  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus LX 570
  4. 2021 Lexus LX 570
Ad
6 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Lexus LX 570
VIEW OFFERS
Lexus.com

2021 Lexus LX 570

What’s new

  • Limited-production LX Inspiration Series
  • Updated LX Sport package
  • Amazon Alexa compatibility
  • Part of the third LX generation introduced for 2008

Pros & Cons

  • Exceptional off-road capability for a luxury SUV
  • Beautifully crafted cabin
  • Second and third rows lack space and versatility
  • Tech interface is distracting and not intuitive
  • Poor fuel economy, even for a luxury SUV
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2011
2010
2009
2008
Lexus LX 570 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2011
2010
2009
2008
MSRP Starting at
$86,580
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2021 Lexus LX 570 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 LX 570
Two-Row and Three-Row

msrp 

$86,480
starting price
Search Inventory
Lexus.com
Build & price
Ad
Build Your LX 570
117 people are viewing this car
MSRP$86,480 - $91,480
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Lexus LX 570.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    Two-Row 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    Two-Row 4dr SUV 4WD
    5.7L 8cyl 8A
    MSRP$86,580
    MPG 12 city / 16 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower383 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all for sale
    Three-Row 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    Three-Row 4dr SUV 4WD
    5.7L 8cyl 8A
    MSRP$91,580
    MPG 12 city / 16 hwy
    SeatingSeats 8
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower383 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Lexus LX 570 features & specs

    FAQ

    Is the Lexus LX 570 a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 LX 570 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Lexus LX 570 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the LX 570 gets an EPA-estimated 14 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the LX 570 ranges from 16.3 to 53.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus LX 570. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Lexus LX 570?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Lexus LX 570:

    • Limited-production LX Inspiration Series
    • Updated LX Sport package
    • Amazon Alexa compatibility
    • Part of the third LX generation introduced for 2008
    Learn more

    Is the Lexus LX 570 reliable?

    To determine whether the Lexus LX 570 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the LX 570. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the LX 570's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Lexus LX 570 a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Lexus LX 570 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 LX 570 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Lexus LX 570?

    The least-expensive 2021 Lexus LX 570 is the 2021 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $86,580.

    Other versions include:

    • Two-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $86,580
    • Three-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $91,580
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Lexus LX 570?

    If you're interested in the Lexus LX 570, the next question is, which LX 570 model is right for you? LX 570 variants include Two-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A), and Three-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A). For a full list of LX 570 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Lexus LX 570

    2021 Lexus LX 570 Overview

    The 2021 Lexus LX 570 is offered in the following submodels: LX 570 SUV. Available styles include Two-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A), and Three-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Lexus LX 570?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Lexus LX 570 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 LX 570.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Lexus LX 570 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 LX 570 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Lexus LX 570?

    Which 2021 Lexus LX 570s are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Lexus LX 570 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Lexus LX 570.

    Can't find a new 2021 Lexus LX 570s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Lexus LX 570 for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $14,777.

    Find a new Lexus for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $23,299.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Lexus LX 570?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Lexus lease specials

    Related 2021 Lexus LX 570 info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles