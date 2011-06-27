  1. Home
Used 1996 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 S-Class
4.8
10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

S320SWB

GIUSEPPE, 03/29/2003
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

A FABULOUS USED CAR AT 25 GRAND AND FIVE YRS OLD AT TIME OF PURCHASE LOOKS AND FEELS LIKE NEW PERFECT SHAPE NO PROBLEMS HAD ORIGINAL TIRES WHEN BOUGHT AT 48 K MILES.COMPARES TO BEST OF LUXURY SEDANS EVEN WITH SIX CYL.HAS GOOD POWER AND QUIET BEYOND BELIEF RIDE

Best car ever

Ned, 05/24/2010
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

This car is amazing. It rides smoothly, has the power when it is needed, and it still has the looks after 15 years.

MB S600

tareq, 10/08/2008
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

A fabulous car from 13 years the date I bought and still feels and looks new. It is a great car with great power of 12 cylinders. I love this car. I bought a new 2008 Lexus and I had to do some repairs after 6 months, but the Mercedes I had nothing to do but the checkups every year

Best Car at 60+ mph

Steve at California, 09/23/2003
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

The above title stated clearly: this is the best car I ever ride on highway. A perfect balance between performance and luxury. With the 5.0 litter V-8, the S- 500 is, (may I say), sporty at highway speed. Plenty of passing power/touque, and the car achieves the speed in such a quiet and effortless manner. The gas mileage is not too bad, since most of the time I do not need to rev the engine high to extract performance.

The last rock-solid S-Class

SRS, 05/30/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This car replaced my '84 300SD which I lost in an accident. But having saved my life, I wanted another Mercedes S-Class and decided to try a W140 chassis. It is built like a bank vault and still has all of the hallmarks of a true Mercedes Benz (before the Chrysler merger). It has not been without problems (oil tappet pipe replaced, central locking pump, lower oil pan seal, control arm bushings, steering damper to name a few). But this is a 12 year old car w/ 144K miles. Any automobile that old and with that kind of mileage is going to need attention. So overall, I recommend this car to any Mercedes lover. With proper care and feeding (and a nice "rainy day" fund), you will enjoy it!

