  • $17,995

    2007 Lexus LX 470 Base

    137,378 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    2 Manny's Auto Sales - Union City / New Jersey

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTJHT00W074020554
    Stock: 66559
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $17,969Great Deal | $950 below market

    2006 Lexus LX 470 Base

    139,796 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Toyota Libertyville - Libertyville / Illinois

    Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. One Owner, Accident Free CARFAX, This Vehicle has been Extremely well Maintained And It Completely Passed our AUTONATION Used Car Inspection. This vehicle has all of the right options. This vehicle is fully-loaded. With just 139,796 miles, this car is barely broken in. 100% CARFAX guaranteed! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTJHT00W664015907
    Stock: 64015907
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-22-2020

  • $18,990Fair Deal | $214 below market

    2006 Lexus LX 470 Base

    129,430 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Ressler Cadillac - Bozeman / Montana

    New In Stock*** 4 Wheel Drive! This Silver 2006 Lexus LX 470 is powered by a 4.7L V8 engine, and Automatic 5-Speed transmission. Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Curtain airbags, Front fog/driving lights... Ressler Motors - 'Community Born Community Driven' *options shown may vary from actual vehicle - call to verify specifications

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTJHT00W964010684
    Stock: B019421
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-03-2020

  • $17,598Fair Deal

    2006 Lexus LX 470 Base

    183,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Choice Auto N' Truck - Sacramento / California

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTJHT00W964007624
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $14,995Fair Deal

    2006 Lexus LX 470 Base

    202,178 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Quality Plus Motors - Charleston / South Carolina

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTJHT00W364018571
    Stock: 2145
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $9,990Great Deal | $4,286 below market

    2005 Lexus LX 470 Base

    149,662 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Elgin Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM - Elgin / Illinois

    Only 149,659 Miles! Delivers 17 Highway MPG and 13 City MPG! This Lexus LX 470 delivers a Gas V8 4.7L/284 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Zinc plated steel-inc: hood, doors, front fenders, Wood/leather-trimmed pwr tilt/telescopic steering wheel-inc: auto tilt-away & audio/cruise controls, Wood/leather shift knob.*This Lexus LX 470 Comes Equipped with These Options *Vehicle theft deterrent w/ciphering immobilizer, Vehicle skid control (VSC), Variable valve exhaust system, Trip Computer, Tool kit, Rigid rear axle w/control arms, coil springs, Remote window & moonroof control, Remote keyless entry system w/rolling-code, Remote fuel filler door release, Reinforced ladder-type frame.*Know You're Making a Reliable Purchase *Carfax reports: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 27 Service Records.*Visit Us Today *For a must-own Lexus LX 470 come see us at Elgin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1010 E. Chicago St, Elgin, IL 60120. Just minutes away!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTJHT00W953553893
    Stock: DF4954A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-22-2020

  • $8,880Good Deal | $3,512 below market

    2005 Lexus LX 470 Base

    188,830 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Wiz Autos - Stratford / Connecticut

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTJHT00W053553782
    Stock: 553782
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $11,495Fair Deal | $1,464 below market

    2005 Lexus LX 470 Base

    173,873 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Dotty Auto Company - Pequot Lakes / Minnesota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTJHT00W553553275
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $19,988

    2005 Lexus LX 470 Base

    135,388 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia

    This 2005 Lexus LX 470 4dr NAVIGATION AND BACK UP CAMERA features a 4.7L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Galactic Gray Mica with a Gray Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Lexus is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Immobilizer; Daytime Running Lights; Active Seatbelts 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTJHT00WX53553949
    Stock: 18305
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 12-18-2018

  • Price Drop
    $9,850Fair Deal

    2005 Lexus LX 470 Base

    253,722 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Audi Tyson Corner - Vienna / Virginia

    2005 Lexus LX 470Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Off Road Tires, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTJHT00W154001914
    Stock: 20A0762B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-29-2020

  • $10,995

    2005 Lexus LX 470 Base

    179,675 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Car Source - Grove City / Ohio

