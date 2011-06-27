  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(9)
2001 Lexus LX 470 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet and refined demeanor, capable backwoods performer, slick adjustable suspension, splendid interior materials, Lexus build quality.
  • High price, lack of horsepower, floppy handling, Toyota-grade secondary switchgear.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Yes, it costs more than $60,000. But for the money, you'd be hard pressed to find a more versatile, luxurious and capable vehicle.

Vehicle overview

The LX 470 was our favorite luxury SUV in 2000, and Lexus has added even more standard equipment and wallet-draining options for 2001. Additional outfitting for Lexus' upmarket version of the Toyota Land Cruiser comes at a price, in this case a $1,300 increase in the MSRP. Of course, the LX 470 has always been priced in the same bracket as the flagship LS 400/430 sedan so such quibbling is probably irrelevant to serious buyers.

A navigation system is finally available as an option, and because it is DVD-based, occupants can use its view screen to watch DVD movies when the LX 470 is in "Park." If the gear selector is in "D," you can listen to, but not view, the movie. The Toyota Land Cruiser also gets a navigation system for 2001, but it costs over $1,000 less to fit the Toyota with this option. Why? Because Lexus has cleverly packaged its new nine-speaker Mark Levinson premium audio system with the nav system. Lexus claims that the package will allow the LX 470's cabin to move into "home theater territory."

An interior already majestically swathed in material privilege (that is, walnut and animal hides all over everything and a gauge cluster lit to the specs of a large Christmas tree) is further enhanced by standard wood and leather trim on the steering wheel and shift knob -- this feature was optional in 2000. We also love the ergonomics of the LX 470 cabin, as its large controls are easy to find and operate -- we do wish for satellite stereo or climate controls on the steering wheel, though. You can also find heated seats with memory, an auto-dimming day/night mirror, a dust and pollen filter, one-touch power windows and sunroof, automatic tilt-away steering column (for easier entry/exit), and separate rear-passenger climate controls. A third-row seat that is best suited to child-sized bodies is standard in the LX 470, but it can be folded up easily for those who have more cargo than people to haul.

Power comes from a 4.7-liter V8 that creates 230 horsepower and 320 foot-pounds of torque. This V8 is one of the smoothest engines (of any size or configuration) we've ever experienced, maintaining its stately composure from idle to redline. Still, we'd like Lexus to add a few more horsepower to propel the 5,401-pound truck -- the Lincoln Navigator weighs in at 5,585 pounds and offers 300 horses to lug its girth. Though neck-snapping acceleration is not within the Lexus repertoire, its rated towing capacity of 6500 pounds is indeed proof that it can haul the family yacht to the shore.

While its engine and much of its technology (skid control, traction control and brake assist) are shared with the Land Cruiser, the LX 470 does outdo its coach-class sibling with its Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) and Adjustable Height Control (AHC). AVS is a semi-active shock absorber system with five settings; at one end of the range is the float and wallow of a Buick Dynaride and, at the other, the jarring response of a Ford Super Duty pickup. After a setting has been selected, AVS adjusts the ride based on road surfaces, and steering, acceleration and braking input in order to create ride quality tailored to the driver's preferences. AHC allows the LX 470 to be raised to clear rough terrain and lowered for ease of entry and exit. With all of its technology, the Lexus excels in (nearly) every context, except on winding two-lane roads where it becomes unwieldy and, well, floppy.

New security features help ensure that your Lexus investment stays in your driveway. An immobilizer has been incorporated into the keyless entry remote, and a new free-wheel key cylinder in the doors prevents the naughty (and the owners) from opening the doors with anything other than the LX 470 key.

The extras that come standard on the LX 470 make it appealing when compared with a Land Cruiser. And if you really want AVS, AHC and the Mark Levinson audio system, the LX 470 is the only way to go. However, for our money, we'd probably save the $8,000 and go with the Toyota. Though we really like the AVS, we have to admit that the Land Cruiser has everything else we love about the Lexus -- and it offers it at a price that is more competitive with other luxury SUVs.

2001 Highlights

The LX 470 finally adds the all-important optional DVD-based navigation system (and if you turn down the nav, you get a compass on the rearview mirror). The optional Nakamichi audio system is gone in favor of an optional nine-speaker Mark Levinson system. The standard audio system is enhanced with an Automatic Sound Levelizer (ASL). Last year's optional wood and leather trim on the steering wheel and shift knob is now a standard feature. New security features include a key card immobilizer and a free-wheel key cylinder that prevents people from opening the door with anything other than the LX 470 key. Second-row passengers will benefit from child seat anchors and improved cupholders in the rear of the center console. The standard alloy wheels have a new surface treatment, and chrome wheels are optional. The fuel cap now has a tether to appease the absent-minded. Two new exterior colors will be offered -- Mystic Sea Opalescent and Blue Vapor Metallic.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Lexus LX 470.

5(78%)
4(22%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good Luxury SUV
llrinco,02/08/2008
Smooth ride, luxury features. After 110K miles it has needed some repairs (ignition broke, suspension wiring went berserk).
Great Machine, Needs Touches
car buff,03/29/2002
Great machine but lacks some touches you would expect at this price...info computer, steering wheel controls, eye glass holder, readable clock and outside temp.
Awesome vehicle!
Conifer Dan,02/14/2004
The Lexus LX470 is the finest SUV I've ever driven. I live in the Colorado mountains and "use" this vehicle like a sports utility was meant to be used. This vehicle is a fine example of a high end Lexus... Very quiet and smooth. It feels like you're floating on air!
Great car-cannot back up safe
Dennis Fields,10/09/2002
How can such an expensive car not have a warning for back up like the cheaper Fords and GM cars?
Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
More about the 2001 Lexus LX 470

Used 2001 Lexus LX 470 Overview

The Used 2001 Lexus LX 470 is offered in the following submodels: LX 470 SUV. Available styles include 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A).

