  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus LX 470
  4. Used 2006 Lexus LX 470
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(13)
Appraise this car

2006 Lexus LX 470 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet and refined demeanor, capable backwoods performer, slick adjustable suspension, splendid interior materials, Lexus build quality.
  • Higher price than many competing luxury SUVs.
Other years
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Lexus LX 470 for Sale
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$10,552 - $16,546
Used LX 470 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Yes, the 2006 Lexus LX 470 costs well over $60,000. But for the money, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more versatile, luxurious and capable SUV.

Vehicle overview

Luxury SUVs, despite the negative stigma often attached to them, are some of the most versatile and useful vehicles sold. They can be just as luxurious as a premium sedan, yet they also offer plenty of interior room, weather-beating four-wheel drive and rugged suspensions to take on anything from broken pavement to challenging off-road trails. The Lexus LX 470 has been a perennial favorite of our staff ever since its introduction in 1998.

We have found much to like in its rich interior materials, tight construction, balanced on- and off-road capability and a long menu of safety and luxury features. Though there are now many choices when it comes to luxury SUVs, the 2006 Lexus LX 470 is still a solid choice. It does just about everything you could ask and, given Lexus' reputation for building very reliable vehicles, should provide many years of trouble-free service. Of course, one could make the same argument for the Land Cruiser and the slightly smaller Lexus GX 470. If you aren't dead set on an LX 470, either the Toyota or the GX might suit your needs just as well and save you thousands of dollars in the process.

2006 Lexus LX 470 models

The Lexus LX 470 is a full-size four-door SUV. Its mechanical underpinnings are similar to those of the Toyota Land Cruiser, but the Lexus is considerably more luxurious. Standard equipment on the LX 470 includes power-adjustable and heated front seats, illuminated running boards, automatic climate control, a DVD-based navigation system, auto-dimming mirrors, a moonroof and a rear backup camera system. The Mark Levinson audio system, newly standard this year, has a dash-mounted six-CD changer and 11 speakers. For owners who desire even more opulence, Lexus offers a Night View enhanced nighttime vision system, the Lexus Link emergency communications service, satellite radio and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system.

2006 Highlights

Lexus has increased the horsepower on the 2006 LX 470 by adding variable valve-timing technology to the SUV's V8 engine. The V8 now makes 275 hp, a rise of 40 hp over last year's output. Additionally, a new tire-pressure monitoring system is standard, as is the previously optional 11-speaker Mark Levinson audio system. Rounding out the changes are some minor exterior styling updates, which include new LED taillamps and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Performance & mpg

The Lexus LX 470 comes standard with a 4.7-liter V8 that produces 275 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. Power is routed to all four wheels through a five-speed automatic transmission with low-speed gearing. Previously, the LX 470 could feel a bit underpowered when loaded with passengers and gear, but this year's power hike has largely negated this fault. Properly equipped, the LX 470 can tow a load up to 5,000 pounds.

Safety

Standard equipment includes four-wheel antilock disc brakes, front seat-mounted side airbags and side curtain airbags for front- and second-row occupants. To help avoid an accident, Lexus has fortified the brakes with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and BrakeAssist. The Lexus LX 470 also includes a standard stability control system and, for 2006, a new tire-pressure monitoring system. The Lexus LX 470 has not been crash tested by the NHTSA nor the IIHS.

Driving

Ride and handling characteristics are as close to perfect as any large SUV has ever come. On the street, the ride is as smooth and buttery as you like, depending on which of the four modes you choose for the Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), which automatically adjusts shock absorber firmness according to driving style, road conditions and vehicle load. Even on challenging off-road trails composed of severe bumps and ruts, the 2006 Lexus LX 470 retains its compliant, forgiving ride quality.

Interior

You get a sense that no expense was spared in creating the LX 470's luxurious cabin. Indeed, the walnut wood trim is radiant in its luster and the perforated leather sumptuous in its suppleness. Materials used in the construction of the interior are generally of the highest quality. Three rows of seating come standard. The 60/40-split second row can be folded forward, and the 50/50-split rear bench can be removed entirely. So done, there is 90.4 cubic feet of cargo room available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Lexus LX 470.

5(84%)
4(7%)
3(9%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Simply the Best
carnutinca,06/10/2006
This is my 2nd LX 470 (1999) and my 5th Lexus model. I test drove and researched every competing model before I purchased this vehicle. Previous years owners will love the added horsepower. The quality and workmanship is superior to everything else available. I completely disagree with every complaint in the category - I don't think they understand the market. The one drawback is size. If you are looking for a larger SUV (Tahoe, Sub, etc.) the LX 470 will be too small for you. Also, for towing, I just purchased an 07 Escalade ESV. The LX470 is not large enough for towing but it's also way easier to park than larger SUVs.
Mountain Gem
amr001,07/28/2005
Lexus continues to impress with outstanding quality and luxury performance. The Land Cruiser base is solid as ever and delivers rugged reliability topped off with Lexus comfort.
Definitely worth the extra dollars!
TonyG5003,08/15/2005
I have had both a 2001 and a 2003 Landcruiser. I upgraded to the Lexus after a lot of research and thought. Boy... I'm glad I did. The difference in price between the LC and Lexus is well worth it; the interior finish is better and the ride absolutely superb. With the new engine, there is also a marked improvement in power and smoothness when shifing and passing other vehicles. I also LOVE the Bluetooth phone integration and pre-installed XM Radio.
The Best of the Beasts
L A G,12/13/2006
Always wanted a luxury SUV. I test drove the RX 330 and the GX 470 but neither one has the comfort , the ride and the sheer power of this heavy SUV. I love the looks inside and outside. Several times a year I am on the road up and down I-95 and traveling at about 85 to 90 miles using the air condition and we get 20 to 21 mpg on an almost 6000 pound SUV.
See all 13 reviews of the 2006 Lexus LX 470
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2006 Lexus LX 470 features & specs
More about the 2006 Lexus LX 470

Used 2006 Lexus LX 470 Overview

The Used 2006 Lexus LX 470 is offered in the following submodels: LX 470 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Lexus LX 470?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Lexus LX 470s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Lexus LX 470 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Lexus LX 470.

Can't find a used 2006 Lexus LX 470s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus LX 470 for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $12,135.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $25,354.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus LX 470 for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,181.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $19,032.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Lexus LX 470?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus LX 470 lease specials

Related Used 2006 Lexus LX 470 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles