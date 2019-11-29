Used 2018 Lexus LX 570 for Sale Near Me
- 19,837 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$63,990$5,698 Below Market
Auto Wholesale - Wilmington / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX7J4274268
Stock: 21288
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,344 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$70,995
Motorcars Toyota - Cleveland / Ohio
Here at Motorcars Toyota we are proud to follow a Velocity pricing model. VELOCITY pricing means you NEVER pay above market for a pre-owned vehicle at Motorcars Toyota. All of our inventory is priced to sell immediately with LIVE MARKET DATA that is updated daily. We know you have many options when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. That is why our goal is to be priced under market, provide you with all vehicle information from the comfort of your home, and make this a true HASSLE FREE experience.Recent Arrival! 2018 Lexus LX 570This Lexus LX has many features and is well equipped including, **Priced FAR BELOW market with LIVE MARKET DATA to sell FAST**, Nationwide shipping is available!, Buy from the comfort of your own home!, Parchment w/Leather Seat Trim or Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim or Open Pore Walnut & Leather Heated Steering Wheel, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Accessory Package (Z1), Alloy Wheel Locks, Cargo Net, Carpet Cargo Mat, Climate Comfort Seats, Key Gloves, Luxury Package, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim. 4D Sport Utility Atomic Silver 4WD5.7L V8 DOHC Dual VVT-i 32V 8-Speed Automatic with Sequential ShiftMotorcars Toyota is located at 2950 Mayfield Rd. Please stop in and see us today or call is directly at (216) 265-5818!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX8J4282119
Stock: P6526
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 3,274 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$76,998
CarMax San Gabriel Valley/Duarte - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Duarte / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX0J4265296
Stock: 19355450
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,740 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$69,299$650 Below Market
Bell Audi - Edison / New Jersey
2018 Lexus LX 570 Black Onyx Odometer is 14888 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. 5.7L V8 DOHC Dual VVT-i 32V 8-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift 4WD Audi Certified!!, Bluetooth, Hands-free, Backup Camera, CD Player, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Multi-zone Climate Control, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, All Wheel Drive, Sunroof, Navigation System, Tonneau Cover, Two-Row Black Interior. Bell Audi is the #1 Volume Certified Audi Dealer in New Jersey and the Northeast. We have also been consistently ranked as one of the TOP TEN Audi Certified volume dealers in the Country!! Our Internet Market Value Pricing mission at Bell Audi is to present fair, competitive market value pricing to all of our customers. Audi Certified Pre-Owned Internet Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 40,000 websites hourly. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real-time Market Value Pricing on every vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our new or preowned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games, we save customers time, frustration, and present a Truly Exceptional purchase experience. Our inventory moves extremely quickly. PLEASE BE SURE TO SECURE YOUR APPOINTMENT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX7J4262850
Stock: BA22349A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 26,459 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$67,777
Southern 441 Toyota - Royal Palm Beach / Florida
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. **CARFAX CERTIFIED ONE OWNER, **CLEAN CARFAX, **FREE LIFETIME UNLIMITED WARRANTY!!! See Dealer for Details., **FULLY SERVICED BY A FACTORY TRAINED TECHNICIAN, **HEATED SEATS, **ILLUMINATED ENTRY, **LIKE NEW CONDITION, **BLUETOOTH, **LOCAL TRADE IN, **LOW MILES, **NAVIGATION, **ONE OWNER, **POWER SUNROOF, **PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM w/CD, **PREMIUM HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATING, **PREMIUM LEATHER SEATING, **PREMIUM WHEELS, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY w/PANIC ALARM, **USB PORTS, 3.307 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Monitor warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Illuminated running boards, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Lexus Enform App Suite, Lexus Enform Destinations Assist, Lexus Navigation System, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Lexus Premium Audio AM/FM/HD Single DVD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated rear seats, Voltmeter, Wheels: 20" x 8.5" Split 10-Spoke Aluminum Alloy.We offer Market Based Pricing so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We will buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX7J4275856
Stock: 275856P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 13,176 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$70,952
AutoNation Toyota Winter Park - Winter Park / Florida
