Estimated values
2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,264
|$4,265
|$4,819
|Clean
|$2,930
|$3,832
|$4,329
|Average
|$2,262
|$2,967
|$3,348
|Rough
|$1,594
|$2,102
|$2,366
2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,152
|$11,229
|$12,923
|Clean
|$7,318
|$10,090
|$11,607
|Average
|$5,649
|$7,811
|$8,976
|Rough
|$3,980
|$5,533
|$6,346
2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG 4dr Wagon (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,575
|$10,015
|$11,362
|Clean
|$6,799
|$8,999
|$10,205
|Average
|$5,249
|$6,967
|$7,892
|Rough
|$3,698
|$4,935
|$5,579
2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 CDI 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,927
|$4,047
|$4,665
|Clean
|$2,627
|$3,637
|$4,190
|Average
|$2,028
|$2,815
|$3,240
|Rough
|$1,429
|$1,994
|$2,291
2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (5.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,291
|$4,276
|$4,820
|Clean
|$2,954
|$3,842
|$4,330
|Average
|$2,281
|$2,975
|$3,348
|Rough
|$1,607
|$2,107
|$2,367
2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,310
|$4,966
|$5,874
|Clean
|$2,971
|$4,462
|$5,276
|Average
|$2,294
|$3,455
|$4,080
|Rough
|$1,616
|$2,447
|$2,884
2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,893
|$4,001
|$4,611
|Clean
|$2,597
|$3,595
|$4,142
|Average
|$2,005
|$2,783
|$3,203
|Rough
|$1,413
|$1,971
|$2,264
2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,913
|$4,029
|$4,645
|Clean
|$2,615
|$3,621
|$4,172
|Average
|$2,019
|$2,803
|$3,226
|Rough
|$1,423
|$1,985
|$2,281
2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E500 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 7A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,095
|$4,126
|$4,695
|Clean
|$2,779
|$3,707
|$4,217
|Average
|$2,145
|$2,870
|$3,261
|Rough
|$1,511
|$2,033
|$2,306
2006 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,407
|$1,693
|$1,853
|Clean
|$1,263
|$1,521
|$1,664
|Average
|$975
|$1,178
|$1,287
|Rough
|$687
|$834
|$910