Vehicle overview

Unlike some full-size luxury SUVs, the 2015 Lexus LX 570 has history firmly on its side. Based on the iconic Toyota Land Cruiser, you could say that its roots go all the way back to the 1950s. And heck, this hulking Lexus can claim a place in hip-hop lore, too -- who could forget Notorious B.I.G.'s "Lexus LX four and a half"? OK, well, maybe you did. But the current LX 570 still has much in common with its forefather, including go-anywhere capability, funky sideways-folding third-row seats and, alas, a prodigious thirst for gasoline.

Now, most shoppers in this class are willing to take that hit at the pump, which is why we've cut the LX 570 plenty of slack in the past. But its European rivals are increasingly employing forced induction -- both turbochargers and superchargers -- to pump up acceleration while also returning superior fuel economy. Put simply, the LX's EPA combined rating of 14 mpg is dead last among its gas-powered peers, and so is its 7.4-second gallop to 60 mph. That's understandable given that the LX 570 debuted way back in the 2008 model year, but today its powertrain (including the six-speed automatic transmission) is decidedly behind the times.

Suppose, however, that you intend to keep your luxury SUV for a decade or more, and you're leery of the maintenance bills on those newfangled European engines. That puts the LX 570 in a more favorable light. While the LX's V8 is relatively sophisticated for a truck engine, it's a simpleton in this segment, with tough, no-nonsense fundamentals that should prove reliable over time. If you also intend to venture off-road, the LX 570 will certainly earn its keep, as precious few luxury SUVs can keep up with it on gnarly terrain. It's just a shame that this big SUV doesn't have more room in its third row -- the sideways-folding third-row seats may be a heritage feature, but they're big enough only for kids, and they still take up some cargo space when folded.

If you're looking for the class leader, you'll find it in the 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, which has a roomier third row, more cargo space, better fuel economy, quicker acceleration, cutting-edge infotainment and a considerably lower base price to boot. The 2015 BMW X5 technically competes one size-class down, but its modest third row is actually a match for the LX 570's, and its powertrains, on-road handling and cabin technology constitute a giant leap forward. The in-between 2015 Audi Q7 also has a tight third row, but its diesel V6 is particularly appealing.

Still not sold? You could go with the two-row 2015 Land Rover Range Rover, which offers comparable off-road chops, arguably unmatched luxury and your choice of a fuel-efficient supercharged V6 or a 510-horsepower supercharged V8 that somehow manages 16 mpg combined. Even the 2015 Cadillac Escalade returns better fuel economy, while the boldly styled 2015 Infiniti QX80 manages the same trick.

In final measure, the 2015 LX 570's illustrious past continues to give it a certain aura, but this SUV's present is mostly about playing catch-up. Here's hoping that its future holds a return to historic form.