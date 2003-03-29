Used 1996 Mercedes-Benz S-Class for Sale Near Me
- 97,500 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$14,990
Platinum Motor Cars - Northbrook / Illinois
REST EASY! With its Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this Mercedes-Benz purchase. LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Electrically Operated Glass Sunroof with Pop-Up Feature. This Mercedes-Benz S Class also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Premium Sound, Front Heated Seats. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Leather Interior Surface, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Contact General Sales at 630-832-3300 or sales@platinum-motorcars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBGA76E9SA261341
Stock: PLT1967
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2018
- 107,486 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,598
Sullivan Auto Trading - Fredericksburg / Virginia
1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 320 5-Speed Automatic 3.2L I6 24V Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Cassette, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers. With the largest inventory in the area and GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL, visiting Sullivan Auto Trading just makes sense. We have a professional sales team and ASE certified technicians with many years of experience ready to serve your automotive needs We understand shopping online to find the vehicle that fits your needs is a small part of your goal. We know your #1 priority is to be confident and comfortable with accurate representation in your transaction. Our goal is not to sell you a vehicle, its our vision to earn a long standing relationship with our customers. We believe being a blessing to others is a seed sown to be blessed. We know we are #1 in pricing and vehicle condition in the market. This vehicle has been Virginia State Inspected, fully detailed and evaluated by our ASE Certified Technicians. Free Carfax reports are available for your convenience. We have an outstanding relationship with our Lending Institutions and are extremely competitive with interest rates.Please Call us at 540-654-5200 if you have any questions. Recent Arrival! 1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 320 Base
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S320.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBGA32EXRA178848
Stock: 153414A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- 128,706 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2000 Mercedes-Benz S 430 --- CLEAN CAR FAX --- 4.3L V8 ---- LEATHER HEATED AND COOLED SEATS -- POWER WINDOWS AND SEATS --- SUNROOF -- DUAL AC -- AM/FM STEREO -- CD PLAYER -- WE FINANCE ---MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Antenna type: power, Cassette, Premium brand: Bose, Radio: AM/FM, ABS: 4-wheel, Power brakes, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Center console, Cruise control, Memorized settings: driver seat, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, Power steering, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic, Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener, Limited slip differential: rear, Gauge: tachometer, Trip computer, Exterior entry lights, Front fog lights, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: auto-dimming, Moonroof / Sunroof: power, Driver seat power adjustments, Driver seat: heated, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat power adjustments, Passenger seat: heated, Upholstery: leather, Anti-theft system: alarm, Power door locks, Stability control, Traction control, Navigation system, Wheel diameter: 16 inch, Wheels: alloy, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows, Tinted glass, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBNG70J2YA128912
Stock: 22933
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,743 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,998
Best Buy Quality Cars - Bellflower / California
FRESH TRADE!!! EXCELLENT CONDITION. FULLY LOADED. VERY WELL TAKEN CARE OF. LOW MILES. LOW PRICE. CLEAN TITLE. WE FINANCE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBNG75J7YA062124
Stock: 062124
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,132 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,950
Modesto Mitsubishi - Modesto / California
APPLY ONLINE, WE ARE A CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDER. ALL CREDIT UNION MEMBERS WELCOME. 100% FINANCING AS LOW AS 3.9% UP TO 84 MONTHS (subject to credit approval) CALL FOR MORE DETAILS. - This 2000 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 4dr S500 4dr Sedan 5.0L features a 5.0L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Charcoal Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Leather Interior Surface, , Roof-Sun/Moon, Seat-Heated Driver, Power Driver Seat, Audio-Upgrade Sound System, Wheels-Aluminum, Communications-Onboard Hands Free, Seat-Memory, Mirrors-Memory, 4 Wheel Disc Brakes, Steering Wheel-Leather Wrapped, Wipers-Rain Sensing, Headlights-High Intensity Discharge, Headlights-Auto-Off, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Seat-Lumbar-Driver, Seat-Lumbar-Passenger, Mirrors-Pwr Driver, Heated Side Mirrors, Side view mirror blinker indicator, Mirror-Electrochromic In-Side Rearview, Mirrors-Vanity-Driver, Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illuminated, Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger, Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illuminated, Air Bag - Driver, Air Bag - Passenger, Air Bags - Head, Air Bag - Side, Air Bag-Side-Body-Rear, Suspension-Active Suspension System, Daytime Running Lights, Built-in Garage Door Opener, Floor Mats-Front, Reading Lamps-Front, Reading Lamps-Rear, Remote Trunk Release Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Cammisa Motor Car Co at 877-773-6315 or lcammisa@cammisamotor.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBNG75J6YA100930
