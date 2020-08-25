Used 2017 Lexus LX 570 for Sale Near Me
- 47,003 miles
$57,991$5,212 Below Market
Lake Norman Hyundai - Cornelius / North Carolina
Climate Comfort Seats, DVD Rear Seat Entertainment System, Heads-Up Display, Radio: Mark Levinson Audio System, Roof Rack Cross Bars, Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, Wheels: 21" x 8.5" 10-Spoke Aluminum. CARFAX One-Owner. Black Onyx 2017 Lexus LX 570 4WD 8-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift 5.7L V8 DOHC Dual VVT-i 32VBMW of Louisville is Louisville's First Choice for Luxury and Legendary Performance. Our sales department has one purpose: to exceed your expectations from test drive to delivery with a no-pressure, high integrity approach to your ownership experience. We have a huge selection of Pre-Owned Certified BMW's and Late model low mileage vehicles at aggressive market value pricing. BMW of Louisville is dedicated to finding you the right selection at the right price. Call 855 243 8038 or visit us today. Legendary Performance for less than you think!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX9H4228936
Stock: P228936
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 28,068 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$65,939$3,795 Below Market
Hendrick Lexus Kansas City - Merriam / Kansas
2 yr L/Certified Warranty, UNLIMITED miles, Very well maintained, we have the records to prove it! Just traded back in for another new Lexus, they loved this one so much. L/ Certified, Excellent Condition, LOW MILES - 28,068! $500 below NADA Retail! LX 570 trim. DVD, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, 3rd Row Seat, NAV, Tow Hitch, 4x4, LUXURY PACKAGE , HEAD UP DISPLAY , WHEELS: 21" X 8.5" 10-SPOKE ALUMINUM, OPEN PORE WALNUT & LEATHER HEATED STE.NAMED THE BEST CPO PROGRAM OF 2019 By U.S. NEWS161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 24/7-Roadside Assistance, Balance of New Car Warranty plus 2 Years/Unlimited Miles, Towing, Lock-out Service, Emergency Fuel Service, Trip-Interruption Services, Please See Dealer for Complete Coverage Details. 2-Year/20K-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 services) from date of purchase. AutoCheck One OwnerA GREAT TIME TO BUYThis LX 570 is priced $500 below NADA Retail.OPTION PACKAGESRADIO: MARK LEVINSON AUDIO SYSTEM 19-speakers reference surround sound audio, 7.1-channel architecture, 450-watt amplifier rated at less than 0.1% Total Harmonic Distortion, DVD REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM 2 11.6" screens and 2 wireless headphones, LUXURY PACKAGE Climate Comfort Seats, heated and air conditioned front seats and rear outboard seats, HEAD UP DISPLAY, WHEELS: 21" X 8.5" 10-SPOKE ALUMINUM center cap, Tires: 275/50R21 All Season, OPEN PORE WALNUT & LEATHER HEATED STEERING WHEEL open pore walnut wood and leather door trim and open pore walnut instrument panel. 2 yr L/Certified Warranty, UNLIMITED miles, Very well maintained, we have the records to prove it! Just traded back in for another new Lexus, they loved this one so much.OUR OFFERINGSRecipient of Lexus' most prestigious award for customer service, Elite of LexusPricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX9H4236339
Stock: DL12852A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 27,159 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$60,500$4,881 Below Market
Lexus of Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX8H4233576
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,870 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$59,995$1,519 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Huntsville - Huntsville / Alabama
This outstanding example of a 2017 Lexus LX LX 570 is offered by Nissan of Huntsville. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Lexus LX LX 570 is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Lexus LX LX 570 is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Where do you want to go today? With 4WD, you can choose to drive virtually anywhere and on terrain 2WD vehicles can't handle. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus LX LX 570. There are options that you need, And there are options that you want. This Lexus LX LX 570 has them all. Time is money, and thanks to the navigation system on this Lexus LX, you'll be spending a whole lot less time getting to your destination.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AXXH4227276
Stock: P4227276
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 24,464 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$70,500$295 Below Market
Pohanka Lexus of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
