Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,441
|$8,913
|$10,272
|Clean
|$5,805
|$8,039
|$9,260
|Average
|$4,533
|$6,290
|$7,238
|Rough
|$3,261
|$4,542
|$5,215
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600 4dr Sedan (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,136
|$12,491
|$13,797
|Clean
|$9,135
|$11,266
|$12,438
|Average
|$7,134
|$8,816
|$9,721
|Rough
|$5,132
|$6,366
|$7,004
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550 4dr Sedan (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,366
|$8,744
|$10,051
|Clean
|$5,738
|$7,887
|$9,062
|Average
|$4,480
|$6,172
|$7,082
|Rough
|$3,223
|$4,456
|$5,103
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S65 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,404
|$19,223
|$21,876
|Clean
|$12,982
|$17,337
|$19,722
|Average
|$10,138
|$13,567
|$15,414
|Rough
|$7,293
|$9,796
|$11,106