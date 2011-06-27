  1. Home
2017 Lexus LX 570 Review

Pros & Cons

  • A smooth ride over rough roads
  • Advanced off-road capabilities
  • Plenty of standard features
  • Impractical third-row seat lacks passenger space and doesn't fold flat
  • V8 engine's poor fuel economy and sluggish acceleration
  • Infotainment interface can be distracting to use
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

If you've got an adventurous spirit and a large family to bring along with you, several vehicles can get you where you want to go. But if you expand your wish list to include things such as a sophisticated four-wheel-drive system, fancy leather seats and wood grain on the dash, then your options dwindle considerably. Lexus just might have the vehicle you're looking for, though, with the 2017 LX 570.

Built on time-tested Toyota Land Cruiser architecture, the 2017 Lexus LX 570 is a big three-row SUV with the capability to travel pretty much anywhere. It comes with a well-equipped interior, a standard and capable four-wheel-drive system, and the ability to tow heavy trailers. This formula has kept the LX 570 at the forefront of luxury SUVs for quite some time. But if you do some research you'll find there are some drawbacks. The LX gets poor fuel economy, it can't tow quite as much as top rivals, it's low on cargo space, and the interior, though full of bells and whistles, just isn't as impressive as it used to be.

So what else should you consider? For starters, a couple Land Rovers, the Range Rover and the LR4, have richly detailed interiors, more engine choices and sophisticated 4WD systems of their own. And if you don't need all that off-road capability, we certainly recommend the class leader in three-row luxury comfort, the Mercedes-Benz GLS. The Lincoln Navigator is a capable luxury SUV in its own right and costs less, too. Certainly, the 2017 Lexus LX 570 has undeniable niche appeal, but we recommend a look at some rivals before you make up your mind.

The 2017 Lexus LX 570 comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, trailer sway control, front-seat side airbags, front knee airbags, second-row side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Other safety features include a 360-degree camera system, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning and forward collision mitigation with automatic emergency braking.

Also standard is Lexus Safety Connect emergency communications with automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle location, an emergency assistance button and enhanced roadside assistance.

2017 Lexus LX 570 models

The 2017 Lexus LX 570 is a full-size SUV with seating for eight passengers. The third-row seat is a 50/50-split design that folds up against the sides of the cargo compartment when not in use.

The LX 570 is offered in a single trim level with a long list of high-end standard features. Starting with the exterior, the LX comes with 20-inch wheels, a height-adjustable adaptive suspension, automatic load leveling, full LED exterior lights (automatic and adaptive LED headlights, foglights and taillights), automatic wipers, auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a 360-degree surround-view parking camera system, a blind-spot monitoring system, rear cross-traffic alert, a lane departure warning system, adaptive cruise control, a sunroof, running boards, a roof rack, a power liftgate, a tow hitch, rear privacy glass, and keyless ignition and entry.

Inside, the LX 570 comes with four-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, wood trim, 10-way power-adjustable and heated front seats (with four-way driver and two-way passenger lumbar adjustment), driver memory settings, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 60/40-split second-row seat (reclining and power-sliding), a 50/50-split power-folding third-row seat, manual second-row window sunshades and a 120-volt household-style power outlet in the cargo bay. The infotainment system utilizes the Lexus Remote Touch interface, a 12.3-inch display, a navigation system, voice controls, the Lexus Enform suite of smartphone-based services (including Pandora, Slacker, Yelp and iHeartRadio), Siri Eyes Free technology, Lexus Enform Remote smartphone vehicle control, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a nine-speaker audio system with satellite radio and HD radio, USB ports (front and second row) and a media player interface.

The optional Luxury package adds heated and ventilated seats up front and in the two outboard second-row positions and upgraded leather upholstery. Also available are 21-inch wheels, a dual-screen rear entertainment system, a head-up display, a heated steering wheel, a wireless smartphone charging tray and a 19-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound audio system.