Stock: 1628C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-06-2019
- 56,744 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
Zeigler Buick GMC of Lincolnwood - Lincolnwood / Illinois
2001 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 500 Base Brilliant Silver Metallic *LEATHER INTERIOR, *NAVIGATION, *MOONROOF, *HEATED SEATS. Odometer is 50082 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBNG75J71A158440
Stock: B90411A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 79,901 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,450
Auto Group of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
***SUPER LOW MILES***BLUETOOTH***CLEAN CARFAX***Look at this super low mileage 2001 Mercedes Benz S 430 that just arrived here at Auto Group of Louisville! This incredible S 430 is well equipped with Power Rear Sun Shade Memory Power Front Seats Adjustable Ride Height Power Sunroof Bluetooth COMAND Informant System Navigation Ready Dual Auto Climate Control HID Headlights and much more! Swing on by 11601 Plantside Drive in Beautiful Jeffersontown Kentucky and let one of our Great Award-Winning Friendly Knowledgeable Customer Care Specialist show you this incredible vehicle today!DealerRater's CAR DEALER OF THE YEAR 2019 & 2020!Cargurus' TOP RATED DEALER 2018 & 2020!DealerRater's CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AWARD 2019 & 2020!BEST PRICES IN 200 MILES!CALL OR TEXT US 502-999-9000!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBNG70J71A150152
Stock: 150152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,300 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
Kings Auto Group FL - Tampa / Florida
WE FINANCE EVERYONE GUARANTEE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT AND EVEN FIRST TIME BUYERS! WE WELCOME TRADE-INS AND ACCEPT ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS! EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES! PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL OR COME IN AT ANYTIME DURING BUSINESS HOURS WE WILL BE MORE THAN HAPPY TO HELP! SINCE 2007. RATES AS LOW AS 1.99. DOWN PAYMENT VARY DEPENDING ON CREDIT. SE HABLA ESPANOL! OFRECEMOS FINANCIAMENTO PARA PERSONAS CON SOLO PASAPORTE O LICENCIA INTERNACIONAL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBNG70J01A221711
Stock: C221711
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,036 miles
$7,589
Mercedes-Benz of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Special Order Metallic Paint Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBNG75J82A242932
Stock: 2A242932
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 83,000 miles
Emory Street Auto Sales - Attleboro / Massachusetts
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY AT YOUR CONVENIENCE! THIS IS THE ONE YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR. This car is being sold free of any known major defects 4 BRAND NEW TIRES CLEAN EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR. LOW MILES. ULTIMATE LUXURY CAR.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBNG70J02A302214
Stock: 1096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,929 miles
$11,828
Mercedes-Benz of Salisbury - Salisbury / Maryland
This 2002 Mercedes-Benz S 500 RWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: Clean CARFAX. Leather.Recent Arrival!We know that prospective clients are extremely well educated when researching their next vehicle. Mercedes-Benz of Salisbury has made it easy to get all the available vehicle information so you can spend less time researching and more time enjoying your purchase. This vehicle is located at Mercedes-Benz of Salisbury. 2013 North Salisbury Blvd. Salisbury MD 21801 Call (410) 324-3443! Prices exclude taxes, tags, and dealer processing fee of $499, not required by law. Remember your tax is always determined by where you live and not by where you buy at Pohanka of Salisbury..Prices exclude taxes, tags, and dealer processing fee of $300, not required by law. Remember your tax is always determined by where you live and not by where you buy at Pohanka of Salisbury.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBNG75J52A286810
Stock: B8539AADR
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 132,183 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
Kings Auto Group FL - Tampa / Florida
WE FINANCE EVERYONE GUARANTEE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT AND EVEN FIRST TIME BUYERS! WE WELCOME TRADE-INS AND ACCEPT ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS! EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES! PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL OR COME IN AT ANYTIME DURING BUSINESS HOURS WE WILL BE MORE THAN HAPPY TO HELP! SINCE 2007. RATES AS LOW AS 1.99. DOWN PAYMENT VARY DEPENDING ON CREDIT. SE HABLA ESPANOL! OFRECEMOS FINANCIAMENTO PARA PERSONAS CON SOLO PASAPORTE O LICENCIA INTERNACIONAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBNG75J62A242671
