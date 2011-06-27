  1. Home
2011 Lexus LX 570 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Gutsy V8
  • well-balanced ride and handling
  • advanced off-road capabilities
  • luxuries galore.
  • Third-row seat lacks legroom and limits cargo capacity when folded
  • expensive relative to the related Toyota Land Cruiser.
Select your model:
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Lexus LX 570 offers a remarkable combination of around-town civility and off-road capability.

Vehicle overview

At first glance, the 2011 Lexus LX 570 might seem like a rolling contradiction. It's one of the most off-road-capable SUVs around, yet it's also one of the most expensive and luxurious. Are you really going to work your way through a wooded trail and risk scratching the LX's fancy pearlescent paint? Or will you really trek through a mud bog when doing so may result in the deep-pile carpet and leather upholstery being besmirched with muck and guck? No, it doesn't seem very likely.

Yet Lexus said it best when the LX was first introduced back in the 1990s: "While most owners of luxury SUVs will seldom put their vehicles to the ultimate test, LX owners can have the utmost confidence in their vehicle in poor weather or while fighting their way through the worst hazards of urban life." In other words, if you know your car can successfully go on safari, you'll probably be pretty confident that it'll handle a trip to Neiman Marcus in a light drizzle.

Of course, so could a Toyota Land Cruiser, the $68,000 SUV with which the LX 570 shares much of its mechanicals. However, for about 10 grand more, the Lexus version gives you the sort of luxurious cabin and convenience features one expects from a proper Neiman's runabout. Supple leather, real wood, heated and cooled seats, adaptive cruise control and a 19-speaker Mark Levinson sound system are all available. Also exclusive to the LX 570 is an electronically controlled suspension with adaptive ride height and damping control; it brings about both a smooth ride quality and respectable large-SUV handling. The Lexus and Toyota may look awfully similar, but there's enough differentiation to make you feel that you're paying for more than just a fancier badge.

The LX 570 doesn't have the ultimate luxury SUV title completely to itself, however. The 2011 Land Rover Range Rover is arguably grander in appearance and more iconic in pedigree, while offering even more sophisticated off-road technology and the availability of a potent supercharged V8 engine. It doesn't have seven seats as the LX 570 does, but if that's a priority, the 2011 Land Rover LR4 has a rearmost row that is more useful than the LX 570's. The LR4 also gives up little in the way of luxury to the Lexus, while costing much less.

All things being equal, we'd pick one of the Rovers over the 2011 Lexus LX 570. But things aren't equal, as Land Rover is one of the least reliable brands while Lexus is consistently one of the best. Even if an $80,000 off-roading luxury SUV isn't the most sensible vehicle around, the last thing you want is a breakdown on the way to Neiman Marcus.

2011 Lexus LX 570 models

The 2011 Lexus LX 570 is a full-size SUV offered in one well-equipped trim level. Standard features include 20-inch alloy wheels, an electronically controlled suspension that automatically adjusts ride height and firmness, adaptive and automatic xenon headlights, front foglamps, automatic wipers, auto-folding mirrors, a sunroof, a roof rack, a power tailgate and keyless ignition/entry.

Inside you get four-zone automatic climate control, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, heated power front seats (10-way driver, eight-way passenger -- both with lumbar adjustment), a power-sliding second-row seat, a power-folding third-row seat and leather upholstery.

There are also electronic features aplenty. Among them are a rearview camera, a navigation system, real-time traffic and weather, voice controls, Lexus Enform emergency telematics, Bluetooth phone and audio device connectivity and a nine-speaker sound system with a six-CD changer, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The Luxury package adds dark-finish wheels, ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, heated second-row seats, a center console cooler, upgraded leather and wood trim. Other options include a multiview parking camera, a rear-seat entertainment system, adaptive cruise control (includes pre-collision preparation) and a 19-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound audio system.

2011 Highlights

The 2011 Lexus LX 570 receives no significant changes.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Lexus LX 570 is powered by a 5.7-liter V8 that produces 383 horsepower and 403 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. In Edmunds performance testing, the LX 570 went from zero to 60 mph in a quick 7.4 seconds.

The LX 570's towing capacity is an impressive 8,500 pounds, while its fuel economy is (not surprisingly) a rather thirsty 12 mpg city/18 mpg highway and 14 mpg combined.

Safety

The 2011 Lexus LX 570 comes standard with antilock brakes, stability control and 10 airbags, including front knee airbags, front- and second-row side-impact airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Active front head restraints are also standard.

