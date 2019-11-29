Used 2018 Lexus LX 570 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Winter Park - Winter Park / Florida

Radio: Mark Levinson Audio System Dvd Rear Seat Entertainment System Luxury Package Head Up Display Wheels: 21" X 8.5" 10-Spoke Aluminum Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Dark Brown Walnut & Leather Heated Steering Wheel Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim Eminent White Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This 2018 Lexus LX LX 570 is AN Certified which is a 125 point Inspection which comes with a 90 day or 4000 Mile Limited WARRANTY. Whichever one comes first!! Every Purchase is WORRY FREE at AUTONATION TOYOTA WINTER PARK This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The LX LX 570 doesn't disappoint, and comes with all the quality and understated opulence buyers have come to expect from the respected Lexus marque. A truly versatile SUV, this vehicle will please even the most discerning of buyers. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD Lexus LX LX 570. You can tell this 2018 Lexus LX has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 13,159mi and appears with a showroom shine. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Lexus LX LX 570 is in a league of its own With complete records on this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have peace of mind and the satisfaction in knowing your new purchase is safe and reliable. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Lexus LX looks like has never been used. Rock from block to block in this chic vehicle with a premier entertainment package. This Lexus LX LX 570 comes standard with features that are essential in the 21st Century. However, Lexus decided to take it one step further and add a handful of quintessential options that will undoubtedly add to this vehicle's quality and value. Left your phone at the restaurant? No problem. With the navigation system on this Lexus LX, you'll be able to quickly find your way back to get it. Unique and nearly impossible to find, this 2018 Lexus LX LX 570 is a collector's dream come true. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTJHY7AX4J4264166

Stock: J4264166

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-23-2020