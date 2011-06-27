2003 Lexus LX 470 Review
Pros & Cons
- Quiet and refined demeanor, capable backwoods performer, slick adjustable suspension, splendid interior materials, Lexus build quality.
- High price, lack of horsepower, floppy handling.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$6,897 - $11,875
Used LX 470 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Yes, it costs well over $60,000. But for the money, you'd be hard pressed to find a more versatile, luxurious and capable vehicle.
2003 Highlights
In a move almost certainly meant to distance the LX 470 from the all-new GX 470, Lexus has made a number of enhancements for 2003. On the outside, the LX has received subtle changes to the headlights, taillights and front grille and bumper. Eighteen-inch wheels are now standard. Inside, there's a redesigned center stack, standard side and side-curtain airbags, additional audio controls for rear passengers, steering wheel-mounted audio controls and a new optional entertainment system (dealer-installed). Mechanically, Lexus has bumped horsepower output by five, added a new five-speed automatic transmission and improved the steering rack. There are also rain-sensing wipers and two new features -- a "Night View" night vision system and the Lexus Link emergency communications service.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Lexus LX 470.
Most helpful consumer reviews
tpa33,12/10/2013
I'm a technician and I know build quality. You will not find this level of precision or quality with any other vehicle with full time 4 wheel drive and true transfer case. Bought used only because its virtually still new and we should all expect 350,000 miles of hard or pampered use from the LX470/Land cruisers.
Tom,04/29/2009
Outstanding vehicle. If you can afford it and want an SUV, look no further. My LX 470 has 80,000 miles on it and it rides as nice as it did when I bought it. Reliability, comfort and quality are super, not one rattle or vibration after the 6 years I have owned the vehicle. Probably built too well as there is no reason to get rid of it even after 6 years. I plan on keeping it for a long time and putting many more miles on it. Performs flawlessly in the snow as I can go anywhere. Had to get to navigate on a steep, closed road one snowy day. No problem at all in this vehicle. Just a great vehicle.
Mohs Doc,08/31/2003
25K trouble free miles. 12-14 mpg expected when one notes the 5500+ lbs. of weight. Nothing on the market to compare with it unless the NEW Range Rover, now under German mgmt, might be a contender, but I would have to be shown.
Caroline913,12/06/2003
Great SUV, fun to drive and I feel very safe on the highway. I love all the toys and the interior is so classy. I've owned other SUVs, but this time I've found a gem.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Lexus LX 470 features & specs
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4800 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the LX 470
Related Used 2003 Lexus LX 470 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC F 2019
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS F
- 2019 Lexus LC 500h
- Lexus NX 300 2021
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC 350 2020