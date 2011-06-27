Estimated values
1996 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,264
|$3,404
|$4,032
|Clean
|$2,016
|$3,040
|$3,601
|Average
|$1,520
|$2,312
|$2,739
|Rough
|$1,024
|$1,584
|$1,877
Estimated values
1996 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,268
|$3,411
|$4,040
|Clean
|$2,019
|$3,046
|$3,608
|Average
|$1,522
|$2,316
|$2,744
|Rough
|$1,026
|$1,587
|$1,881
Estimated values
1996 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S420 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,010
|$2,738
|$3,142
|Clean
|$1,790
|$2,445
|$2,807
|Average
|$1,350
|$1,859
|$2,135
|Rough
|$909
|$1,274
|$1,463
Estimated values
1996 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,469
|$4,855
|$5,621
|Clean
|$3,089
|$4,335
|$5,020
|Average
|$2,329
|$3,297
|$3,819
|Rough
|$1,569
|$2,258
|$2,617
Estimated values
1996 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S320 SWB 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,670
|$3,988
|$4,714
|Clean
|$2,377
|$3,561
|$4,210
|Average
|$1,793
|$2,708
|$3,202
|Rough
|$1,208
|$1,855
|$2,195
Estimated values
1996 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,236
|$4,272
|$4,848
|Clean
|$2,882
|$3,815
|$4,330
|Average
|$2,173
|$2,901
|$3,293
|Rough
|$1,464
|$1,987
|$2,257
Estimated values
1996 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S320 LWB 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,900
|$2,970
|$3,557
|Clean
|$1,692
|$2,652
|$3,176
|Average
|$1,276
|$2,017
|$2,416
|Rough
|$860
|$1,381
|$1,656