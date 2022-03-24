What is the TLX?

The second-generation Acura TLX was introduced just a few years ago, vastly improving what was a fine but mostly unexceptional sedan. New tech, new driver aids and updated powertrains accompanied new interior and exterior styling. This small luxury sedan is now more comfortable and better to drive than before, especially in Type S trim with its turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (355 horsepower, 354 lb-ft of torque) and standard all-wheel-drive system.

The TLX is also available with a less powerful and more fuel-efficient turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (272 hp, 280 lb-ft), though it's still thirstier than some rivals. Acura offers a lot of in-car tech and driver aids, though we're not in love with the infotainment system's touchpad interface. What sets the TLX apart is that it offers all this tech, performance and premium features for much less than its rivals.

Despite an ever-growing shift toward SUVs, there are still quite a few competitors in this class. Rivals from Europe include the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Alfa Romeo Giulia and Volvo S60, a car that offers a similar mix of features and value. The Genesis G70 and Lexus IS are in the same boat, offering premium features at competitive prices. It's not as quick as some and not as affordable as others, but there's no one area where the TLX is truly flawed.