Used 2017 Lexus LX 570 Consumer Reviews

TommyJames , 10/08/2017 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)

7 of 8 people found this review helpful

This is LX570 #4 for me. I've never owned four of anything, and every time I think about getting another LX570, I read about all others in the same category and drive them to see if there is something better. There isn't. And with each passing year, the LX570 just gets better. Yes, there are two other brands that are perceived to have higher status, but both have crappy resale and are filled with antiquated technology. I've taken mine in soft sand on the Washington Coast, without any problems or fear of getting stuck. I have used crawl control twice. There is no vehicle better suited for a road trip. It's the ultimate for that purpose, except for the low gas mileage. Don't pay attention to the computer that shows you getting 12. I'm getting closer to 15-18, which still isn't great, but this is a massive, very heavy SUV. I keep buying them because given the value and high resale, the overall cost of ownership is far lower than the other two in the same price point. American SUVs feel cheap to me and don't have the same attention to detail. I also have an S550 and I still prefer driving the LX570. It's also the little details, the quality of the switches, the feel of buttons, all the touch points that make the LX a better vehicle. Some of the others look cooler, more trendy, but you pay for it in lost features and horrible resale. If this is a dog hauler, it's best with the third row seat down and a seat cover. With the two seats up, the critters don't have any side visibility and the window line is high. Best to toss them in the third row seat, which still leaves enough room for groceries behind the third row, and a hair-free back seat. It's that third row seat for dogs that is a must for me. When you put it in Sport mode, it really does stiffen up and you can toss it around while paddle shifting. Yes, it's a beast and don't expect it to want to grip the road like the family Lamborghini, however that said, it will delight you if you let it. What I love about Lexus is that they just don't break. In my years of owning the brand, I've only had a few occasions when I had any unscheduled maintenance and that was in the 90s. I have about 4,000 miles on my 2017 and I'm thrilled with it. I do wish the second row had a tiny bit more leg room, but it's still not bad. Other gripes- though minor, would be the way you can't control the GPS while in camera mode on split screen. Also, when it comes to media, you have to spend some time getting to know the full capabilities. It can do a lot. The seats are extremely comfortable on very long drives and the cooler between the seats gets used all the time. I LOVE this thing!