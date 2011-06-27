  1. Home
Used 2017 Lexus RX 350 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2017 RX 350
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,220
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)384.0/518.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque268 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Premium Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Towing Prep Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
Accessory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Heated Espresso Walnut Steering Wheelyes
8" Navigation System w/Multimedia Displayyes
Dual-Screen Rear-Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Two-Tone Instrument Panelyes
8" Navigation System w/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Packageyes
Heated Leather Steering Wheelyes
Espresso Walnut Interior Wood Trimyes
Heated Matte Bamboo Steering Wheelyes
Cargo Netyes
Heated and Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Color Heads Up Displayyes
All-Weather Floor Liners and Cargo Trayyes
Heated Matte Linear Dark Mocha Wood Steering Wheelyes
12.3" Navigation System w/Multimedia Displayyes
All-Weather Floor and Cargo Matsyes
12.3" Navigation System w/Mark Levinson Premium Audio Packageyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Carpet Cargo Matyes
Matte Linear Dark Mocha Interior Trimyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Key Glovesyes
Power Folding Heated Rear Seats w/Heated and Ventilated Front Seatsyes
Matte Bamboo Interior Trimyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room44.1 in.
Front head room39.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Panoramic Moonroofyes
20" Gray Metallic Alloy Wheels w/Machined Finishyes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Mudguardsyes
Roof Rack Cross Barsyes
Moonroofyes
Tow Hitch Receiver and Ball Mountyes
Body-Side Moldingsyes
Running Boardsyes
Touch-Free Power Rear Dooryes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Bi-LED Headlamps w/Adaptive Front Lighting Systemyes
Triple Beam LED Headlampsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity56.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4222 lbs.
Gross weight5666 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1444 lbs.
Length192.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height67.7 in.
EPA interior volume139.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Silver Lining Metallic
  • Nightfall Mica
  • Atomic Silver
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Satin Cashmere Metallic
  • Caviar
  • Autumn Shimmer
  • Obsidian
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Stratus Gray, leatherette
  • Black, premium leather
  • Parchment, leather
  • Parchment, premium leather
  • Stratus Gray, premium leather
  • Stratus Gray, leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • Noble Brown, leather
  • Noble Brown, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
235/65R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
