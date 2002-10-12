Used 2002 Lexus LX 470 for Sale Near Me

  • 2002 Lexus LX 470
    used

    2002 Lexus LX 470

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,499

    Details
  • 2001 Lexus LX 470 in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Lexus LX 470

    259,721 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,500

    Details
  • 2004 Lexus LX 470 in Silver
    used

    2004 Lexus LX 470

    179,373 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,980

    $2,105 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Lexus LX 470 in Light Blue
    used

    2004 Lexus LX 470

    224,973 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,995

    $414 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Lexus LX 470 in Light Blue
    used

    2004 Lexus LX 470

    147,895 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,500

    Details
  • 2000 Lexus LX 470
    used

    2000 Lexus LX 470

    123,896 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,950

    Details
  • 2000 Lexus LX 470
    used

    2000 Lexus LX 470

    200,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,990

    Details
  • 2004 Lexus LX 470 in Gray
    used

    2004 Lexus LX 470

    214,985 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,990

    Details
  • 2004 Lexus LX 470 in Black
    used

    2004 Lexus LX 470

    218,306 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,900

    Details
  • 2005 Lexus LX 470
    used

    2005 Lexus LX 470

    149,662 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,990

    $4,286 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lexus LX 470 in Gray
    used

    2005 Lexus LX 470

    188,830 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,880

    $3,512 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lexus LX 470
    used

    2005 Lexus LX 470

    173,873 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,495

    $1,464 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Lexus LX 470 in Gray
    used

    2005 Lexus LX 470

    135,388 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,988

    Details
  • 2005 Lexus LX 470
    used

    2005 Lexus LX 470

    253,722 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,850

    Details
  • 2005 Lexus LX 470 in Silver
    used

    2005 Lexus LX 470

    179,675 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2006 Lexus LX 470 in Gray
    used

    2006 Lexus LX 470

    139,796 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,969

    $950 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Lexus LX 470 in Silver
    used

    2006 Lexus LX 470

    129,430 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,990

    $214 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Lexus LX 470 in Silver
    used

    2006 Lexus LX 470

    183,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $17,598

    Details

  • 5
    (76%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 2
    (6%)
This review for 2001 -- Still has bugs
RL3,12/10/2002
I had a 1998 LX470 with several problems. It always pulled to one side or the other (steering wheel never centered correctly) on highway; emergency brake cable rattled near/at right rear wheel; tilt/telescope motors went out several times. Lexus never could fix either problem; took back under lemon law. I bought a 2001 just like it hoping they would have fixed problems. New 2001 pulls to left at highway speeds; same emergency brake cable rattle at right rear wheel; tilt/telescope motors already replaced once; transfer case replaced (vibration); Several rattles interior. Very disappointing to have basically same problems on same vehicle 3 model years later.
