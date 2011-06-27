Used 1995 Mazda MX-5 Miata Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.7/342.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque110 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower128 hp @ 6500 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Measurements
Length155.4 in.
Curb weight2293 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place3.6 cu.ft.
Height48.2 in.
Wheel base89.2 in.
Width65.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black
  • White
  • Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Classic Red
  • Laguna Blue Metallic
