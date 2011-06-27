  1. Home
2003 Lexus LX 470 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet and refined demeanor, capable backwoods performer, slick adjustable suspension, splendid interior materials, Lexus build quality.
  • High price, lack of horsepower, floppy handling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Yes, it costs well over $60,000. But for the money, you'd be hard pressed to find a more versatile, luxurious and capable vehicle.

2003 Highlights

In a move almost certainly meant to distance the LX 470 from the all-new GX 470, Lexus has made a number of enhancements for 2003. On the outside, the LX has received subtle changes to the headlights, taillights and front grille and bumper. Eighteen-inch wheels are now standard. Inside, there's a redesigned center stack, standard side and side-curtain airbags, additional audio controls for rear passengers, steering wheel-mounted audio controls and a new optional entertainment system (dealer-installed). Mechanically, Lexus has bumped horsepower output by five, added a new five-speed automatic transmission and improved the steering rack. There are also rain-sensing wipers and two new features -- a "Night View" night vision system and the Lexus Link emergency communications service.

4.8
43 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Solid, dependable, still garnishes status
tpa33,12/10/2013
I'm a technician and I know build quality. You will not find this level of precision or quality with any other vehicle with full time 4 wheel drive and true transfer case. Bought used only because its virtually still new and we should all expect 350,000 miles of hard or pampered use from the LX470/Land cruisers.
Excellent
Tom,04/29/2009
Outstanding vehicle. If you can afford it and want an SUV, look no further. My LX 470 has 80,000 miles on it and it rides as nice as it did when I bought it. Reliability, comfort and quality are super, not one rattle or vibration after the 6 years I have owned the vehicle. Probably built too well as there is no reason to get rid of it even after 6 years. I plan on keeping it for a long time and putting many more miles on it. Performs flawlessly in the snow as I can go anywhere. Had to get to navigate on a steep, closed road one snowy day. No problem at all in this vehicle. Just a great vehicle.
Best of Rest
Mohs Doc,08/31/2003
25K trouble free miles. 12-14 mpg expected when one notes the 5500+ lbs. of weight. Nothing on the market to compare with it unless the NEW Range Rover, now under German mgmt, might be a contender, but I would have to be shown.
Love My LEXIE
Caroline913,12/06/2003
Great SUV, fun to drive and I feel very safe on the highway. I love all the toys and the interior is so classy. I've owned other SUVs, but this time I've found a gem.
Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4800 rpm
More about the 2003 Lexus LX 470

Used 2003 Lexus LX 470 Overview

The Used 2003 Lexus LX 470 is offered in the following submodels: LX 470 SUV. Available styles include 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A).