The 2017 Lexus LX 570 is equipped with a 5.7-liter V8 engine that produces 383 hp and 403 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard, as is a full-time four-wheel-drive system with hill start assist, crawl control and a driver-selectable multiterrain system. A Drive Mode Select system enables drivers to specify certain powertrain and suspension configurations via a console-mounted dial. The LX can tow up to 7,000 pounds when properly equipped.

Lexus claims the LX 570 will accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 7.3 seconds, which is about a second slower than the average for this class of vehicle. EPA-estimated fuel economy for the LX checks in at a disappointing 15 mpg combined (13 city/18 highway).

Driving

Around town, the 2017 Lexus LX 570 is divine. It shrugs off potholes and bumpy roads with ease. It's like a luxury cruise ship riding over choppy waters without the slightest hint of a disturbance. Wind and road noise are present (which is to be expected on such a large SUV) but not overt, and although the V8 becomes audible during acceleration, it's an eminently pleasant rumble. Unfortunately, that rumble doesn't come with much gusto. The LX isn't as fast as most of its rivals. Around turns, the LX is a bit ponderous, though the same can be said for most vehicles in this class.

Going off-road is where the LX 570 shines brightest. Forget dirt roads and all-weather conditions — this thing can plow over obstacles and through murky depths you wouldn't consider passable in most other vehicles. With its sophisticated suspension, cleverly engineered crawl-control system and rugged construction, this deluxe SUV has the capability to take you almost anywhere you might ever want to go. Though owning and driving an LX 570 on a daily basis might have some drawbacks, off-roading is its most redeeming quality.

Interior

There's no mistaking the 2017 Lexus LX 570 for anything other than a well-appointed luxury SUV when you spot the posh leather- and wood-lined cabin. Upfront is a sharp-looking 12.3-inch infotainment screen. Unfortunately, it's tied to Lexus' Remote Touch interface, which uses a mouse-like controller on the center console. The system is often distracting to use because it can be difficult to select the right commands with the controller.

A few highlights of the LX 570's interior design include the standard four-zone automatic climate control, the optional 19-speaker Mark Levinson sound system and the available
dual-screen rear entertainment system with two 11.6-inch screens. Audiophiles and fussy kids alike are sure to be pleased in the LX.

One aspect of the LX's interior that continues to impress is seat comfort, at least in the first two rows. The front seats offer excellent visibility from their elevated perches, and though the second-row bottom cushions could be higher, there's still plenty of headroom and legroom. But the three-across third row is a different story. It just isn't wide enough for adults, and it's difficult to access. In a vehicle as big as the LX 570, it's fair to expect a third-row seat that's not just for kids, and this third-row just isn't. And problematically, the third row doesn't fold flat — you fold it up against the side walls and that means less cargo space.

Behind the rear seats, the LX has just 9.1 cubic feet of cargo space, and when you fold the third row up against the side walls, then the second row down, that increases to 45 cubic feet. Rival SUVs provide considerably more space. The Land Rover Range Rover has 71.7 cubic feet of space and Lincoln's Navigator EL has 103 cubic feet of maximum space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Lexus LX 570.