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTJHT00W154001704
    Stock: 49092
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $10,980Great Deal | $2,105 below market

    2004 Lexus LX 470 Base

    179,373 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky

    FULLY LOADED SUV!!!!!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTJHT00W743537433
    Stock: A3190
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $11,995Fair Deal | $414 below market

    2004 Lexus LX 470 Base

    224,973 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia

    ***NAVIGATION, OVERHEAD DVD, 8 PASSENGER..................................2004 LEXUS LX470 4WD PREMIUM LUXURY SUV, BLUE VAPOR METALLIC WITH A GRAY LEATHER INTERIOR, WOOD STEERING WHEEL & TRIM, NAVIGATION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, NIGHTVIEW, MARK LEVINSON SOUND SYSTEM, POWER SUNROOF, REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT & MEMORY SETTINGS, HEIGHT CONTROL, 3RD ROW SEATING, TINTED GLASS, ROOFRACK, RUNNING BOARDS, 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, SERVICED AT DON MCGILL OF KATY, TEXAS, CLEAN CARFAX WITH 39 SERVICE RECORDS, DONT BE SCARED OF THE MILES IT RUNS GREAT***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTJHT00W143542210
    Stock: MAX18337
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-15-2020

  • New Listing
    $15,500

    2004 Lexus LX 470 Base

    147,895 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Dodge of Burnsville - Burnsville / Minnesota

    2004 LEXUS LX 470!!! LEATHER, AWD AWD AWD AWD AWD, GPS NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, DON'T MISS THIS ONE, ACCIDENT FREE, THIS ONE WON'T LASTTTT, POWER MOONROOF, POWER SEAT, HEATED SEATS, Leather, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 7 Speakers, Adaptive suspension, Auto-leveling suspension, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Odometer is 25498 miles below market average!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTJHT00W043541484
    Stock: N48360A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-22-2020

  • $13,990

    2004 Lexus LX 470 Base

    214,985 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Porsche Jacksonville - Jacksonville / Florida

    -4.7L V8-Leather-4x4-Power Seats-Rear Air Conditioning-Adaptive Air Suspension**Well Maintained. Local Trade. Clean CARFAX. Non Smoker**

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTJHT00W943547400
    Stock: PE1107R
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-21-2020

  • $12,900Fair Deal

    2004 Lexus LX 470 Base

    218,306 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    NATIONSTAR AUTOPLEX - Lewisville / Texas

    Recent Arrival! 2004 Lexus LX 470 Black *Passed Rigorous Safety Inspection Performed by Certified Technician*, Rare Find *, Ivory Leather.Nationstar Autoplex prepared to deliver a great buying and service experience while maintaining a clean and safe facility for our staff and customers. This is done primarily through Physical Distancing . **All staff members are encouraged to wear rubber gloves, especially: Service Writers, Cashiers, Car Porters and Technicians. **Use gloves when entering customer vehicles for any reason **Vehicle test drives can be done alone by customer. ** Call 469-637-9900 for more details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTJHT00W043536558
    Stock: 43536558
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-17-2020

  • $7,499

    2002 Lexus LX 470 Base

    Not provided
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    One & Only Motors - Atlanta / Georgia

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTJHT00WX23514967
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,500

    2001 Lexus LX 470 Base

    259,721 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Beaverton Car Company - Beaverton / Oregon

    2001 Lexus LX 470 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC 4D Sport Utility, 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD. This Lexus LX 470 comes with 90 day, 3,000-mile limited warranty. 6 service records available. Nicely equipped with powered seats, a moon roof and much more. Recent Arrival! Qualifies for a 3 month 3k mile limited warranty. *** Â Se Habla Espanol! ***. We have several Acura, Audi, BMW, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, INFINITI, Kia, Lexus, Mercedes, Mini, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota, VW and Volvo in stock. Check out our full inventory at www.beavertoncarcompany.com.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTJHT00W913500430
    Stock: C10768
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-15-2020

