Used 2008 Lexus LX 570 for Sale Near Me
- 139,588 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,975
Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
Our exotic 2009 Lexus LX 570 4X4 is featured in White! Powered by a 5.7 Liter V8 producing 383hp and connected to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Four Wheel Drive can get near 18mpg on the open road! It comes with tinted windows, roof rails, a tow package, fog lamps, and alloy wheels. Our LX 570 includes heated leather seats, full-color navigation, a sunroof, a backup camera, power windows, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, an AM/FM/CD player, Bluetooth, power windows, power outlets, and more! Inside our Lexus LX 570 includes traction control, airbags, and anti-lock brakes. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY00W994018936
Stock: 18343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-16-2020
- 146,123 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$22,445$1,722 Below Market
Amati Auto Group - Hooksett / New Hampshire
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY00W294023668
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,009 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$27,999
Atlanta Autos - Marietta / Georgia
NAVIGATION!, REAR BACK-UP CAMERA!, POWER MOONROOF!, REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM!, Leather, DVD Rear Entertainment System, Luxury Package, Mark Levinson Audio System, Wood & Leather Shift Lever & Knob, Wood Steering Wheel, 20" x 8.5" 10-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 3.909 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink(R), Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Illuminated running boards, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Sound System w/XM Satellite, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear dual zone A/C, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, XM Satellite Radio, FACTORY WINDOW STICKER AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE - ATLANTAAUTOS.COM!, PRICED BELOW MARKET VALUE!, Leather, DVD Rear Entertainment System, Luxury Package, Mark Levinson Audio System, Wood & Leather Shift Lever & Knob, Wood Steering Wheel.CARFAX One-Owner.We are open for business and we're prioritizing your health and safety. From the comfort of your home you can shop, get pricing, and trade-in values. Test drives from your home or work, deals made over the phone or email and complimentary delivery. Atlanta Autos offers extremely competitive Finance Options as well as we offer Lease Options on many of our vehicles. Atlanta Autos offers the service of facilitating Transport Services for any of our Cars, Trucks or SUV's Nationwide! Shipping Services include Open Transport as well as Closed Transport Service depending on your choice. Connect With Us on Facebook & Instagram @atldreamcars - you will see updates as we get some of our Featured New Arrivals as well as great tips on Auto Ownership such as Routine Maintenance tips, fun facts, etc. Drive What You Deserve at Atlanta Autos where we offer Affordable Luxury & Performance Cars for all different budget minded customers!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY00W094019991
Stock: 019991
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-26-2020
- 141,747 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$23,589
AutoNation Honda Dulles - Sterling / Virginia
Mark Levinson Audio System Rear Seat Dvd Entertainment System Luxury Pkg Intuitive Park Assist Lexus Link Climate Controlled Front Seats W/Heated Second Row Seats Remote Engine Start Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Glass Breakage Sensors (Gbs) Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Cashmere; Leather Seat Trim Costa Azula Mica This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Loaded with extra packages like the Luxury package, climate seats, Mark Levinson Audio, rear DVD system, Lexus Parking assist system, and so much more. It has passed AutoNation's mechanical inspection, Virginia Safety inspection, and Emissions test. It's ready for YOU to test drive, come on by an check it out at AutoNation Honda Dulles. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY00W494021968
Stock: 94021968
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 175,470 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$21,995$468 Below Market
High Line Auto Sales - Willowbrook / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY00W894022685
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,792 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$29,977
Wallingford Auto Park - Wallingford / Connecticut
CARFAX One-Owner.Certified by our 108-point safety inspection!We do the service work up front, not after you have seen the vehicle! Buy this Lexus 570 with full confidence and ask for the service records that we have. Give us a call at 203-294-4610 or visit www.WallingfordAutoPark.com to see our full inventory! Trade Ins are welcome. We finance for all credit types!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY00W794027361
Stock: 15873
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 104,457 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$25,980
Driven Auto Sales - Burbank / Illinois
TEXT OR CALL US AT 708-540-2613 Driven Auto Sales is pleased to present this 2009 Lexus LX570. This SUV by Lexus is powered by a 5.7 liter V8 engine with All Wheel Drive. Recently Serviced! Keyless entry, push to start, leather seats, wood interior trim, navigation system, bluetooth, Mark Levinson audio, power sunroof, 3rd row seating, climate controlled seats, surround view camera with park assist, 20 inch alloy wheels, and much more! Here at Driven Auto Sales, we pride ourselves in our selection of vehicles as well as our top notch customer service. We urge you to come in and take a look for yourself, you won't be disappointed! - AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface - Contact Sales Rep at 708-229-8100 or info@drivenauto.net for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY00W694026573
Stock: 12695
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 118,973 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$27,888
Auto Quest Inc. (WA) - Seattle / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY00W994021528
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 200,120 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,972
Harper Porsche - Knoxville / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY00W294026425
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,750 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$29,977
Central Autos - Castle Rock / Colorado
LEXUS Land Cruiser! WOW what a rig! All the high end luxury you could ever want in a full sized SUV and serious off road capabilities as well. Must see and drive to truly appreciate how incredibly well built this SUV is! Call Mike @ 303-688-8355 or 303-668-9954
