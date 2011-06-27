Vehicle overview

At first glance, the 2011 Lexus LX 570 might seem like a rolling contradiction. It's one of the most off-road-capable SUVs around, yet it's also one of the most expensive and luxurious. Are you really going to work your way through a wooded trail and risk scratching the LX's fancy pearlescent paint? Or will you really trek through a mud bog when doing so may result in the deep-pile carpet and leather upholstery being besmirched with muck and guck? No, it doesn't seem very likely.

Yet Lexus said it best when the LX was first introduced back in the 1990s: "While most owners of luxury SUVs will seldom put their vehicles to the ultimate test, LX owners can have the utmost confidence in their vehicle in poor weather or while fighting their way through the worst hazards of urban life." In other words, if you know your car can successfully go on safari, you'll probably be pretty confident that it'll handle a trip to Neiman Marcus in a light drizzle.

Of course, so could a Toyota Land Cruiser, the $68,000 SUV with which the LX 570 shares much of its mechanicals. However, for about 10 grand more, the Lexus version gives you the sort of luxurious cabin and convenience features one expects from a proper Neiman's runabout. Supple leather, real wood, heated and cooled seats, adaptive cruise control and a 19-speaker Mark Levinson sound system are all available. Also exclusive to the LX 570 is an electronically controlled suspension with adaptive ride height and damping control; it brings about both a smooth ride quality and respectable large-SUV handling. The Lexus and Toyota may look awfully similar, but there's enough differentiation to make you feel that you're paying for more than just a fancier badge.

The LX 570 doesn't have the ultimate luxury SUV title completely to itself, however. The 2011 Land Rover Range Rover is arguably grander in appearance and more iconic in pedigree, while offering even more sophisticated off-road technology and the availability of a potent supercharged V8 engine. It doesn't have seven seats as the LX 570 does, but if that's a priority, the 2011 Land Rover LR4 has a rearmost row that is more useful than the LX 570's. The LR4 also gives up little in the way of luxury to the Lexus, while costing much less.

All things being equal, we'd pick one of the Rovers over the 2011 Lexus LX 570. But things aren't equal, as Land Rover is one of the least reliable brands while Lexus is consistently one of the best. Even if an $80,000 off-roading luxury SUV isn't the most sensible vehicle around, the last thing you want is a breakdown on the way to Neiman Marcus.