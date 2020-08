Used 2008 Lexus LX 570 for Sale Near Me

Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas

Our exotic 2009 Lexus LX 570 4X4 is featured in White! Powered by a 5.7 Liter V8 producing 383hp and connected to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Four Wheel Drive can get near 18mpg on the open road! It comes with tinted windows, roof rails, a tow package, fog lamps, and alloy wheels. Our LX 570 includes heated leather seats, full-color navigation, a sunroof, a backup camera, power windows, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, an AM/FM/CD player, Bluetooth, power windows, power outlets, and more! Inside our Lexus LX 570 includes traction control, airbags, and anti-lock brakes. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTJHY00W994018936

Stock: 18343

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 01-16-2020