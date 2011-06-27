Estimated values
2017 Lexus RX 350 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,219
|$31,421
|$33,775
|Clean
|$28,451
|$30,587
|$32,852
|Average
|$26,915
|$28,919
|$31,007
|Rough
|$25,378
|$27,251
|$29,162
Estimated values
2017 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,296
|$34,423
|$36,702
|Clean
|$31,447
|$33,510
|$35,700
|Average
|$29,750
|$31,682
|$33,695
|Rough
|$28,052
|$29,854
|$31,690
Estimated values
2017 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,978
|$35,202
|$37,585
|Clean
|$32,111
|$34,268
|$36,558
|Average
|$30,377
|$32,399
|$34,505
|Rough
|$28,644
|$30,530
|$32,452
Estimated values
2017 Lexus RX 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,573
|$30,685
|$32,942
|Clean
|$27,822
|$29,870
|$32,042
|Average
|$26,320
|$28,241
|$30,243
|Rough
|$24,818
|$26,612
|$28,444