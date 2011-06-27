Estimated values
1995 Mazda MX-5 Miata 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,701
|$2,933
|$3,600
|Clean
|$1,503
|$2,597
|$3,189
|Average
|$1,105
|$1,926
|$2,368
|Rough
|$707
|$1,254
|$1,547
1995 Mazda MX-5 Miata M-Edition 2dr Convertible with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,394
|$2,457
|$3,033
|Clean
|$1,231
|$2,176
|$2,688
|Average
|$905
|$1,613
|$1,996
|Rough
|$579
|$1,051
|$1,304