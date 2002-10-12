Used 2002 Lexus LX 470 for Sale Near Me
20 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- Not Provided1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,499
- 259,721 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,500
- 179,373 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,980$2,105 Below Market
- 224,973 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995$414 Below Market
- 147,895 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,500
- 123,896 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,950
- 200,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,990
- 214,985 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$13,990
- 218,306 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,900
- 149,662 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,990$4,286 Below Market
- 188,830 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,880$3,512 Below Market
- 173,873 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$11,495$1,464 Below Market
- 135,388 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,988
- 253,722 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,850
- 179,675 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995
- 139,796 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,969$950 Below Market
- 129,430 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,990$214 Below Market
- 183,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,598
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lexus LX 470 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus LX 470
Read recent reviews for the Lexus LX 470
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.617 Reviews
Report abuse
RL3,12/10/2002
I had a 1998 LX470 with several problems. It always pulled to one side or the other (steering wheel never centered correctly) on highway; emergency brake cable rattled near/at right rear wheel; tilt/telescope motors went out several times. Lexus never could fix either problem; took back under lemon law. I bought a 2001 just like it hoping they would have fixed problems. New 2001 pulls to left at highway speeds; same emergency brake cable rattle at right rear wheel; tilt/telescope motors already replaced once; transfer case replaced (vibration); Several rattles interior. Very disappointing to have basically same problems on same vehicle 3 model years later.
Related Lexus LX 470 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used BMW X4 2016
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2011
- Used Volvo C30 2011
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT 2010
- Used Aston Martin DB11 2018
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra Coupe 2013
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2013
- Used MINI Cooper Coupe 2012
- Used Aston Martin Vantage 2010
- Used Audi TTS 2013
- Used Honda Ridgeline 2012
- Used Dodge Viper 2010
- Used Toyota Matrix 2012
- Used GMC Canyon 2011
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2011
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used Lexus IS 300 Boise ID
- Used Lexus RX 350 San Francisco CA
- Used Lexus GX 460 Garden Grove CA
- Used Lexus RX 350 Montgomery AL
- Used Lexus RC 350 Bradenton FL
- Used Lexus LS 500 Arlington TX
- Used Lexus IS 300 Vancouver WA
- Used Lexus GX 460 Scottsdale AZ
- Used Lexus GX 460 Tempe AZ
- Used Lexus IS 250 C San Jose CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lexus LC 500 2018 Frederick MD
- Used Lexus HS 250h 2010 Huntington Beach CA
- Used Lexus NX 300 2015 San Diego CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
- 2021 Toyota Prius News
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ford Edge News
- Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2019
- 2019 Genesis G80
- 2021 GMC Acadia News
- 2021 INFINITI Q60 News
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2021 INFINITI QX60 News