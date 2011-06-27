2021 Lexus LX 570
What’s new
- Limited-production LX Inspiration Series
- Updated LX Sport package
- Amazon Alexa compatibility
- Part of the third LX generation introduced for 2008
Pros & Cons
- Exceptional off-road capability for a luxury SUV
- Beautifully crafted cabin
- Second and third rows lack space and versatility
- Tech interface is distracting and not intuitive
- Poor fuel economy, even for a luxury SUV
Features & Specs
|Two-Row 4dr SUV 4WD
5.7L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$86,580
|MPG
|12 city / 16 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|383 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Three-Row 4dr SUV 4WD
5.7L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$91,580
|MPG
|12 city / 16 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|383 hp @ 5600 rpm
FAQ
Is the Lexus LX 570 a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Lexus LX 570?
Is the Lexus LX 570 reliable?
Is the 2021 Lexus LX 570 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Lexus LX 570?
The least-expensive 2021 Lexus LX 570 is the 2021 Lexus LX 570 Two-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $86,580.
Other versions include:
- Two-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $86,580
- Three-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $91,580
What are the different models of Lexus LX 570?
More about the 2021 Lexus LX 570
2021 Lexus LX 570 Overview
The 2021 Lexus LX 570 is offered in the following submodels: LX 570 SUV. Available styles include Two-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A), and Three-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2021 Lexus LX 570?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Lexus LX 570 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 LX 570.
