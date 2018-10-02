2019 Lexus LX 570
What’s new
- The two-row LX 570 is eligible for additional options
- Part of the third LX generation introduced for 2008
Pros & Cons
- High off-road capability for a luxury SUV
- Beautifully crafted cabin
- Second and third rows lack space and versatility
- The tech interface is distracting to use
- Poor fuel economy, even for a luxury SUV
Which LX 570 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.9 / 10
Although SUVs are often associated with outdoor recreation and going off-road, the reality is that only a few of them are truly capable of bouncing over rocks and gullies. And of those, there are even fewer that can be considered luxurious. As such, the 2019 Lexus LX 570 is quite the rare beast. The LX 570 can conquer punishing terrain while surrounding occupants in a comfortable cocoon of leather and rich wood trim.
But there are some trade-offs for the LX's all-terrain capabilities. It's not as confident-handling on pavement as some of its main rivals, and it's certainly not as pleasant as conventional SUVs that are intended for on-road use. Age is partially responsible for the LX 570's drawbacks. The LX was last redesigned in 2008, which is positively ancient for a vehicle. In the 11 years since, other automakers have reworked their SUVs and given them newer technology that improves comfort, convenience, capability and efficiency.
Good examples include Land Rover's Range Rover and Discovery. They deliver more of everything, save for Lexus' reputation for reliability. And if you don't need over-the-top off-road capability, the new Lincoln Navigator wins out with its fresher curbside appeal and lower price. The 2019 Lexus LX 570 is undoubtedly a capable and luxurious SUV, but we think it will be worth your time to shop around a little before making a decision.
2019 Lexus LX 570 models
The 2019 Toyota LX 570 is a luxury SUV offered in two configurations: a standard three-row version that seats eight or a two-row LX 570 that seats five.
Both come with a 5.7-liter V8 (383 horsepower, 403 pound-feet of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel-drive system. An adaptive suspension that is height-adjustable and automatic load leveling are also standard. Other standard mechanical components include 20-inch wheels, Crawl Control (a low-speed off-road cruise control), Multi-Terrain Select (off-road vehicle settings) and hill start assist.
Standard exterior features include automatic LED exterior lighting, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, automatic wipers, windshield wiper de-icers, running boards, a tow hitch and a power liftgate.
Electronic driver aids include standard forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems, lane departure warning, full-speed adaptive cruise control, a drowsy driver warning system, an automatic parking system, multiview parking cameras, and Lexus Enform Safety Connect emergency communications.
Interior comfort and convenience features include a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, four-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory settings and a 40/20/40-split second-row seat (folding, reclining, power-sliding and heated). The three-row LX 570 also has a power-operated 50/50-split third-row seat that folds up against the cargo area sides.
Infotainment features includes the Lexus Remote Touch interface (a 12.3-inch center display with center console mouselike controller), a navigation system, Bluetooth, a USB port, the Lexus Enform infotainment smartphone app suite, and a nine-speaker sound system.
The optional Luxury package adds heated and ventilated second-row seats and upgraded leather upholstery with contrasting stitching. You can also add 21-inch wheels and a heated steering wheel.
