Used 2017 Lexus LX 570 for Sale Near Me

Hendrick Lexus Kansas City - Merriam / Kansas

2 yr L/Certified Warranty, UNLIMITED miles, Very well maintained, we have the records to prove it! Just traded back in for another new Lexus, they loved this one so much. L/ Certified, Excellent Condition, LOW MILES - 28,068! $500 below NADA Retail! LX 570 trim. DVD, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, 3rd Row Seat, NAV, Tow Hitch, 4x4, LUXURY PACKAGE , HEAD UP DISPLAY , WHEELS: 21" X 8.5" 10-SPOKE ALUMINUM, OPEN PORE WALNUT & LEATHER HEATED STE.NAMED THE BEST CPO PROGRAM OF 2019 By U.S. NEWS161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 24/7-Roadside Assistance, Balance of New Car Warranty plus 2 Years/Unlimited Miles, Towing, Lock-out Service, Emergency Fuel Service, Trip-Interruption Services, Please See Dealer for Complete Coverage Details. 2-Year/20K-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 services) from date of purchase. AutoCheck One OwnerA GREAT TIME TO BUYThis LX 570 is priced $500 below NADA Retail.OPTION PACKAGESRADIO: MARK LEVINSON AUDIO SYSTEM 19-speakers reference surround sound audio, 7.1-channel architecture, 450-watt amplifier rated at less than 0.1% Total Harmonic Distortion, DVD REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM 2 11.6" screens and 2 wireless headphones, LUXURY PACKAGE Climate Comfort Seats, heated and air conditioned front seats and rear outboard seats, HEAD UP DISPLAY, WHEELS: 21" X 8.5" 10-SPOKE ALUMINUM center cap, Tires: 275/50R21 All Season, OPEN PORE WALNUT & LEATHER HEATED STEERING WHEEL open pore walnut wood and leather door trim and open pore walnut instrument panel. 2 yr L/Certified Warranty, UNLIMITED miles, Very well maintained, we have the records to prove it! Just traded back in for another new Lexus, they loved this one so much.OUR OFFERINGSRecipient of Lexus' most prestigious award for customer service, Elite of LexusPricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTJHY7AX9H4236339

Stock: DL12852A

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 06-24-2020