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,274 miles
$7,495
Crown Auto Group - Falls Church / Virginia
VA inspection passed! Drives excellent.. Rebuit Title...2003 MERCEDES-BENZ S-CLASS Rear Wheel Drive with powerful 5.0L SOHC SMPI 24-valve aluminum-alloy V8 engine and driven 86274 miles!You can always call or text at (703) 763-4428 for quick answers to your questions..For appointments only: We are available until 7:30 pm Monday to Saturday . We are open on Sundays 11 AM - 4 PM. Please call us prior to your visit...Terms of Sale Overview: We reserve the right to end this listing at anytime should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice.Fees and Taxes: All vehicles sold are subject to $495 dealer processing fee. This represents the costs incurred with inspecting, cleaning, and adjusting vehicles. This fee also covers preparation of all documents, as well as all costs incurred with shipping of paperwork. Buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered. Accepted Payment Type: Cash, certified check, bank transfers, EFT or 3rd-party financing.WARRANTY: Please call us about warranty details. Different terms may be applied which is dependent on the millage, year and make of the car. Warranty is applicable when full/advertised price is paid when purchasing the car. FINANCING:If you have a job we can assist with financing (bad or good credit).Interest rates may vary and related to your credit and income.Please note, processing fee, DMV fees and taxes are not included in the price.. Older (more than 10 years old) and certain high maintenance luxury vehicles can not be applied for. Please, contact us prior submitting credit application on any vehicle if you have a question.Millage : Millage on the odometer may be higher than you see on the ads.Crown Auto Group, Inc
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBNG75J63A363489
Stock: CAG4120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 137,877 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,952
Mercedes-Benz Of Reno - Reno / Nevada
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBNG70J93A318067
Stock: 3A318067
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 145,761 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,885
Luxury Imports Auto Sales - Florence / Kentucky
Excellent value this 2003 Mercedes Benz S-500 AWD Sedan.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBNG84J33A328867
Stock: A328867
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 153,371 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
Mercedes-Benz of Pompano - Pompano Beach / Florida
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBNG75J43A337831
Stock: 3A337831
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 86,004 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,995
Cadillac of New Orleans - Metairie / Louisiana
4.3L trim. Moonroof, Leather, Nav System, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, REAR ACTIVE VENTILATED SEATS, PARKTRONIC AUDIO/VISUAL PARKING ASSIS PWR TRUNK CLOSER, 6-DISC CD CHANGER. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System Mercedes-Benz 4.3L with 029 exterior and 575 interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 275 HP at 5750 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES REAR ACTIVE VENTILATED SEATS heated rear seats, PARKTRONIC AUDIO/VISUAL PARKING ASSISTANT, PWR TRUNK CLOSER, 6-DISC CD CHANGER. VEHICLE REVIEWS Edmunds.com explains 'a top choice when it comes to a no-compromise, full-size luxury sedan'. OUR OFFERINGS Rise above with Cadillac of New Orleans. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S430 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBNG70J43A350764
Stock: 20198A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 43,888 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,990
MDK International - Burbank / California
by appointment only * fixed prices PLEASE NOTE: No test drives are offered on some of our cars without proof of funds or pre-approved financing! We do not take personal checks or credit cards! * Please note, no test drives offered without proof of funds or pre-approved financing * Even though this color is called Black Opal Metallic it is in fact dark greenish blue metallic paint which used to be called GREEN BLACK METALLIC (189U) * Brand new brakes all the way around + nearly brand new Bridgestone tires! * Heavily optioned V12 Twin-Turbo S600 * AMG Sport pkg * Power rear seats * Keyless GO * Distronic * Front and rear parking sensors * Rear sun-shades * Rear climate control * Heated / cooled seats * Power trunk * Power soft-closing doors * Bi-Xenon headlights * Clear title * Carfax certified * California car * Lots of service records available per Carfax report APPOINTMENT ONLY no-haggle pricing Financing / Warranties - Third party inspections are welcome - Trade-ins are welcome - We buy cars - Delivery options available - for more information please see our [FAQ] You can also schedule an appointment / apply for financing / check availability on out web site at: mdk-global.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBNG76J44A404220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