The optional Lexus Pre-Collision System uses input from the adaptive cruise control system's sensors to help detect an impending collision. When it determines a crash is imminent, the system automatically takes up the slack in the front seatbelts and primes the braking system for faster response in panic stops.

In Edmunds brake testing, the LX 570 came to a stop from 60 mph in 119 feet -- excellent for such a large vehicle.

Driving

The 2011 Lexus LX 570's calling card is its versatility. The powerful 5.7-liter V8 engine provides remarkable acceleration for such a large and heavy vehicle, and it makes quick work of towing tasks. And despite its body-on-frame construction and hefty weight, the LX 570 rides and handles well, with the electronically controlled suspension smoothing out bumps in everyday driving. The topper, though, is how good this luxury vehicle is once you leave the pavement. The LX 570's combination of rugged construction, advanced suspension design and off-road Crawl Control program lets owners easily motor through all but the toughest terrain.

Interior

Step inside the LX 570 and you'll find a cabin that's every bit as stylish as any high-end luxury sedan's. Supple leather upholstery for each of the eight seating positions is complemented by wood accents, and this luxury lounge effect is amplified by the LX 570's comprehensive array of standard and optional features. Both the power-adjustable front seats and the 60/40-split power-adjustable second-row bench offer exceptionally comfortable accommodations. The 50/50-split third-row seat, on the other hand, is short on both legroom and headroom, making it really only suitable for kids.

The other downside to the third-row seat is that its two halves power-fold toward the sides of the vehicle instead of folding flat into the floor. This means they eat into the usable cargo space behind the second row. However, there's still a healthy 41 cubic feet of cargo room behind the second row and a maximum of 83 cubic feet with both the second and third rows folded.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Lexus LX 570.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best vehicle i ever had
abidsid,07/19/2011
WOW!!! it is a amazing machine!!!. i have had almost all the best SUV but this is my first time buying a lexus SUV. i had a lexus car before therefore i knew what to expect from lexus. the ride is quite, comfortable, vehicle is very agile, responsive and powerful. all suvs have almost same gas milage in this class. but LX 570 excels them in all departments. i traded my landr rover and promised myself for not buying another european rest of my life. even after spending so much money i am really happy and do not feel got ripped off or i have made a wrong decesion. it is really a amazing machine. trust me cut all other expenses and just get one. i got fully loaded with all the feaure
as good as it gets
sandy40,03/08/2011
have owned many different luxury suv's. it doesn't get any better than the lx570. lexus service dept. is also excellent.
Third owner and HAPPY
Shel,10/28/2017
4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
I’ve had an Acura MDX, Nissan Pathfinder, Toyota Landcruiser, smaller Lexus SUV GX and an older Lexus 470. Loved them all but the Acura and Nissan. This has the tightest steering and overall comfort. My entire family loves it. Drives like a tank so I feel we are all as safe as we can possibly be. Purchased 12/16
Dont buy or lease this SUV for this PRICE !!!!!!!!
luvkarz,01/25/2011
I'm SO glad im leasing this LX. I got out lease on MB GL 450 on Nov. 2010. Me and my wife loved it. My wife wanted to lease new GL but I wanted to something diff. We were almost got Range Rover but with 3 children (5, 3yrs, amd 6 months) it was little small. Only 2 reasons to lease this - got pretty good deal b/c I knew the GM at Lexus dealer and never had Lexus SUV. After 3100 miles, I really dont like this SUV for THIS PRICE RANGE !!!!! If this is $50k range then it's acceptable. AGAIN NOT OVER $70k SUV !!! Here is why - 1. doesnt feel solid as GL 2. Horrible connectivity on bluetooth - other person can not hear well 3. ROAD NOISE compared to GL. 4. Doesnt feel like this $75k Luxury SUV
See all 4 reviews of the 2011 Lexus LX 570
Write a review

Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Lexus LX 570

Used 2011 Lexus LX 570 Overview

The Used 2011 Lexus LX 570 is offered in the following submodels: LX 570 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Lexus LX 570?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Lexus LX 570 trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Lexus LX 570 Base is priced between $29,995 and$36,988 with odometer readings between 57704 and116601 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Lexus LX 570s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Lexus LX 570 for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2011 LX 570s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $29,995 and mileage as low as 57704 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Lexus LX 570.

Can't find a used 2011 Lexus LX 570s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus LX 570 for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $22,434.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $18,363.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus LX 570 for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $24,344.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $25,133.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Lexus LX 570?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus LX 570 lease specials