L/CERTIFIED!!! CLEAN CARFAX!!! 4 NEW TIRES!!! LUXURY PACKAGE!!! HEADS-UP DISPLAY!!! DUAL-SCREEN DVD REAR ENTERTAINMENT!!! MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM AUDIO!!! NAVIGATION!!! INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST!!! HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS!!! BACKUP CAMERA!!! BLIND SPOT MONITOR!!! This Vehicle is L/Certified with Warranty Coverage up to 6 years from the Date of first use and Unlimited Miles!! You will also receive Complimentary Scheduled maintenance for the next 2 years or 20,000 miles!! With 24/7 roadside assistance and trip interruption services. Peace of mind that extends beyond the vehicle’s original warranty. That’s not all!! It has been through a rigorous 161 point SAFETY and QUALITY inspection! Our Service department is open from 5:30am to 11:00pm 365 days a year!!! NO APPOINTMENT NECESSARY!!! With FREE Wi-Fi internet Café, Children’s Play Area, Snacks, massage chairs and Sports Lounge. Be a part of the Pohanka Lexus family. “Pohanka Lexus… At your Service since 1919” Many of our Vehicles are not yet listed on the internet so please contact us to find what you are you looking for. *SiriusXM satellite radio (complimentary 90-day trial subscription included)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX1H4243415
Stock: LP200585
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 42,374 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$61,874$1,858 Below Market
Ventura Toyota - Ventura / California
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 42,374! Entertainment System, Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Third Row Seat, Nav System, Hitch CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release. OPTION PACKAGES: RADIO: MARK LEVINSON AUDIO SYSTEM 19-speakers reference surround sound audio, 7.1-channel architecture, 450-watt amplifier rated at less than 0.1% Total Harmonic Distortion, DVD REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM 2 11.6" screens and 2 wireless headphones, LUXURY PACKAGE Climate Comfort Seats, heated and air conditioned front seats and rear outboard seats, HEAD UP DISPLAY, WHEELS: 21" X 8.5" 10-SPOKE ALUMINUM center cap, Tires: 275/50R21 All Season, ACCESSORY PACKAGE (Z1) Key Gloves, Alloy Wheel Locks (PPO), Carpet Cargo Mat, Cargo Net, BLACK SHIMAMOKU WOOD/LEATHER HEATED STEERING WHEEL black shimamoku wood and leather door trim and black shimamoku instrument panel. Lexus LX 570 with NEBULA GRAY PEARL exterior and CABERNET interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 383 HP at 5600 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com's review says "Around town, the 2017 Lexus LX 570 is divine. It shrugs off potholes and bumpy roads with ease. It's like a luxury cruise ship riding over choppy waters without the slightest hint of a disturbance.". AFFORDABLE TO OWN: This LX 570 is priced $3,800 below Kelley Blue Book. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX8H4224747
Stock: P13078
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 62,051 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$58,999$461 Below Market
Absolute Auto Center - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
This Lexus LX has a strong Premium Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/346 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" x 8.5" Split 10-Spoke Aluminum Alloy -inc: 2-tone machined gray finish, Valet Function. Carfax One-Owner. 6 Carfax Service Records.*These Packages Will Make Your Lexus LX LX 570 the Envy of Onlookers*Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Sequential-Shift Auto w/ECT, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tracker System, Tires: P285/50R20 All Season -inc: full-size spare, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Splash guards, Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material.*Feel Confident About Your Choice *Absolute Auto Center graded the Overall Condition of this vehicle as Excellent. Non-smoker vehicle! According to Carfax's history report: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle, No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 6 Service Records.*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Absolute Auto Center located at 415 S E Broad St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130 can get you a dependable LX today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX3H4230911
Stock: 0911
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2019
- 49,533 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$60,806
Hiley Acura - Fort Worth / Texas
Completely serviced and safety inspected, buy with confidence. Hiley Acura, providing our customers with the best vehicles at the best prices is our number one goal. ABS brakes, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Front Center Armrest, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Audio System, Rear window defroster, Tilt steering wheel. We save you an average of over $900 vs. Our largest competitors every day! Come visit us at 3125 NE Loop 820 Fort Worth, TX 76137 or shop at your own pace with hileyacura.com. Hiley Acura - with the highest quality local trades you can find, thoroughly inspected by our certified technicians and priced below Kelley Blue Book. Our customer comes first philosophy has made Hiley Acura one of the top dealerships in the nation. 2017 Lexus LX 570 Nebula Gray Pearl
