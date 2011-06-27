2004 Lexus LX 470 Review
Pros & Cons
- Quiet and refined demeanor, capable backwoods performer, slick adjustable suspension, splendid interior materials, Lexus build quality.
- High price, lack of horsepower.
Other years
List Price
$11,995
Edmunds' Expert Review
Yes, it costs well over $60,000. But for the money, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more versatile, luxurious and capable vehicle.
2004 Highlights
The LX 470 is enhanced for 2004 with the addition of a rear backup camera system and new Bluetooth wireless technology that allows for hands-free cell phone use.
Most helpful consumer reviews
EarthKarma,01/21/2004
This was the 5th Lexus we've purchased and it's wonderful. I just traded in my 1998 LX470 that had 100K on it, and never had any problems the entire time I owned it. I thought that care was so wonderful, and this one is even eons better. Smooth, quiet, great stereo, great nav system...doesn't get any better.
Ricardo Carter M.D,02/08/2004
THis is my 6th lx470. It is a wonderful vehicle to drive and the low hp240 is not a factor for every day driving. The comfort and the quality of the vehicle is great. Using the current gear shift system and taking off the overdrive on climbing hills or passing, you would'nt know it has a low hp. This is a luxury car ride in an SUV. If you are towing something the it may feel a little underpowered. How often does the average 470 owner have something in tow? You won't get me buying anything but a 470. An upgrade in the cargo space and hp will be great in the new model, but for now this baby is the cream of the crop.
kokopeli,05/08/2004
Well built, quality SUV. Expensive yes, but the cost is offset by the joy of driving and the dependability. Better than any of the three Mercedes I owned. The bottom line is: would I buy another one. The answer:yes.But why would I want to part with this one?
Greg Gebhardt,05/25/2004
This is my 3rd LX470. One of the nicest vehicals I have ever driven. With decent tires you can't ever get stuck. Best 4 wheeel drive in its class. Quiet and comfortable. The Lx470 will do large number of miles in a day with no stress to the driver.
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4800 rpm