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX6A4041935
Stock: 041935
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,000 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$26,500
Big Blue Autos - Lexington / Kentucky
APPOINTMENT ONLY! CLEAN! FULLY LOADED!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX2A4036831
Stock: 8298
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 171,369 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,780
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2010 Lexus LX 570. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This Lexus LX 570 offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving a 4 wheel drive vehicle, such as this Lexus LX 570 , include superior traction and stability. With an efficient and easy to use navigation system, this Lexus LX 570 will help get you from Point A to Point B in no time flat. More information about the 2010 Lexus LX 570: Combining SUV off-road prowess and towing capacity of 8,500 pounds without sacrificing creature comforts is what the LX 570 is all about. It features full-time 4-wheel drive with a Torsen limited-slip differential and manual locking. It also has leather and wood trim in the interior and personalized settings, including the auto-dimming instrument panel. This model sets itself apart with towing capacity, Nice mix of luxury and off-road capability, and lots of standard safety features We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX1A4048730
Stock: A4048730
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 110,809 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$28,975
Car Expo Auto - Sacramento / California
A-1 Auto Wholesale is known for having the best quality vehicles for the Best Prices in town! A-1 Auto wholesale strives on passing down great prices to our customers. We specialize in Toyota, BMW, Lexus, Dodge, Acura, and Mercedes Benz. A business committed to treating our customers with care they deserve! Call us today at 916-488-3181 to schedule a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX9A4050953
Stock: 16949
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 146,300 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,999
Autos Only, Inc - Seattle / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX4A4053257
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not Provided1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$28,439
Amazing Luxury Cars - Marietta / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX8A4055433
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,778 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$24,990$3,863 Below Market
Nesh Auto Sales - Decatur / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX9B4075675
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 150,273 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$23,500$3,205 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Chesterfield - O Fallon / Missouri
Clean CARFAX. 2011 Lexus LX 6-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift ECT *Clean Car Fax, *2 Owners, *Ease Of Buying With Our COMPETITIVE MARKET BASED PRICING, *SUPER CLEAN, Black w/Leather Seat Trim or Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, 20 x 8.5 10-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Illuminated running boards, Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM Lexus Premium Audio, Security system, XM Radio. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Call *Mercedes-Benz of Chesterfield* at *(855) 978-9933* to confirm availability, call and schedule a no-obligation test drive! Located at *951 Technology Drive, O'Fallon, MO 63368.* Come Drive the Star!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX7B4067154
Stock: B4067154
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 116,217 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$23,999$1,315 Below Market
Best Price Dealer - Hallandale / Florida
THIS 2011 LEXUS LX 570 COMES LOADED WITH SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, AUX, BLUETOOTH, THREE ROWS OF SEAT, MEMORY HEATED AND POWER SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, BEAUTIFUL CLEAN LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, MUST BE SEEN IN PERSON TO BE APPRECIATED. **BEST PRICE DEALER INC** IS PROUD TO BE ONE OF THE FEW DEALERS TO HAVE THIS KIND OF VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY AND YOUR GARAGE CAN BE ITS HOME. ACT FAST! WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK AND GET CALLS FROM ALL OVER THE UNITED STATES AND BEYOND. EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. YOU MUST GET FINANCED! WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE, AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%, 90 DAYS AS CASH. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $2500. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 700 OR ABOVE W.A.C. ESTA 2011 LEXUS LX 570 VIENE CON TECHO SOLAR, CAMARA TRASERA, AUX, BLUETOOTH, TRES FILAS DE ASIENTOS, ASIENTO ELECTRICOS CON MEMORIA Y CALEFACCION, CONTROL CRUISE, HERMOSO TAPIZADO DE CUERO SUPER LIMPIO, DEBE SER VISTO EN PERSONA PARA SER APRECIADO. ** BEST PRICE DEALER INC ** ESTÁ ORGULLOSO DE SER UNO DE LOS POCOS DISTRIBUIDORES ENTENDER ESTE TIPO DE VEHÍCULO EN NUESTRO INVENTARIO Y SU GARAJE PUEDE SER SU PRÓXIMO HOGAR. ¡ACTÚA RÁPIDO! ESTAMOS ABIERTOS 7 DÍAS POR SEMANA, RECIBIMOS LLAMADAS DESDE TODOS LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS Y MÁS ALLÁ. ¡TODOS ESTÁN APROBADOS! MÁS DE 40 BANCOS ... SIN EXCUSAS. ¡DEBES OBTENER FINANCIACIÓN! TAMBIÉN OFRECEMOS COMPRAR AQUÍ PAGAR AQUÍ, Y PODEMOS OFRECER TASAS DE INTERÉS DESDE EL 2,9%, 90 DIAS EN EFECTIVO. PRECIO BASADO DESPUÉS DEL PATRIMONIO DE $2500. CON PUNTUACIÓN DE BALIZA DE 750 O MÁS DE W.A.C. CALL 954-391-7910 * www.bestpricecardealer.com *****ANY CREDIT APPROVED EASY FINANCE BUY HERE PAY HERE***** REPO? OK BAD CREDIT? OK NO CREDIT? OK SSI INCOME? OK NO SOCIAL? OK OPEN LOAN? OK FIRST TIME BUYER? OK *****TRADES WELCOME EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE, AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $2500. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 700 OR ABOVE W.A.C *****MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY OPEN UNTIL 7PM, SUNDAYS UNTIL 6PM *****LUNES A SÁBADO ABIERTO HASTA LAS 7 PM, DOMINGO HASTA LAS 6PM *SE HABLA ESPAÑOL **** OBTENGA EL MEJOR PRECIO LLAME AHORA MISMO (954-391-7910) * NOS ESPECIALIZADO EN TODO TIPO DE CRÉDITO; BUENO, MALO O NO CREDIT… TODOS SON BIENVENIDOS TRAIGA SU USADO Y SALGA MANEJANDO EN SU VEHÍCULO NUEVO HOY MISMO ! NECESITAS FINANCIAR? VAMOS A TRABAJAR CON MÁS DE 40 BANCOS HASTA QUE OBTENGA SU APROBACIÓN! *****NECESITAS AYUDA CON TU DOWNPAYMENT? NO HAY PROBLEMA*****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX0B4083230
Stock: 083230
Certified Pre-Owned: No