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX2H4237994
Stock: P1871
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 48,724 miles
$60,995$1,910 Below Market
Elite Automall - Ridgewood / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX9H4226491
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,590 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$59,987
Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway - Houston / Texas
Radio: Mark Levinson Audio System Dvd Rear Seat Entertainment System Luxury Package Head Up Display Wheels: 21" X 8.5" 10-Spoke Aluminum Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Open Pore Walnut & Leather Heated Steering Wheel Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) Parchment; Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim Starfire Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is a premier luxury pre-owned super center! We are the number 1 volume luxury store under the AutoNation umbrella of dealerships; as well as the number one CPO dealer for Mercedes Benz in the Southern Region. Come let us show you why our service and value will exceed all your expectations. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is proud to offer this particular vehicle to you and we thank you for your consideration. This vehicle has gone through our stringent safety inspection along with quality inspections. Come stop by our showroom at 3900 Southwest Fwy between Weslayan and Buffalo Speedway and experience a whole new luxury experience! We have the largest selection of Certified Pre-owned Mercedes Benz product here at our premier Houston showroom. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Lexus LX LX 570 is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. Take home this Lexus LX LX 570, and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX7H4243757
Stock: H4243757
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 74,611 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$62,395
Hendrick Lexus Charleston - Charleston / South Carolina
L/ Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner. PRICE DROP FROM $68,350. Entertainment System, Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Third Row Seat, Nav System, Hitch, 4x4, Power Liftgate, LUXURY PACKAGE, HEAD UP DISPLAY, WHEELS: 21" X 8.5" 10-SPOKE ALUMINUMSHOP WITH CONFIDENCE161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairs, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Complimentary loaner car provided, Balance of New Car Warranty, plus 2 years/unlimited mile WarrantyA GREAT TIME TO BUYWas $68,350.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Sunroof, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Blind Spot Monitor, Smart Device Integration Rear Spoiler, Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass.OPTION PACKAGESRADIO: MARK LEVINSON AUDIO SYSTEM 19-speakers reference surround sound audio, 7.1-channel architecture, 450-watt amplifier rated at less than 0.1% Total Harmonic Distortion, DVD REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM 2 11.6" screens and 2 wireless headphones, LUXURY PACKAGE Climate Comfort Seats, heated and air conditioned front seats and rear outboard seats, HEAD UP DISPLAY, WHEELS: 21" X 8.5" 10-SPOKE ALUMINUM center cap, Tires: 275/50R21 All Season, ACCESSORY PACKAGE (Z1) Key Gloves, Alloy Wheel Locks (PPO), Carpet Cargo Mat, Cargo Net, BLACK SHIMAMOKU WOOD/LEATHER HEATED STEERING WHEEL black shimamoku wood and leather door trim and black shimamoku instrument panel.EXPERTS REPORTEdmunds.com explains "Around townA $699.00 Closing Fee is included in the advertised/sales price and does not include tax, tags, title, and registration fees. The Closing Fee will not exceed $699.00 prior to January 1, 2021.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX2H4223402
Stock: L00127A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 43,370 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$63,495$594 Below Market
House of Imports - Buena Park / California
Radio: Mark Levinson Audio System Dvd Rear Seat Entertainment System Luxury Package Head Up Display Wheels: 21" X 8.5" 10-Spoke Aluminum Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Cool Box Open Pore Walnut & Leather Heated Steering Wheel Wireless Charger Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) Parchment; Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim Starfire Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX1H4242863
Stock: H4242863