Radio: Mark Levinson Audio System Dvd Rear Seat Entertainment System Luxury Package Head Up Display Wheels: 21" X 8.5" 10-Spoke Aluminum Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Dark Brown Walnut & Leather Heated Steering Wheel Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim Eminent White Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This 2018 Lexus LX LX 570 is AN Certified which is a 125 point Inspection which comes with a 90 day or 4000 Mile Limited WARRANTY. Whichever one comes first!! Every Purchase is WORRY FREE at AUTONATION TOYOTA WINTER PARK This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The LX LX 570 doesn't disappoint, and comes with all the quality and understated opulence buyers have come to expect from the respected Lexus marque. A truly versatile SUV, this vehicle will please even the most discerning of buyers. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD Lexus LX LX 570. You can tell this 2018 Lexus LX has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 13,159mi and appears with a showroom shine. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Lexus LX LX 570 is in a league of its own With complete records on this pre-owned vehicle, you'll have peace of mind and the satisfaction in knowing your new purchase is safe and reliable. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Lexus LX looks like has never been used. Rock from block to block in this chic vehicle with a premier entertainment package. This Lexus LX LX 570 comes standard with features that are essential in the 21st Century. However, Lexus decided to take it one step further and add a handful of quintessential options that will undoubtedly add to this vehicle's quality and value. Left your phone at the restaurant? No problem. With the navigation system on this Lexus LX, you'll be able to quickly find your way back to get it. Unique and nearly impossible to find, this 2018 Lexus LX LX 570 is a collector's dream come true. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX4J4264166
Stock: J4264166
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 33,685 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$68,900
Golf Mill Ford - Niles / Illinois
2018 Lexus LX 570 Black Onyx 4WD 4D Sport Utility 5.7L V8 DOHC Dual VVT-i 32V 8-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift13/18 City/Highway MPG **With some available options like Black Leather, 3.307 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Monitor warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Illuminated running boards, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Lexus Premium Audio AM/FM/HD Single DVD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact ai
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX7J4277610
Stock: X10688A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 38,772 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$67,500
Audi Columbia - Columbia / South Carolina
2018 Lexus LX 570Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner.Clean CarFax, Accessory Package (Z1), Alloy Wheel Locks, Cargo Net, Carpet Cargo Mat, Key Gloves, Navigation System, Tonneau Cover, Two-Row Parchment Interior.7 Million Meals fed through Harvest Hope right here in the Midlands Donated land for Toby's Place, a women & children's shelter Proudly support the brave men & women of our US Military and all First Responders Currently dedicated to supporting over 110 local charities in our beloved community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX3J4265387
Stock: P1668
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 19,669 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$63,895
Vacaville Buick GMC - Vacaville / California
CARFAX One-Owner. 2018 Lexus LX 570Wise Auto Group dealerships inventory includes over 1000 quality pre-owned vehicles for you to choose from. Call today for details (707) 344-9989.Black w/Leather Seat Trim.As your premier Solano County Buick GMC dealer, we here at Buick GMC of Vacaville provide for every automotive need for drivers from Vacaville to Vallejo. Please feel free to explore our website to see our extensive inventory of new and used cars and SUVs. In addition to our friendly and knowledgeable sales staff, we also provide financing, service, and parts for drivers in the Vacaville, Sacramento, Vallejo, and Fairfield areas. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Dealership personnel. Prices do not include additional fees and costs of closing, including government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer documentation fees, any emissions testing fees or other fees. All prices, specifications and availability subject to change without notice. Contact dealer for most current information. Price may include Manufacturer Rebates and Incentives, please see dealer for details'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX2J4269222
Stock: G4595
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 36,991 miles
$71,900
Park Place Lexus Plano - Plano / Texas
*LX570 Luxury, Navigation, Mark Levinson Premium Audio Package! ** L-Certified until 02/07/2024 with no mileage limitation* Equipped with Voice Activated Navigation and Rear View Backup Camera, 21" Alloy Wheels, Heads-up Display, Semi-Aniline Leather-Trimmed Interior, Power Front Seats with Driver Memory, Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel, Heated Wood Steering Wheel, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Rear AirConditioning, Power 3RD Row Seating, Power One-Touch Moonroof, and much more!! For additional details about this vehicle, or to schedule a test drive, please call the number on this page or email us through the form provided. You Will Be Connected To The Internet Manager For Direct And Hassle Free Pricing. Our inventory is constantly changing and we frequently have vehicles not yet listed on the internet, so please contact us if you don't see what you are looking for!*Park Place Lexus Plano...Your "Experts in Excellence"*WARRANTYLexus confidently stands behind these exceptional vehicles with the L/Certified Limited Warranty,6* when combined with the new vehicle Basic Warranty can provide up to 6 years of vehicle warranty coverage. Mileage is unlimited. The L/Certified Limited Warranty offers many of the coverage benefits and privileges new-car buyers receive. The L/Certified Limited Warranty includes coverage for a complimentary loaner car, Roadside Assistance7* and Trip Interruption Service. Warranty is valid for a minimum of two years/unlimited mileage after the expiration of 4 yr/50,000 mile new vehicle Basic Warranty, or two years from your L/Certified purchase or lease date, whichever occurs later. Mileage is unlimited. There is no deductible: Repairs made under this warranty will be made at no cost to you. Except for excluded components (see below), this warranty covers any repair or replacement of components that fail under normal use due to a defect in materials or workmanship, such as: engine, transmission, steering, brakes (excluding rotors and pads), fuel system, cooling, A/C and heating systems, electrical, and restraint systems.*COMPLIMENTARY MAINTENANCE*From the day you purchase or lease your L/Certified Vehicle, you receive Complimentary Maintenance covering the next four factory-recommended services for two years or 20,000 miles, whichever comes first.8**161-POINT INSPECTION*Each L/Certified by Lexus vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection including: engine, exterior, interior, electronics, safety devices, undercarriage and a road test. During the inspection process, we focus on the details. Specially trained technicians inspect every aspect of the pre-owned vehicle, right down to the first aid kit, spare tire and glovebox light.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX9J4260582
