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3MW5R7J05L8B37610
Stock: B01214
Listed since: 07-18-2020
$65,675Est. Loan: $1,113/mo
BMW of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 BMW 5 Series 540i 4D Sedan 3.0L I6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 335hp RWD Automatic Black Sapphire MetallicBlack Leather, ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistant, Driving Assistance Plus Package, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth (ZEB), Gesture Control, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Navigation System, Power Tailgate, Premium Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Wireless Charging.Factory MSRP: $65,67522/30 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 BMW 5 Series 540i with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJS1C09LCD60600
Stock: B01119
Listed since: 05-22-2020
