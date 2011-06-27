Used 2007 Lexus LX 470 for Sale Near Me
- $17,995
2007 Lexus LX 470 Base137,378 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
2 Manny's Auto Sales - Union City / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHT00W074020554
Stock: 66559
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$17,969Great Deal | $950 below market
2006 Lexus LX 470 Base139,796 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Toyota Libertyville - Libertyville / Illinois
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. One Owner, Accident Free CARFAX, This Vehicle has been Extremely well Maintained And It Completely Passed our AUTONATION Used Car Inspection. This vehicle has all of the right options. This vehicle is fully-loaded. With just 139,796 miles, this car is barely broken in. 100% CARFAX guaranteed! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHT00W664015907
Stock: 64015907
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $18,990Fair Deal | $214 below market
2006 Lexus LX 470 Base129,430 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ressler Cadillac - Bozeman / Montana
New In Stock*** 4 Wheel Drive! This Silver 2006 Lexus LX 470 is powered by a 4.7L V8 engine, and Automatic 5-Speed transmission. Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Curtain airbags, Front fog/driving lights... Ressler Motors - 'Community Born Community Driven' *options shown may vary from actual vehicle - call to verify specifications
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHT00W964010684
Stock: B019421
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $17,598Fair Deal
2006 Lexus LX 470 Base183,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Choice Auto N' Truck - Sacramento / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHT00W964007624
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,995Fair Deal
2006 Lexus LX 470 Base202,178 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Quality Plus Motors - Charleston / South Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHT00W364018571
Stock: 2145
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$9,990Great Deal | $4,286 below market
2005 Lexus LX 470 Base149,662 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Elgin Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM - Elgin / Illinois
Only 149,659 Miles! Delivers 17 Highway MPG and 13 City MPG! This Lexus LX 470 delivers a Gas V8 4.7L/284 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Zinc plated steel-inc: hood, doors, front fenders, Wood/leather-trimmed pwr tilt/telescopic steering wheel-inc: auto tilt-away & audio/cruise controls, Wood/leather shift knob.*This Lexus LX 470 Comes Equipped with These Options *Vehicle theft deterrent w/ciphering immobilizer, Vehicle skid control (VSC), Variable valve exhaust system, Trip Computer, Tool kit, Rigid rear axle w/control arms, coil springs, Remote window & moonroof control, Remote keyless entry system w/rolling-code, Remote fuel filler door release, Reinforced ladder-type frame.*Know You're Making a Reliable Purchase *Carfax reports: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 27 Service Records.*Visit Us Today *For a must-own Lexus LX 470 come see us at Elgin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1010 E. Chicago St, Elgin, IL 60120. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHT00W953553893
Stock: DF4954A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- $8,880Good Deal | $3,512 below market
2005 Lexus LX 470 Base188,830 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wiz Autos - Stratford / Connecticut
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHT00W053553782
Stock: 553782
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,495Fair Deal | $1,464 below market
2005 Lexus LX 470 Base173,873 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dotty Auto Company - Pequot Lakes / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHT00W553553275
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,988
2005 Lexus LX 470 Base135,388 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2005 Lexus LX 470 4dr NAVIGATION AND BACK UP CAMERA features a 4.7L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Galactic Gray Mica with a Gray Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Lexus is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Immobilizer; Daytime Running Lights; Active Seatbelts 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHT00WX53553949
Stock: 18305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-18-2018
- Price Drop$9,850Fair Deal
2005 Lexus LX 470 Base253,722 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Tyson Corner - Vienna / Virginia
2005 Lexus LX 470Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Off Road Tires, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHT00W154001914
Stock: 20A0762B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $10,995
2005 Lexus LX 470 Base179,675 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car Source - Grove City / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHT00W154001704
Stock: 49092
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,980Great Deal | $2,105 below market
2004 Lexus LX 470 Base179,373 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
FULLY LOADED SUV!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHT00W743537433
Stock: A3190
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,995Fair Deal | $414 below market
2004 Lexus LX 470 Base224,973 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***NAVIGATION, OVERHEAD DVD, 8 PASSENGER..................................2004 LEXUS LX470 4WD PREMIUM LUXURY SUV, BLUE VAPOR METALLIC WITH A GRAY LEATHER INTERIOR, WOOD STEERING WHEEL & TRIM, NAVIGATION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, NIGHTVIEW, MARK LEVINSON SOUND SYSTEM, POWER SUNROOF, REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT & MEMORY SETTINGS, HEIGHT CONTROL, 3RD ROW SEATING, TINTED GLASS, ROOFRACK, RUNNING BOARDS, 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, SERVICED AT DON MCGILL OF KATY, TEXAS, CLEAN CARFAX WITH 39 SERVICE RECORDS, DONT BE SCARED OF THE MILES IT RUNS GREAT***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHT00W143542210
Stock: MAX18337
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2020
- New Listing$15,500
2004 Lexus LX 470 Base147,895 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dodge of Burnsville - Burnsville / Minnesota
2004 LEXUS LX 470!!! LEATHER, AWD AWD AWD AWD AWD, GPS NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, DON'T MISS THIS ONE, ACCIDENT FREE, THIS ONE WON'T LASTTTT, POWER MOONROOF, POWER SEAT, HEATED SEATS, Leather, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 7 Speakers, Adaptive suspension, Auto-leveling suspension, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Odometer is 25498 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHT00W043541484
Stock: N48360A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $13,990
2004 Lexus LX 470 Base214,985 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Porsche Jacksonville - Jacksonville / Florida
-4.7L V8-Leather-4x4-Power Seats-Rear Air Conditioning-Adaptive Air Suspension**Well Maintained. Local Trade. Clean CARFAX. Non Smoker**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHT00W943547400
Stock: PE1107R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $12,900Fair Deal
2004 Lexus LX 470 Base218,306 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
NATIONSTAR AUTOPLEX - Lewisville / Texas
Recent Arrival! 2004 Lexus LX 470 Black *Passed Rigorous Safety Inspection Performed by Certified Technician*, Rare Find *, Ivory Leather.Nationstar Autoplex prepared to deliver a great buying and service experience while maintaining a clean and safe facility for our staff and customers. This is done primarily through Physical Distancing . **All staff members are encouraged to wear rubber gloves, especially: Service Writers, Cashiers, Car Porters and Technicians. **Use gloves when entering customer vehicles for any reason **Vehicle test drives can be done alone by customer. ** Call 469-637-9900 for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHT00W043536558
Stock: 43536558
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- $7,499
2002 Lexus LX 470 BaseNot provided1 AccidentDelivery available*
One & Only Motors - Atlanta / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHT00WX23514967
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,500
2001 Lexus LX 470 Base259,721 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Beaverton Car Company - Beaverton / Oregon
2001 Lexus LX 470 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC 4D Sport Utility, 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD. This Lexus LX 470 comes with 90 day, 3,000-mile limited warranty. 6 service records available. Nicely equipped with powered seats, a moon roof and much more. Recent Arrival! Qualifies for a 3 month 3k mile limited warranty. *** Â Se Habla Espanol! ***. We have several Acura, Audi, BMW, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, INFINITI, Kia, Lexus, Mercedes, Mini, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota, VW and Volvo in stock. Check out our full inventory at www.beavertoncarcompany.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHT00W913500430
Stock: C10768
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020