Stock: J4260582
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 19,230 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$74,777
Mall of Georgia MINI - Buford / Georgia
CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 19,230 Miles! Heated Leather Seats, Entertainment System, Third Row Seat, Moonroof, 4x4, Hitch, Power Liftgate, LUXURY PACKAGE , HEAD UP DISPLAY , WHEELS: 21" X 8.5" 10-SPOKE ALUMINUM, ACCESSORY PACKAGE (Z1)KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, Power Liftgate Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Sunroof, 4x4, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release.OPTION PACKAGESRADIO: MARK LEVINSON AUDIO SYSTEM 19-speakers reference surround sound audio, 7.1-channel architecture, 450-watt amplifier rated at less than 0.1% Total Harmonic Distortion, DVD REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM 2 11.6" screens and 2 wireless headphones, LUXURY PACKAGE Climate Comfort Seats, heated and air conditioned front seats and rear outboard seats, HEAD UP DISPLAY, WHEELS: 21" X 8.5" 10-SPOKE ALUMINUM center cap, Tires: 275/50R21, ACCESSORY PACKAGE (Z1) Key Gloves, Alloy Wheel Locks (PPO), Carpet Cargo Mat, Cargo Net, HEATED ESPRESSO WOOD STEERING WHEEL black shimamoku wood and leather door trim and black shimamoku instrument panel. Lexus LX 570 with ATOMIC SILVER exterior and CABERNET interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 383 HP at 5600 RPM*.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerWHO WE AREMall of Georgia MINI offers more than 200 new and 200 pre-owned vehicles on site with access to over 30,000 new and pre-owned vehicles at Hendrickcars.com. The 28,000-square-foot facility sits on 9.7 acres, hosts 17 service bays and provides numerous customer amenities including refreshments, a coffee bar, free Wi-Fi and complimentary shuttle service to the Mall of Georgia and other area attractions and local businesses.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX8J4258709
Stock: P50350
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 28,640 miles
$68,990$547 Below Market
White Allen Audi - Dayton / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX7J4255896
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,578 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Taxi
$67,991
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Radio: Mark Levinson Audio System Dvd Rear Seat Entertainment System Luxury Package Head Up Display Wheels: 21" X 8.5" 10-Spoke Aluminum Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Dark Brown Walnut & Leather Heated Steering Wheel Wireless Charger Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) Atomic Silver Black; Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This L/CERTIFIED 2018 Lexus LX570 LUXURY PKG includes: COOL BOX BLACK, SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats LUXURY PACKAGE Cooled Rear Seat(s) Heated Rear Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) WIRELESS CHARGER REQUIRES DARK BROWN WALNUT Heated Steering Wheel Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim ATOMIC SILVER DVD REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM Entertainment System RADIO: MARK LEVINSON AUDIO SYSTEM Premium Sound System WHEELS: 21 Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance HEAD UP DISPLAY Heads-Up Display *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX3J4272744
Stock: J4272744
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 29,177 miles
$65,951
Anchor Subaru - North Smithfield / Rhode Island
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX2J4265865
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,208 miles
$66,999
Reeves Import Maserati - Tampa / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX1J4277831
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,126 miles
$66,777
Rountree Ford - Shreveport / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX5J4274916
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,733 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$74,999$6,357 Below Market
Butler Ford - Milledgeville / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX0K4300100
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,003 miles
$57,991$5,212 Below Market
Lake Norman Hyundai - Cornelius / North Carolina
Climate Comfort Seats, DVD Rear Seat Entertainment System, Heads-Up Display, Radio: Mark Levinson Audio System, Roof Rack Cross Bars, Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, Wheels: 21" x 8.5" 10-Spoke Aluminum. CARFAX One-Owner. Black Onyx 2017 Lexus LX 570 4WD 8-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift 5.7L V8 DOHC Dual VVT-i 32VBMW of Louisville is Louisville's First Choice for Luxury and Legendary Performance. Our sales department has one purpose: to exceed your expectations from test drive to delivery with a no-pressure, high integrity approach to your ownership experience. We have a huge selection of Pre-Owned Certified BMW's and Late model low mileage vehicles at aggressive market value pricing. BMW of Louisville is dedicated to finding you the right selection at the right price. Call 855 243 8038 or visit us today. Legendary Performance for less than you think!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX9H4228936
Stock: P228936
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
