Used 2015 Lexus LX 570 for Sale Near Me

Radio: Mark Levinson Audio System Dual-Screen Dvd Rear-Seat Entertainment System Luxury Package Intuitive Park Assist Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Silver Lining Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Acura Spokane Valley is pleased to be currently offering this 2014 Lexus LX 570 with 102,929mi. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The Lexus LX 570 is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Lexus LX 570 is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Handle any terrain with ease thanks to this grippy 4WD. Whether you're on a slick pavement or exploring the back country, you'll be able to do it with confidence. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Lexus LX 570 is in a league of its own If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2014 Lexus LX 570 is a pre-owned vehicle. This wonderfully appointed vehicle comes equipped with the options and features every driver craves. Put away your phone and focus on the road, your new vehicle has navigation. More information about the 2014 Lexus LX 570: The LX 570 combines luxury and off-roading prowess with the ability to carry eight passengers. It is a big, powerful vehicle aiming to compete with the cream of the SUV crop. Lexus has set its sights on Range Rover and Porsche; offering up comparable levels of luxury, with considerably more seating capacity for occupants. The LX 570 can take a lot of people almost anywhere in total comfort and look good doing it on the way. Interesting features of this model are powerful, impressive capability, luxurious, and Spacious All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTJHY7AX4E4135821

Stock: E4135821

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-21-2020