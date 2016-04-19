Used 2015 Lexus LX 570 for Sale Near Me

  • 2015 Lexus LX 570 in Silver
    used

    2015 Lexus LX 570

    99,431 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $34,995

    $4,968 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus LX 570 in Gray
    certified

    2015 Lexus LX 570

    66,025 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $47,291

    $393 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus LX 570 in Black
    used

    2015 Lexus LX 570

    72,524 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $41,995

    $1,656 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus LX 570 in Gray
    used

    2015 Lexus LX 570

    31,031 miles

    $48,900

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus LX 570 in White
    used

    2015 Lexus LX 570

    84,871 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $39,995

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus LX 570 in Black
    used

    2015 Lexus LX 570

    100,952 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $41,495

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus LX 570 in Gray
    used

    2016 Lexus LX 570

    23,830 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $55,999

    $7,262 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus LX 570 in Silver
    used

    2014 Lexus LX 570

    102,929 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $32,585

    $4,526 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus LX 570 in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus LX 570

    34,688 miles

    $57,500

    $3,722 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus LX 570 in Black
    used

    2014 Lexus LX 570

    111,553 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $33,998

    $1,938 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus LX 570 in Black
    used

    2016 Lexus LX 570

    38,454 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $59,995

    $1,737 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus LX 570 in White
    used

    2014 Lexus LX 570

    57,394 miles

    $42,783

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus LX 570 in Silver
    certified

    2016 Lexus LX 570

    40,291 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $65,988

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus LX 570 in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Lexus LX 570

    44,388 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $57,998

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus LX 570 in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus LX 570

    70,409 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $57,884

    Details
  • 2014 Lexus LX 570 in White
    used

    2014 Lexus LX 570

    160,429 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,991

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus LX 570 in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus LX 570

    28,698 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $69,999

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus LX 570 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Lexus LX 570

    53,874 miles

    $58,800

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus LX 570

Read recent reviews for the Lexus LX 570
Overall Consumer Rating
51 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
The LX 570 is a TANK wearing velvet gloves
R. C. Miller,04/19/2016
4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
When my mechanic and I went to change the oil for the first time, a normal 40 minute oil change became over an hour and 45 minutes with the required removal of 19 bolts of 3 different sizes and 4 underside skid/aero panels. So regular mechanics' bills for day-to-day stuff will be expensive. But this machine is screwed together better than the best GMC Suburban's (I've owned 2) and Cadillacs (I've owned 6) out there and it is a really fine car. And if you can afford the purchase price, you can afford the mediocre gas mileage. If I have to be in a car during a severe crash, this is the car to be in. Strongly recommend this machine. (After almost 4 years of ownership and about 70,000 miles, i am still convinced that this LEXUS, the LX 570 and my 2 previous Lexus sedans -- a 2012 LS 460 all wheel drive and a 2006 LS 430 -- are the best built cars I have ever purchased. I have purchased over 20 NEW cars in my short happy life and at least 10 used cars, to include antiques, and these big Lexus V-8's are quality cars that drive and perform superbly. OF NOTE, my 16 MPG gas mileage has IMPROVED now that the engine is fully worn in and we often get 18-19 MPG at speeds of 70+ mph).
Report abuse
