Used 2012 Lincoln Navigator Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 Navigator
5(40%)4(60%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.4
5 reviews
List Price Range
$16,981 - $19,855
Used Navigator for Sale
Nothing larger or smoother for the dollar

Mo Blackwater, 03/07/2015
L 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

Versus the Cadillac, first you save $20K when optioned out off the dealers lot, that's quite a bit. Second, you can put the Lincoln in 2 wheel drive, giving you better gas mileage and a better ride. Third, you get an independent rear suspension, with the L, long wheel base, nothing rides smoother in this class, period. A Suburban rides like a base pick-up on a gravel road, my previous vehicle. Fourth, the seats don't need to be pulled out (third row). Not only are they roomier, the fold right into the floor. I am a large guy, the third seat is a pain to get out of a GM vehicle. My 5.4 drove over Colorado at 10K feet altitude with plenty of passing power. Love the truck @ 48,000 miles!

Costly

Not a fan anymore, 08/14/2016
L 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Be prepared to fork out cash for multiple items conveniently not covered by dealer or factory. Running boards will go out and that's a wallet flatener.

Bang for your buck!

Larry, 11/06/2018
4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Go ahead and waste your money on a Chevy or Cadillac. Or be smart and by the Navigator! You will have to put money into a used truck so by spending less and getting the Navigator you will have more to spend to fix up your new used truck! Best to buy one that you can get an extended warranty. It's well worth it. Within the first year of owning this Navigator, I had to spend around 5000.00 in repairs after only putting on 4000.00 miles. It drives fantastic but it will cost you!

Expedition on steroids

Niddy, 11/20/2016
4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Only complaint is the tech package and dash and the instruments are old looking like almost trying to be retro. The new version really didn't change anything except the controls and dash. Much nicer now. Not a deal killer as the car drives and rides great. It's comfortable and fits all the gear. Stereo is great, a/c and heated seats, all add to the likability. Only other caution I'd throw out is auto running boards. If you forget about them, you may walk in to them as they deploy and forget about them as they come out and bruise your shins.

Great Car!!

kllllllll, 04/13/2012
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

I truly enjoy this car. It is beautiful,and extremely updated in technology.I would recommend it to anyone!!