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 41,365 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$65,555
McGrath Lexus of Westmont - Westmont / Illinois
Check out this gently-used 2017 Lexus LX we recently got in. This Lexus includes: COOL BOX LUXURY PACKAGE Keyless Start Cooled Rear Seat(s) Heated Rear Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) Power Door Locks Keyless Entry RADIO: MARK LEVINSON AUDIO SYSTEM Premium Sound System DVD REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM Entertainment System HEAD UP DISPLAY Heads-Up Display OPEN PORE WALNUT Heated Steering Wheel Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. If you're going to purchase a pre-owned vehicle, why wouldn't you purchase one with CARFAX one-owner report. You know exactly what you are getting when you purchase a Certified Pre-Owned like this Lexus LX. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. The Lexus LX 570's pristine good looks were combined with the Lexus high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD Lexus LX 570. This 2017 Lexus LX has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. It might be impossible to find a vehicle that has more features, including an unbelievable entertainment package, at a price as nice as this one. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Lexus LX 570 is in a league of its own Drive away in this amazing Lexus LX and enjoy the realization of having the manufacturer's factory warranty coverage still in effect. This 2017 LX 570 has extra options like the Lexus navigation system. The additional feature will keep you safe and will make this Lexus LX even more dependable. LEXUS CERTIFIED! **CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLE** Clean Carfax - No Accidents/Damage! This We have all of the service records! Lexus LX570 This was Originally Purchased at McGrath Lexus! Packages NV Navigation System GL Lexus Safety System HUD Heads up Display DVD Rear Entertainment System CISS Heated And Cooled Seats ML Mark Levinson Audio HRS Heated Rear Seats RS Rain-Sensing Wipers BD Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert MS Memory Seating TR Third Row Seating Cool box. INSERT AUTOINK 100% CARFAX Guaranteed! And it seems this vehicle was owned by a non-smoker. This vehicle has undergone a rigorous multipoint inspection by our ASE Certified Technicians and we have verified that all maintenance is up-to-date. Ask for Stock# P14064
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX5H4222258
Stock: P14064
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 51,974 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$62,900
Mercedes-Benz of Oklahoma City - Edmond / Oklahoma
Starfire Pearl 2017 Lexus LX 570 4WD with 51974 miles. CARFAX One-Owner. Parchment w/Leather Seat Trim or Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim or Open Pore Walnut & Leather Heated Steering Wheel, DVD Rear Seat Entertainment System, Heads-Up Display, Panorama Sunroof, Radio: Mark Levinson Audio System, Roof Rack Cross Bars, Wheels: 21" x 8.5" 10-Spoke Aluminum. Starfire PearlAt Mercedes-Benz of Oklahoma City, we pride ourselves in providing a transparent, time-saving, and customized car buying experience. Oklahoma City’s only official Mercedes-Benz Dealership! Shop new, used, certified, and pre-owned Mercedes-Benz vehicles from the convenience of your home. Even get a trade-in value without stopping into the dealership. Conveniently located in Oklahoma City on the Broadway Extension, just minutes from Edmond, Moore, Norman, and Yukon. While we make every effort to ensure the accuracy of vehicle information and pricing, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Information subject to change; for current information on this particular vehicle please contact our staff.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX2H4228602
Stock: LA233175A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 26,107 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$66,784
Jim Butler Chevrolet - Fenton / Missouri
Come see why we are the #1 Chevrolet dealership in the Midwest and #18 in the entire country. On top of that we have also been awarded Dealer of the year the last 4 years. Proudly serving: St. Louis, South County, Webster Groves, Creve Coeur, Kirkwood, Maryland Heights, Sullivan, Rolla, Columbia, Fenton, Chesterfield, St. Charles, Kansas City, Springfield, Jefferson City, and all of great Missouri and Illinois. While we make every attempt to ensure pricing accuracy. Dealer not responsible for computer or human error, dealer reserves the right to change prices due to human or computer error. Price does not include tax, title, license, or administration fees. While we make every attempt to ensure pricing accuracy, Dealer is not responsible for computer or human error and reserves the right to change prices if such error occurs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX5H4241408
