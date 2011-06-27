2006 Lexus LX 470 Review
Pros & Cons
- Quiet and refined demeanor, capable backwoods performer, slick adjustable suspension, splendid interior materials, Lexus build quality.
- Higher price than many competing luxury SUVs.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Yes, the 2006 Lexus LX 470 costs well over $60,000. But for the money, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more versatile, luxurious and capable SUV.
Vehicle overview
Luxury SUVs, despite the negative stigma often attached to them, are some of the most versatile and useful vehicles sold. They can be just as luxurious as a premium sedan, yet they also offer plenty of interior room, weather-beating four-wheel drive and rugged suspensions to take on anything from broken pavement to challenging off-road trails. The Lexus LX 470 has been a perennial favorite of our staff ever since its introduction in 1998.
We have found much to like in its rich interior materials, tight construction, balanced on- and off-road capability and a long menu of safety and luxury features. Though there are now many choices when it comes to luxury SUVs, the 2006 Lexus LX 470 is still a solid choice. It does just about everything you could ask and, given Lexus' reputation for building very reliable vehicles, should provide many years of trouble-free service. Of course, one could make the same argument for the Land Cruiser and the slightly smaller Lexus GX 470. If you aren't dead set on an LX 470, either the Toyota or the GX might suit your needs just as well and save you thousands of dollars in the process.
2006 Lexus LX 470 models
The Lexus LX 470 is a full-size four-door SUV. Its mechanical underpinnings are similar to those of the Toyota Land Cruiser, but the Lexus is considerably more luxurious. Standard equipment on the LX 470 includes power-adjustable and heated front seats, illuminated running boards, automatic climate control, a DVD-based navigation system, auto-dimming mirrors, a moonroof and a rear backup camera system. The Mark Levinson audio system, newly standard this year, has a dash-mounted six-CD changer and 11 speakers. For owners who desire even more opulence, Lexus offers a Night View enhanced nighttime vision system, the Lexus Link emergency communications service, satellite radio and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system.
2006 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The Lexus LX 470 comes standard with a 4.7-liter V8 that produces 275 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. Power is routed to all four wheels through a five-speed automatic transmission with low-speed gearing. Previously, the LX 470 could feel a bit underpowered when loaded with passengers and gear, but this year's power hike has largely negated this fault. Properly equipped, the LX 470 can tow a load up to 5,000 pounds.
Safety
Standard equipment includes four-wheel antilock disc brakes, front seat-mounted side airbags and side curtain airbags for front- and second-row occupants. To help avoid an accident, Lexus has fortified the brakes with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and BrakeAssist. The Lexus LX 470 also includes a standard stability control system and, for 2006, a new tire-pressure monitoring system. The Lexus LX 470 has not been crash tested by the NHTSA nor the IIHS.
Driving
Ride and handling characteristics are as close to perfect as any large SUV has ever come. On the street, the ride is as smooth and buttery as you like, depending on which of the four modes you choose for the Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), which automatically adjusts shock absorber firmness according to driving style, road conditions and vehicle load. Even on challenging off-road trails composed of severe bumps and ruts, the 2006 Lexus LX 470 retains its compliant, forgiving ride quality.
Interior
You get a sense that no expense was spared in creating the LX 470's luxurious cabin. Indeed, the walnut wood trim is radiant in its luster and the perforated leather sumptuous in its suppleness. Materials used in the construction of the interior are generally of the highest quality. Three rows of seating come standard. The 60/40-split second row can be folded forward, and the 50/50-split rear bench can be removed entirely. So done, there is 90.4 cubic feet of cargo room available.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2006 Lexus LX 470.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Sponsored cars related to the LX 470
Related Used 2006 Lexus LX 470 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC F 2019
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS F
- 2019 Lexus LC 500h
- Lexus NX 300 2021
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC 350 2020