4.6
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The only SUV that matters
db,10/08/2017
4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
I have a 2017 LX 570 and this is my third LX dating back to 2002. My previous vehicle was a 2006 LX; I absolutely love the upgrades both internally and externally. I would not comment on the mpg as a negative--especially considering this is a full-time four-wheeled drive vehicle that weighs over 7,000 lbs--poor mpg is to be expected. I considered purchasing a Mercedes G Wagon or a Range Rover Autobiography...regardless of the curb appeal for those vehicles, none can compare to the LX's reliability and resale value. Having an attractive SUV that only looks good but cannot withstand the test of time (unreliable) is an oxymoron. I look forward to additional LX upgrades in time. The only SUV that matters.
2017 LX570 KING OF SUVS
John M,03/18/2017
4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
Trulely the king of suvs I have had serval suvs including g wagons Range Rover escalade 4 runner LX570 is the DADDY HANDS DOWN. It is the most comfortable SUV for road trips with o cooler in the armrest that fits a full bottle of champagne and still has room. Looks that are amazing and gets complements all the time. If you are thinking about getting one go for it as I can tell Ashly say this is the best SUV ever built.
The best SUV in this category
TommyJames,10/08/2017
4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
This is LX570 #4 for me. I've never owned four of anything, and every time I think about getting another LX570, I read about all others in the same category and drive them to see if there is something better. There isn't. And with each passing year, the LX570 just gets better. Yes, there are two other brands that are perceived to have higher status, but both have crappy resale and are filled with antiquated technology. I've taken mine in soft sand on the Washington Coast, without any problems or fear of getting stuck. I have used crawl control twice. There is no vehicle better suited for a road trip. It's the ultimate for that purpose, except for the low gas mileage. Don't pay attention to the computer that shows you getting 12. I'm getting closer to 15-18, which still isn't great, but this is a massive, very heavy SUV. I keep buying them because given the value and high resale, the overall cost of ownership is far lower than the other two in the same price point. American SUVs feel cheap to me and don't have the same attention to detail. I also have an S550 and I still prefer driving the LX570. It's also the little details, the quality of the switches, the feel of buttons, all the touch points that make the LX a better vehicle. Some of the others look cooler, more trendy, but you pay for it in lost features and horrible resale. If this is a dog hauler, it's best with the third row seat down and a seat cover. With the two seats up, the critters don't have any side visibility and the window line is high. Best to toss them in the third row seat, which still leaves enough room for groceries behind the third row, and a hair-free back seat. It's that third row seat for dogs that is a must for me. When you put it in Sport mode, it really does stiffen up and you can toss it around while paddle shifting. Yes, it's a beast and don't expect it to want to grip the road like the family Lamborghini, however that said, it will delight you if you let it. What I love about Lexus is that they just don't break. In my years of owning the brand, I've only had a few occasions when I had any unscheduled maintenance and that was in the 90s. I have about 4,000 miles on my 2017 and I'm thrilled with it. I do wish the second row had a tiny bit more leg room, but it's still not bad. Other gripes- though minor, would be the way you can't control the GPS while in camera mode on split screen. Also, when it comes to media, you have to spend some time getting to know the full capabilities. It can do a lot. The seats are extremely comfortable on very long drives and the cooler between the seats gets used all the time. I LOVE this thing!
Great in some ways, but definite issues
Chris K.,11/03/2017
4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
Nice large vehicle with good safety features such as numerous, well distributed airbags. I consider the 6000 pound weight a bit of a safety feature as well. Has a number of issues which would place this vehicle between a 3 and 4 star rating for me. I had a 2011 model which I traded for a 2016. The engine in the newer model is more sluggish, and if a more rapid acceleration is desired, the engine sounds like a 4 cylinder that is about to throw a rod. The 2011 engine and transmission strangely seemed quite superior.This is usually sold with the 21 inch wheels, and as I found out after purchase, that Dunlop is the only manufacturer of a tire this size. Not a very good tire and I am at this moment in my 3rd week without being able to drive my car because the tires are nationally on a back order. The vehicle is sitting at my Lexus dealer, who doesn't really know what to tell me at this point. The screens for watching television in the back seat stick so far off of the backs of the front seats that they encroach on the headspace of the rear seat passengers. I found this almost scary when I sat in the back seat. Anti-lock brake mechanism is not smooth and if hard braking is required, the tires seem to skip around on the road. Not sure how much of this is due to the tire quality versus the anti-lock quality.
Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 8
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
383 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2017 Lexus LX 570 features & specs

More about the 2017 Lexus LX 570

Used 2017 Lexus LX 570 Overview

The Used 2017 Lexus LX 570 is offered in the following submodels: LX 570 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Lexus LX 570?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Lexus LX 570 trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Lexus LX 570 Base is priced between $58,999 and$70,500 with odometer readings between 21817 and62121 miles.

Which used 2017 Lexus LX 570s are available in my area?

Can't find a used 2017 Lexus LX 570s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Lexus LX 570?

