2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,264$4,265$4,819
Clean$2,930$3,832$4,329
Average$2,262$2,967$3,348
Rough$1,594$2,102$2,366
Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,152$11,229$12,923
Clean$7,318$10,090$11,607
Average$5,649$7,811$8,976
Rough$3,980$5,533$6,346
Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG 4dr Wagon (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,575$10,015$11,362
Clean$6,799$8,999$10,205
Average$5,249$6,967$7,892
Rough$3,698$4,935$5,579
Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 CDI 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,927$4,047$4,665
Clean$2,627$3,637$4,190
Average$2,028$2,815$3,240
Rough$1,429$1,994$2,291
Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (5.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,291$4,276$4,820
Clean$2,954$3,842$4,330
Average$2,281$2,975$3,348
Rough$1,607$2,107$2,367
Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,310$4,966$5,874
Clean$2,971$4,462$5,276
Average$2,294$3,455$4,080
Rough$1,616$2,447$2,884
Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,893$4,001$4,611
Clean$2,597$3,595$4,142
Average$2,005$2,783$3,203
Rough$1,413$1,971$2,264
Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,913$4,029$4,645
Clean$2,615$3,621$4,172
Average$2,019$2,803$3,226
Rough$1,423$1,985$2,281
Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,095$4,126$4,695
Clean$2,779$3,707$4,217
Average$2,145$2,870$3,261
Rough$1,511$2,033$2,306
Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,407$1,693$1,853
Clean$1,263$1,521$1,664
Average$975$1,178$1,287
Rough$687$834$910
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,597 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,595 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
