Estimated values
2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,567
|$20,704
|$22,962
|Clean
|$18,119
|$20,191
|$22,369
|Average
|$17,224
|$19,164
|$21,183
|Rough
|$16,329
|$18,137
|$19,996
Estimated values
2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,244
|$20,365
|$22,607
|Clean
|$17,805
|$19,860
|$22,023
|Average
|$16,925
|$18,850
|$20,855
|Rough
|$16,045
|$17,840
|$19,687
Estimated values
2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,466
|$17,437
|$19,518
|Clean
|$15,093
|$17,004
|$19,014
|Average
|$14,347
|$16,139
|$18,006
|Rough
|$13,602
|$15,274
|$16,997
Estimated values
2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,293
|$21,464
|$23,759
|Clean
|$18,827
|$20,931
|$23,145
|Average
|$17,897
|$19,867
|$21,918
|Rough
|$16,967
|$18,802
|$20,691
Estimated values
2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,317
|$20,223
|$22,241
|Clean
|$17,875
|$19,722
|$21,667
|Average
|$16,992
|$18,719
|$20,518
|Rough
|$16,109
|$17,716
|$19,369
Estimated values
2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,385
|$18,393
|$20,514
|Clean
|$15,990
|$17,936
|$19,984
|Average
|$15,200
|$17,024
|$18,925
|Rough
|$14,410
|$16,112
|$17,865