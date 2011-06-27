  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus LX 450
  4. Used 1996 Lexus LX 450
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(13)
Appraise this car

1996 Lexus LX 450 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1997
1996
Lexus LX 450 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$2,077 - $3,651
Used LX 450 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Japanese automakers are being very cautious these days. High production costs are softening sales across the board, and executives across the Pacific are frantically searching for ways to cut costs. Decontenting is one way to do this. Badge engineering is the other. Lexus chose the latter method when making the decision to offer a sport-utility vehicle.

The Toyota Land Cruiser, legendary desert runner and jungle jumper, was donated to the Lexus team of plastic surgeons. They grafted a new grille, new headlamps, new alloy wheels, and body-side cladding onto Toyota's big SUV. Inside, they added leather and wood. Underneath the sheetmetal, suspension tuning was reworked to provide a better ride on the pavement. Standard equipment levels were raised to include automatic climate controls, rear seat heater, and an amazing 195-watt audio system powering seven loudspeakers. Topping things off, a LX450 badge was added to the tailgate.

The rest of Land Cruiser remains intact on the LX450. The familiar 4.5-liter inline six produces 212 horsepower and 275 foot-pounds of torque. Four-wheel antilock disc brakes are standard, and the LX450 can tow 5,000 pounds when properly equipped. All-wheel drive is permanently engaged, and an optional manual differential lock system provides outstanding traction, for the two LX450 owners who will actually go way off-road in truly lousy weather. Dual airbags and adjustable front seat belts come standard, as well as a handy first-aid kit.

You'll pay a $7,000 premium over the Land Cruiser to get into a LX450, which is less than you'd spend optioning the Toyota up to Lexus standards. Factory options on the LX450 include a CD changer, moonroof, and differential locks. Incredibly, floor mats and wheel locks are optional. Talk about nickel-and-diming; these items should be included as standard equipment.

Land Rover sales have been skyrocketing, and luxury marques from the United States and Japan have definitely noticed. However, at $47,000, the only reason to purchase a LX450 is for status value, or to save a few thousand over the cost of a Range Rover 4.0 SE. Most luxury-SUV intenders will find the value inherent in the GMC Yukon SLE, Chevy Suburban LT, and upcoming Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator twins more attractive than nice leather and wood inserted into a tough Toyota.

1996 Highlights

Lexus clones a Toyota Land Cruiser, puts some fancy wheels on it and slathers leather and wood all over the interior to capitalize on the booming sport-ute market.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Lexus LX 450.

5(77%)
4(23%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I will buy it again and again!
I LOVE IT,03/06/2010
Bought a land cruiser w/out test drive! Was a Toyota after all. Two years later bought my 1996 lx 450. I'm still driving it after 299,000. Everything on this vehicle seems to last. Just replaced an alternator. A bit of p/s fluid leak. I check the engine oil regularly (leak? ). Have never saw its limits, in any kind of weather or load. Dependable. Comfortable. Excellent performance on back roads and highway. Useless cup holders though. Difficult for reaching the spare tire and the jack not enough for this truck. Over all is an excellent truck. My son wants to drive it now and this is the reason I am here looking for another one to adopt. Hopefully after reading this the seller won't raise the asking price.
Without a doubt a future classic
Rod Diaz,07/16/2002
I love this vehicle and I think you will too. Someday we will all look back and agree that this model epitomized the luxury SUV concept (before it went overboard). My only complaint is that a few features are missing in a vehicle of this price range. Heated seats and mirrors, simple navigation computer with: outside temp., "distance till empty", etc.
The epidimy of all SUV's
TedS,10/05/2002
This SUV should be put into its own class. By far the most reliable,solid,and safe SUV out there. Plenty of power to trailer a 20 foot boat,go anywhere off-road,carry seven people(5 adults,2 kids). Repairs are virtually non existant. Build quality is far superior than all others. Other manufacturers should use the LX450 as a benchmark. Stereo is amazing for a '96. Paint looks like brand new after 6 yrs. Love the split rear tail gate.,great for family outings,Home Depot runs. Love the New England winters with this SUV.
Solid SUV
GL,10/04/2006
Bought this vehicle preowned; it's been very reliable and I still get compliments on it even though it is a decade old now. The problems it has had have not been very significant. The interior build quality is as good as I have ever seen; except for wear on the driver's seat, it looks almost brand new on the inside.
See all 13 reviews of the 1996 Lexus LX 450
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
N/A
See all Used 1996 Lexus LX 450 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 Lexus LX 450

Used 1996 Lexus LX 450 Overview

The Used 1996 Lexus LX 450 is offered in the following submodels: LX 450 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Lexus LX 450?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 Lexus LX 450s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 Lexus LX 450 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 Lexus LX 450.

Can't find a used 1996 Lexus LX 450s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus LX 450 for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $14,647.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,172.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus LX 450 for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $23,393.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $23,450.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 Lexus LX 450?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus LX 450 lease specials

Related Used 1996 Lexus LX 450 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles