Vehicle overview

Luxury SUVs, despite the negative stigma often attached to them, are some of the most versatile and useful vehicles sold. They can be just as luxurious as a premium sedan, yet they also offer plenty of interior room, weather-beating four-wheel drive and rugged suspensions to take on anything from broken pavement to challenging off-road trails. The Lexus LX 470 has been a perennial favorite of our staff ever since its introduction in 1998.

We have found much to like in its rich interior materials, tight construction, balanced on- and off-road capability and a long menu of safety and luxury features. Though there are now many choices when it comes to luxury SUVs, the 2006 Lexus LX 470 is still a solid choice. It does just about everything you could ask and, given Lexus' reputation for building very reliable vehicles, should provide many years of trouble-free service. Of course, one could make the same argument for the Land Cruiser and the slightly smaller Lexus GX 470. If you aren't dead set on an LX 470, either the Toyota or the GX might suit your needs just as well and save you thousands of dollars in the process.