Some options are exclusive to the three-row LX 570 and include a head-up display, a wireless smartphone charger, a refrigerated coolbox under the front center armrest, a 19-speaker Mark Levinson sound system and Lexus Enform Remote with smart-device vehicle controls. There's also an optional rear-seat entertainment system that includes a pair of displays mounted to the front seatbacks.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.9 / 10
|Driving
|6.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|7.0
Driving6.5
Acceleration7.0
Braking6.0
Steering6.0
Handling6.5
Drivability7.0
Off-road8.0
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort9.0
Ride comfort6.5
Noise & vibration8.5
Climate control8.0
Interior7.0
Ease of use5.0
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position7.5
Roominess8.0
Visibility7.5
Quality9.0
Utility7.0
Small-item storage6.5
Cargo space7.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Towing7.5
Technology7.0
Smartphone integration6.0
Driver aids8.5
Voice control7.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Lexus LX 570.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- appearance
- wheels & tires
- brakes
- infotainment system
- off-roading
- climate control
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- maintenance & parts
- transmission
- doors
- sound system
- interior
- road noise
Most helpful consumer reviews
I own a 2019 LX 570 with all the options except the cooler and rear entertainment system. My previous vehicle was a 2017 Platinum Tundra with a leveling kit and custom wheels/tires and a bunch of ad on's. I'm use to driving larger vehicles. I could see the LX 570 being an intimidating vehicle if you are not accustomed to driving a truck or larger SUV. I don't have any serious complaints about the vehicle. However, I do have a few points of criticism. First, the infotainment system "mouse" is just down right stupid. We live a time where touch screen gesture rich interfaces are a maintstay. Lexus should take not of that fact and consider how to integrate that kind of a platform into the vehicles. Second, for me, the 21 inch wheels and 285/50/R21 wheels are just ridiculous. You can't get very many replacements wheels for the rims, and with all this offroad capability, you throw it out the window with this setup. I replaced the stock wheels with 275/55/R20's rims with offroad tires. This required removing the small front wheel well mudflaps and make a small adjustment to the wheel well plastic to avoid rubbing issues. The vehicle looks(to me) a lot better and has more utility for luxurious outdoor adventures(though the approach angle is still far inferior to the Land Cruiser). Lastly, braking is a bit touchy. There is a point at which the brakes appear to feel underengaging, then rapidly overengage with slightly more pressure. This took some getting use to to avoid stopping faster than I'd like. Maybe it's just related to how little wear the vehicle currently has on the brake pads, etc. All in all, I would highly recommend this, but would advise you to avoid going with the 21inch wheels stock. You have a lot more options with the 20 inch wheels if utility and use, vs around town driving will play an element in your ownership of this vehicle.
A luxury SUV with great looks both inside and out with a first class ultra comfortable interior. Built like a tank but ride can be very bouncy except at low speeds, brakes require significant effort, and, until the car gets up to speed the steering can be stiff and heavy with no way to adjust. Little difference between comfort and sport suspension options. Marc Levinson stereo is the best of any car. A remarkably quiet vehicle. Air conditioning, unlike in some cars, is totally automatic, quickly cools the car and is totally silent. Had a new Range Rover and 3 days after I took delivery it was in the shop for a week due to a transmission problem and the wait for parts to fix it, so no more Range Rovers. Range Rover interior is beautiful but it looks more like business class than first class like the Lexus. Range Rover resale was an issue at trade in.
Sponsored cars related to the LX 570
Features & Specs
|Three-Row 4dr SUV 4WD
5.7L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$91,230
|MPG
|13 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|383 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Two-Row 4dr SUV 4WD
5.7L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$86,230
|MPG
|13 city / 18 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|383 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite LX 570 safety features:
- Forward Collision Warning
- Automatically detects cars and pedestrians ahead, warns you about them, and brakes automatically if necessary.
- Lane Departure Alert
- Warns when you've begun drifting out of your lane through visual and audible alerts.
- All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Automatically matches the speed of vehicles ahead when cruise control is activated. "All-speed" indicates it works in stop-and-go traffic.
Lexus LX 570 vs. the competition
Lexus LX 570 vs. Toyota Land Cruiser
The Lexus LX 570 is really just a fancier Toyota Land Cruiser. They share almost all of their mechanical underpinnings and resulting capabilities or drawbacks. Base prices are in the same neighborhood. You get the third-row seats included with the Land Cruiser because there's no two-row version available. Sure, the Lexus has a nicer interior. But the Land Cruiser is still pretty nice. It's worth a look.
Lexus LX 570 vs. Land Rover Discovery
The Lexus LX 570 was last redesigned in 2008. The Land Rover Discovery has been in its current generation for only two years. The Discovery enjoys a rather obvious advantage in regard to mechanicals and technology, making it a stronger all-around performer. It's more comfortable, easier to operate and more capable. For the price of the base two-row LX, you can get a fully loaded Discovery.
Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Land Rover Discovery.
Lexus LX 570 vs. Land Rover Range Rover
Compared to the LX 570, the Range Rover is positively opulent, but it comes with an equally impressive price tag. As you likely expect, the Range Rover is quite talented when it comes to conquering terrain, too. It can go anywhere the Lexus can and, thanks to more advanced technology and drivetrain components, it's easier to navigate challenging terrain. The Range Rover also has far more trim levels and options to choose from.
FAQ
Is the Lexus LX 570 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Lexus LX 570?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Lexus LX 570:
- The two-row LX 570 is eligible for additional options
- Part of the third LX generation introduced for 2008
Is the Lexus LX 570 reliable?
Is the 2019 Lexus LX 570 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Lexus LX 570?
The least-expensive 2019 Lexus LX 570 is the 2019 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $86,230.
Other versions include:
- Three-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $91,230
- Two-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $86,230
What are the different models of Lexus LX 570?
More about the 2019 Lexus LX 570
Appeal for the 2019 Lexus LX 570 runs deeper than the luxurious amenities associated with its pedigree. That is because underneath it has the off-road chops of the legendary Toyota Land Cruiser on which it is based. It is the full-size SUV that established Toyota around the world as the builder of tough machines that could shrug off abuse and look dignified doing it. Consider the LX 570 as a Land Cruiser wearing evening clothes.
It seems natural to consider the LX 570 in the large luxury SUV conversation alongside the Cadillac Escalade or the Lincoln Navigator. But philosophically the LX 570 is closer to the Range Rover in that they are purebred SUVs unwilling to compromise on all-terrain functionality without losing focus on the finer things. Keeping with the spirit of its personality of extremes, the LX 570 is one of the brand's most expensive vehicles and certainly the heaviest.
Beyond its virtues of ruggedness and off-road capability, the LX 570 is astonishingly luxurious. It is lavish, with most everything standard. An available Luxury package (for the three-row version) includes top-grade leather and heated and ventilated seats for the front and the second row. Other options include a Mark Levinson sound system, a head-up display, a rear-seat entertainment system and 21-inch wheels.
Electronic technology is extensive in the LX 570. It includes hill descent and crawl control to overcome the muddiest, stickiest of situations. But at its mechanical core, it is a relatively simple beast. The engine is the same 5.7-liter V8 used by Toyota in other SUV and truck applications and is rated at 383 horsepower and 403 pound-feet of torque. Also standard is an eight-speed automatic transmission and full-time four-wheel drive. All of that is shared with the Land Cruiser, but the LX 570 stands out with an adaptive suspension with height adjustment, load leveling and four driver-selected modes.
Fuel economy is expectedly low in the unrefined, old-school V8 of the LX 570. The EPA estimates 15 mpg combined (13 city/18 highway). That's poor even among full-size SUVs.
Competition among full-size luxury SUVs is close. Some have larger third rows than the LX, and some ride more comfortably, but few can compete with its interior detail and off-road prowess. Whatever your reasons for choosing the LX 570, we are here to inform, educate, and get your car search headed in the right direction. Let Edmunds help find the perfect 2019 Lexus LX 570 for you.
2019 Lexus LX 570 Overview
The 2019 Lexus LX 570 is offered in the following submodels: LX 570 SUV. Available styles include Three-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A), and Two-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Lexus LX 570?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lexus LX 570 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 LX 570 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 LX 570.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Lexus LX 570 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 LX 570 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Lexus LX 570?
2019 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
The 2019 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $89,690. The average price paid for a new 2019 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) is trending $16,282 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $16,282 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $73,408.
The average savings for the 2019 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) is 18.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2019 Lexus LX 570s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Lexus LX 570 for sale near. There are currently 3 new 2019 LX 570s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $89,450 and mileage as low as 32 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Lexus LX 570.
Can't find a new 2019 Lexus LX 570s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lexus LX 570 for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,255.
Find a new Lexus for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,646.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Lexus LX 570?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lexus lease specials
Related 2019 Lexus LX 570 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2010
- Used Lincoln Aviator 2005
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2008
- Used Honda Civic 2004
- Used Kia Sportage 2018
- Used Mazda CX-5 2015
- Used Subaru WRX 2015
- Used Genesis G80 2018
- Used BMW 3 Series 2010
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 BMW 5 Series
- Audi S5 2019
- 2019 A4
- Kia Niro 2019
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata
- Acura TLX 2020
- 2019 Suburban
- 2019 Acura TLX
- 2019 Flex
- 2019 Chevrolet Corvette
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Lexus RX 350L
- Lexus LS 500h 2020
- 2019 LS 500
- 2019 RX 450h
- 2019 GX 460
- 2019 RX 350L
- 2019 Lexus ES 300h
- 2019 Lexus UX 200
- 2019 Lexus ES 350
- Lexus IS 350 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Lamborghini Urus
- 2020 Q5
- 2020 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2020 Suburban
- 2020 Nissan Murano
- Mazda CX-9 2020
- 2020 Pathfinder
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan