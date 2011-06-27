  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus LX 470
  4. Used 2005 Lexus LX 470
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(21)
Appraise this car

2005 Lexus LX 470 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet and refined demeanor, capable backwoods performer, slick adjustable suspension, splendid interior materials, Lexus build quality.
  • High price, lack of horsepower.
Other years
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Lexus LX 470 for Sale
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$9,850
Used LX 470 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Yes, it costs well over $60,000. But for the money, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more versatile, luxurious and capable vehicle.

2005 Highlights

Satellite radio is now an available option.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Lexus LX 470.

5(95%)
4(5%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
21 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best SUV period
rcm10,10/06/2011
I first purchased an LX in 2000. I'm on my 3rd and 4th ones now. These don't ever break..ever. I have gray 2005 and my wife has a black 2007. Comfortable, reliable. They are fairly expensive new, but if you can find one(and it's difficult) a year old or so you will not be sorry. I live on an island in Florida and it floods often after heavy summer rains. no problem, Push the button to raise the car six inches and plow on through when you get to 20mph it lowers itself back down. In my opinion, this car looks like a perfect combination of tough and refined making it a true classic.
The Best SUV in the Market..3rd Purchase
David,01/06/2005
Simply the best SUV Truck money can buy. I first purchased this truck in 1999 in white, again in 2003 in Galactic Gray, and now again in White Blizzard. Each time I reviewed all competitive models including Cadillac, Land Rover, Hummer, etc. and kept coming with the same conclusion: "This is simply the best designed, most comfortable, roomy, and best handling SUV in the market today!" I even got to Crash test the 2003 with a Snow Plow and while I did not win, the vehicle handled the impact better than any vehicle ever owned. I was safe and once repaired, it drove as well as before. The LX 470 is quiet, permitting total enjoyment over long highway rides, with the entire family in tow.
Lx470
isaiah,02/14/2010
I love the feeling when I wrap my hands around that wood trim steering wheel.The softy smooth whisper of the wind I here when I pull out in front of a car the humming of that 4.7V8 engine and the styling of the exterior.the smooth ride and the quick stopping brakes.this truck will blow your mind!!!!!!! this is the best luxury here!!!!!
Simply the Best, 2005 Lexus LX 470
wlsn951,04/03/2005
My new LX470 is absolutely spectacular in ever way except fuel mileage. This is my second LX470, the first being a 2002. As delivered, from day one, there have been no problems what so ever. Nice to drive, great fit and finish, and impressive off road performance. What else can I say, it is a Lexus. Dave
See all 21 reviews of the 2005 Lexus LX 470
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2005 Lexus LX 470 features & specs
More about the 2005 Lexus LX 470

Used 2005 Lexus LX 470 Overview

The Used 2005 Lexus LX 470 is offered in the following submodels: LX 470 SUV. Available styles include 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Lexus LX 470?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Lexus LX 470 trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Lexus LX 470 Base is priced between $9,850 and$9,850 with odometer readings between 253722 and253722 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Lexus LX 470s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Lexus LX 470 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2005 LX 470s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,850 and mileage as low as 253722 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Lexus LX 470.

Can't find a used 2005 Lexus LX 470s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus LX 470 for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $15,054.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $16,739.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus LX 470 for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $7,999.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,949.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Lexus LX 470?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus LX 470 lease specials

Related Used 2005 Lexus LX 470 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles