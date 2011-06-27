Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Consumer Reviews

Love this car srsmartin , 08/26/2010 25 of 25 people found this review helpful This car's average mileage for its first 51,000 miles is 30,6. On the highway I get 41+ at 70 mph. Add Mercedes legendary comfort and handling and this is a great car. I bought it used in 2009 from a dealer with a full MB warranty for $28 k. I'll never buy a new one again! It is my fourth Benz/first diesel, and I am now a diesel convert. Why drive anything else? Report Abuse

Oil pump problems Hans , 08/20/2010 85 of 89 people found this review helpful Listen in the morning at start up for a whining noise. it is the oil Pump because very few mechanics change the front of the trans oil, there are two oil plug for the transmission. Mercedes will replace the oil pump even the vehicle is out of warranty because they know there is a problem . 06 and 07 E350 . Report Abuse

Great car eebenz , 04/12/2012 27 of 28 people found this review helpful So far zero problems with this car. I bought it transferred from Houston to Phoenix with 45k mi, and have 60k mi now. Everything is perfect. Fuel mileage summer 24/36 winter 29/38 city/highway. My typical city driving is 6 mile each way with 15 lights. hwy hilly and 75 to 80mph. Note ac use is the mpg killer in Phoenix. Report Abuse

+600k Miles and Still Going STRONG Christian Hans Koerner , 12/07/2018 E320 CDI 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Diesel Mercedes ARE the Cheapest Cars on the ROAD ! Period. I've retained all receipts, fuel ( +$60,000 in 10 years, average 70,000 per yr) Maintenance, etc. Cost per mile is lowest of any car I've driven, from VW Jetta Diesel, Jeep GC, Tahoe's, Camry, etc. Recently replaced ORIGINAL Turbo and Starter. Engine, knock on wood, has never been opened, Tranny rebuilt at 400,000 because I drive like a German. The only thing I would change is the TAXES on Diesel. Since I burn LESS FUEL, Why does the Federal Govt and State charge me more, don't they want us Commoners to use LESS FUEL ?!?!?! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse