Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 Features & Specs

More about the 2000 C-Class
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)311.6/426.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle35.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room50.9 in.
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
Measurements
Length177.4 in.
Curb weight3250 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width67.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tectite Gray
  • Aspen Green
  • Midnight Blue
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
  • Azure Blue
  • Desert Silver
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Black Opal
  • Calypso Green
  • Black
  • Magma Red
  • Obsidian Black
  • Aquamarine
  • Glacier White
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Gray
