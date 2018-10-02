More about the 2019 Lexus LX 570

Appeal for the 2019 Lexus LX 570 runs deeper than the luxurious amenities associated with its pedigree. That is because underneath it has the off-road chops of the legendary Toyota Land Cruiser on which it is based. It is the full-size SUV that established Toyota around the world as the builder of tough machines that could shrug off abuse and look dignified doing it. Consider the LX 570 as a Land Cruiser wearing evening clothes. It seems natural to consider the LX 570 in the large luxury SUV conversation alongside the Cadillac Escalade or the Lincoln Navigator. But philosophically the LX 570 is closer to the Range Rover in that they are purebred SUVs unwilling to compromise on all-terrain functionality without losing focus on the finer things. Keeping with the spirit of its personality of extremes, the LX 570 is one of the brand's most expensive vehicles and certainly the heaviest. Beyond its virtues of ruggedness and off-road capability, the LX 570 is astonishingly luxurious. It is lavish, with most everything standard. An available Luxury package (for the three-row version) includes top-grade leather and heated and ventilated seats for the front and the second row. Other options include a Mark Levinson sound system, a head-up display, a rear-seat entertainment system and 21-inch wheels. Electronic technology is extensive in the LX 570. It includes hill descent and crawl control to overcome the muddiest, stickiest of situations. But at its mechanical core, it is a relatively simple beast. The engine is the same 5.7-liter V8 used by Toyota in other SUV and truck applications and is rated at 383 horsepower and 403 pound-feet of torque. Also standard is an eight-speed automatic transmission and full-time four-wheel drive. All of that is shared with the Land Cruiser, but the LX 570 stands out with an adaptive suspension with height adjustment, load leveling and four driver-selected modes. Fuel economy is expectedly low in the unrefined, old-school V8 of the LX 570. The EPA estimates 15 mpg combined (13 city/18 highway). That's poor even among full-size SUVs. Competition among full-size luxury SUVs is close. Some have larger third rows than the LX, and some ride more comfortably, but few can compete with its interior detail and off-road prowess. Whatever your reasons for choosing the LX 570, we are here to inform, educate, and get your car search headed in the right direction. Let Edmunds help find the perfect 2019 Lexus LX 570 for you.

2019 Lexus LX 570 Overview

The 2019 Lexus LX 570 is offered in the following submodels: LX 570 SUV. Available styles include Three-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A), and Two-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A).

