1998 Lexus LX 470 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lexus sophistication and luxury, powerful V8 engine, all wheel drive, loaded with extras.
  • Pricey.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Lexus has long been known for its emphasis on luxury (what the company refers to as The Lexus Touch) and in the ever-booming SUV category, that standard of luxury is being pushed further than ever before. To compete with stylish new sport-utes like the Lincoln Navigator and Infiniti QX4, Lexus has replaced its old-tech LX450 with the upgraded LX470 for 1998.

The LX470 comes with a hefty price tag, but it is also loaded to the gills with standard luxury equipment like heated seats, heated mirrors and a single-feed six-CD changer. Engineers also decided it was time for a power boost, so the LX470 got a 4.7-liter 230-horsepower V8 tucked under its hood. The engine, which is the first four-cam 32-valve V8 to be offered in a sport-ute, makes 18 more horsepower and 45 more foot-pounds of torque than the LX450. Additionally, the LX470 gets an increase in roominess and a decrease in engine noise.

Full-time four-wheel drive, real wood trim, ABS, rear A/C, running boards, enlarged brake pads, adaptive variable suspension, dual airbags, extra auxiliary power switches and leather seats are standard equipment on the vehicle. Also standard is Lexus' new hydropneumatic adjustable height control suspension system which allows the driver to choose higher ground clearance for off-roading or a lower ride height for tooling around town.

Lexus decided to keep things simple for the buyer of the LX470 by offering only one option: the power/tilt sunroof. We have no doubt that this vehicle with seating for eight and cupholders for nine is plush, powerful and comfortable for what most people will want it for: driving around town. It's off-road capabilities will be the final test. Still, if email from our readers is any indication, Lexus showrooms will soon be brimming with potential customers.

1998 Highlights

Lexus' new LX 470 luxury SUV replaces the LX 450, offering a completely new body design, a more powerful engine, a roomier interior and more standard perks.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Lexus LX 470.

5(86%)
4(14%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Ever
NICAZOID,03/21/2010
Purchased new with the redesign in 1998. And I can say it has been the best large SUV I have ever owned. To this day though it is a 98 model, I have kept it looking new and I cannot convince people the truck is 12 years old. Most people tend to think it is a 2005-06 year model. Lexus did a good job with a look that has stood the test of time. Has never left me stranded and the only time it has been to the dealership has been for routine maintenancealbeit very expensive maintenance. The 90k mile service was the most expensive. I had all major service done at that time and the price was 3k. So if you are buying used with close to the 90k miles or above, make sure it has been done.
Worth the money
Anil Reddy,07/10/2002
I love this vehicle and would recomend others to test drive one. I am sure you will be impressed.
The Best 4x4xFar
Vivek Menon,03/11/2004
The LX is a phenomenal vehicle. It's a sheer pleasure to drive especially on long hauls. Servicing and parts are expensive. My rear window motor went out and the steering retracting motor went out. One was replaced within warranty, the latter wasn't.
Awesome
Chris,05/13/2006
I love this truck. We bought it about a year ago with only 38,000 miles on it. We have had only one problem with it. The dealer said that there was a problem with the 4 wheel drive fluid in the transmission so the fluid was replaced. The vehicle would shake and shimmer when making sharp turns. This was fixed for free by the dealer. Besides this, we have no complaints. Perfect vehicle for family of 6.
See all 7 reviews of the 1998 Lexus LX 470
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1998 Lexus LX 470 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1998 Lexus LX 470 Overview

The Used 1998 Lexus LX 470 is offered in the following submodels: LX 470 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD.

