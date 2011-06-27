Vehicle overview

There are two ways to view the 2013 Lexus LX 570. On the one hand, it's the pinnacle of the Lexus SUV lineup, packing the most power, equipment and honest-to-goodness presence. If you're looking for the biggest, most capable and most opulent sport-utility on the block, then the LX 570 is a pretty good way to go. On the other hand, it can also be viewed as mass overkill. Its powerful V8 engine has an insatiable appetite for fuel, its go-anywhere off-roading abilities are unlikely to be utilized in suburbia and its three-row cabin isn't actually all that spacious.

In other words, the LX 570 isn't the most sensible vehicular choice. A large crossover like the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class is cheaper, more efficient, handles better and has a more spacious third-row seat. Yet we'd be the first to admit that being sensible isn't a priority for everyone.

Whichever way you may fall, these issues aren't what we'd consider problems in the traditional sense. They don't speak of design faux pas or poor engineering. Instead, they are simply the inherent attributes that come with a decidedly old-school type of SUV dressed to the nines with all the comfort, convenience, pomp and circumstance at the disposal of Lexus. The 2013 Lexus LX 570 is quite honest about what it is and what it's not.

Behind the revised-for-2013 Lexus grille is essentially the Toyota Land Cruiser, a decidedly old-school type of SUV in its own right. They share the same stout body structure, 5.7-liter V8 engine and a full-time four-wheel-drive system that allows these eight-passenger brutes to take their owners to places most can only whimsically dream about. Yet, for the extra $10,000 it takes to buy the LX 570, one not only gets a full helping of Lexus luxury, but an electronically controlled suspension with adaptive ride height and damping control that provides a suitably smooth ride and improved on-road handling. There's no hiding from this truck's size, but it's far more civilized than you'd expect.

Of course, the same can be said for its primary competitor, the Land Rover Range Rover, which is arguably even grander in appearance. It offers even more sophisticated off-road technology and the availability of a seriously powerful supercharged engine. It doesn't have a third-row seat as the LX 570 does, but if that's a priority, Land Rover's suitably luxurious LR4 has a rearmost row that is far more useful than that of the Lexus anyway.

All things being equal, we'd probably opt for one of the Brits. But things certainly aren't equal when it comes to reliability. Lexus has a peerless reputation for reliability and build quality, while Land Rover most certainly does not -- quite the opposite, really. All said, the 2013 Lexus LX 570 definitely isn't the most sensible luxury SUV. But it's at least the more sensible choice among its big and brash competition.