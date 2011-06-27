  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(66)
2004 Lexus LX 470 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet and refined demeanor, capable backwoods performer, slick adjustable suspension, splendid interior materials, Lexus build quality.
  • High price, lack of horsepower.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Yes, it costs well over $60,000. But for the money, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more versatile, luxurious and capable vehicle.

2004 Highlights

The LX 470 is enhanced for 2004 with the addition of a rear backup camera system and new Bluetooth wireless technology that allows for hands-free cell phone use.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Lexus LX 470.

5(89%)
4(6%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
66 reviews
See all 66 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

LEXUS IS THE BEST
EarthKarma,01/21/2004
This was the 5th Lexus we've purchased and it's wonderful. I just traded in my 1998 LX470 that had 100K on it, and never had any problems the entire time I owned it. I thought that care was so wonderful, and this one is even eons better. Smooth, quiet, great stereo, great nav system...doesn't get any better.
LX470 experience
Ricardo Carter M.D,02/08/2004
THis is my 6th lx470. It is a wonderful vehicle to drive and the low hp240 is not a factor for every day driving. The comfort and the quality of the vehicle is great. Using the current gear shift system and taking off the overdrive on climbing hills or passing, you would'nt know it has a low hp. This is a luxury car ride in an SUV. If you are towing something the it may feel a little underpowered. How often does the average 470 owner have something in tow? You won't get me buying anything but a 470. An upgrade in the cargo space and hp will be great in the new model, but for now this baby is the cream of the crop.
no title
kokopeli,05/08/2004
Well built, quality SUV. Expensive yes, but the cost is offset by the joy of driving and the dependability. Better than any of the three Mercedes I owned. The bottom line is: would I buy another one. The answer:yes.But why would I want to part with this one?
None better
Greg Gebhardt,05/25/2004
This is my 3rd LX470. One of the nicest vehicals I have ever driven. With decent tires you can't ever get stuck. Best 4 wheeel drive in its class. Quiet and comfortable. The Lx470 will do large number of miles in a day with no stress to the driver.
See all 66 reviews of the 2004 Lexus LX 470
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2004 Lexus LX 470 features & specs
More about the 2004 Lexus LX 470

Used 2004 Lexus LX 470 Overview

The Used 2004 Lexus LX 470 is offered in the following submodels: LX 470 SUV. Available styles include 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Lexus LX 470?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Lexus LX 470 trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Lexus LX 470 Base is priced between $11,995 and$11,995 with odometer readings between 224973 and224973 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.

Which used 2004 Lexus LX 470s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Lexus LX 470 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 LX 470s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,995 and mileage as low as 224973 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Lexus LX 470.

Can't find a used 2004 Lexus LX 470s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus LX 470 for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,106.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $18,001.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus LX 470 for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $21,305.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $20,839.

