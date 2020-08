Used 2010 Lexus LX 570 for Sale Near Me

Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas

We are excited to offer this 2010 Lexus LX 570. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This Lexus LX 570 offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving a 4 wheel drive vehicle, such as this Lexus LX 570 , include superior traction and stability. With an efficient and easy to use navigation system, this Lexus LX 570 will help get you from Point A to Point B in no time flat. More information about the 2010 Lexus LX 570: Combining SUV off-road prowess and towing capacity of 8,500 pounds without sacrificing creature comforts is what the LX 570 is all about. It features full-time 4-wheel drive with a Torsen limited-slip differential and manual locking. It also has leather and wood trim in the interior and personalized settings, including the auto-dimming instrument panel. This model sets itself apart with towing capacity, Nice mix of luxury and off-road capability, and lots of standard safety features We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTJHY7AX1A4048730

Stock: A4048730

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020