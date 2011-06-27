Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,150
|$12,088
|$13,259
|Clean
|$9,231
|$10,997
|$12,056
|Average
|$7,393
|$8,814
|$9,649
|Rough
|$5,556
|$6,631
|$7,243
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S63 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,352
|$18,419
|$20,269
|Clean
|$13,963
|$16,756
|$18,429
|Average
|$11,183
|$13,430
|$14,751
|Rough
|$8,404
|$10,104
|$11,072
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S65 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,403
|$27,530
|$30,026
|Clean
|$21,284
|$25,045
|$27,301
|Average
|$17,048
|$20,074
|$21,852
|Rough
|$12,811
|$15,103
|$16,402
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600 4dr Sedan (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,292
|$17,814
|$19,342
|Clean
|$13,907
|$16,206
|$17,587
|Average
|$11,139
|$12,989
|$14,076
|Rough
|$8,370
|$9,772
|$10,566
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,655
|$11,523
|$13,237
|Clean
|$7,871
|$10,482
|$12,036
|Average
|$6,304
|$8,402
|$9,634
|Rough
|$4,738
|$6,321
|$7,231