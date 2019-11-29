Used 2018 Lexus LX 570 for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row in Silver
    used

    2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row

    19,837 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $63,990

    $5,698 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row in Silver
    used

    2018 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row

    15,344 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $70,995

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row in Black
    used

    2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row

    3,274 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $76,998

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row in Black
    used

    2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row

    18,740 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $69,299

    $650 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row in Black
    used

    2018 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row

    26,459 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $67,777

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row

    13,176 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $70,952

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus LX 570
    used

    2018 Lexus LX 570

    33,685 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $68,900

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row

    38,772 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $67,500

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row in Silver
    used

    2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row

    19,669 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $63,895

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row in Silver
    used

    2018 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row

    36,991 miles

    $71,900

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row in Silver
    used

    2018 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row

    19,230 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $74,777

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row

    28,640 miles

    $68,990

    $547 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row in Silver
    used

    2018 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row

    38,578 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Taxi

    $67,991

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row

    29,177 miles

    $65,951

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row

    39,208 miles

    $66,999

    Details
  • 2018 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row in Black
    used

    2018 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row

    40,126 miles

    $66,777

    Details
  • 2019 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row in Gray
    used

    2019 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row

    9,733 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $74,999

    $6,357 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lexus LX 570 in Black
    used

    2017 Lexus LX 570

    47,003 miles

    $57,991

    $5,212 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus LX 570

RE:Overpriced gas-guzzling clunky dinosaur!
Bietris,11/29/2019
Three-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
LandCruisers and LXs are NOT for electronic lovers! These machines are made to go anywhere and return home safely. You do not even need a navigation as you can go to your destination and find your way back home. The built quality is second to none, for example I have a Land Cruiser and at 230K miles only ONE oil seal has been replaced for its entire life...