Stock: P12447
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-27-2019
- 29,015 miles
$66,995
Sterling McCall Lexus Clear Lake - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2017 Lexus LX 570. This Lexus includes: COOL BOX GLASS BREAKAGE SENSORS (GBS) (PPO) BLACK SHIMAMOKU WOOD/LEATHER HEATED STEERING WHEEL Heated Steering Wheel Leather Steering Wheel LUXURY PACKAGE Keyless Start Cooled Rear Seat(s) Heated Rear Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) Power Door Locks Keyless Entry RADIO: MARK LEVINSON AUDIO SYSTEM Premium Sound System WHEELS: 21 Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance DVD REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM Entertainment System HEAD UP DISPLAY Heads-Up Display *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2017 Lexus LX 570 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. A rigorous inspection for safety and reliability makes this vehicle Certified Pre-Owned. This SUV gives you versatility, style and comfort all in one vehicle. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. Take home this Lexus LX 570 LUX PACKAGE/HEADS UP DISPLAY/DVD, and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. This low mileage Lexus LX 570 has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Lexus LX 570 LUX PACKAGE/HEADS UP DISPLAY/DVD. If you're in the market for an incredible Lexus featuring an Entertainment package that will surely keep your passengers enthralled, then you'll definitely want to check out the Lexus LX 570 LUX PACKAGE/HEADS UP DISPLAY/DVD. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX1H4228929
Stock: H4228929
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 36,154 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$71,664
Hendrick Lexus Kansas City - Merriam / Kansas
2 yr L/Certified Warranty, UNLIMITED miles, L/ Certified, Excellent Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 36,154! DVD Entertainment System, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, 3rd Row Seat, Navigation, Trailer Hitch, 4x4, LUXURY PACKAGE , HEAD UP DISPLAY , WHEELS: 21" X 8.5" 10-SPOKE ALUMINUM, RADIO: MARK LEVINSON AUDIO SYSTEMNAMED THE BEST CPO PROGRAM OF 2019 By U.S. NEWS161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 24/7-Roadside Assistance, Balance of New Car Warranty plus 2 Years/Unlimited Miles, Towing, Lock-out Service, Emergency Fuel Service, Trip-Interruption Services, Please See Dealer for Complete Coverage Details. 2-Year/20K-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 services) from date of purchase.OPTION PACKAGESRADIO: MARK LEVINSON AUDIO SYSTEM 19-speakers reference surround sound audio, 7.1-channel architecture, 450-watt amplifier rated at less than 0.1% Total Harmonic Distortion, DVD REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM 2 11.6" screens and 2 wireless headphones, LUXURY PACKAGE Climate Comfort Seats, heated and air conditioned front seats and rear outboard seats, HEAD UP DISPLAY, WHEELS: 21" X 8.5" 10-SPOKE ALUMINUM center cap, Tires: 275/50R21 All Season, ACCESSORY PACKAGE (Z1) Key Gloves, Alloy Wheel Locks (PPO), Carpet Cargo Mat, Cargo Net, DARK BROWN WALNUT & LEATHER HEATED STEERING WHEEL dark brown walnut wood & leather door trim and dark brown walnut instrument panel. 2 yr L/Certified Warranty, UNLIMITED miles Lexus LX 570 with Nebula Gray Pearl exterior and Black interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 383 HP at 5600 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com explains "Around townWHO WE ARERecipient of Lexus' most prestigious award for customer service, Elite of LexusPricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX0H4221566
Stock: P21566
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 34,403 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$64,991
Volvo Cars West Houston - Houston / Texas
This 2017 Lexus LX 570 comes well-equipped with Climate Comfort Seats, Luxury Package, Navigation System, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Smart Device Integration, Radio: Mark Levinson Audio System, Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, and much more. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Here at Volvo West Houston we have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customer's needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Thank you for allowing us the opportunity to serve you and if you have any questions and you would like to make a reservation on a particular vehicle then feel free to call us. Please verify any information in question with Volvo West Houston located at 15935 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77094 or call (281) 945-4500
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX3H4224994
Stock: H4224994
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
