Used 2010 Lexus LX 570 for Sale Near Me

135 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
LX 570 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 135 listings
  • 2010 Lexus LX 570 in Silver
    used

    2010 Lexus LX 570

    89,750 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,977

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus LX 570 in White
    used

    2010 Lexus LX 570

    128,000 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,500

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus LX 570 in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Lexus LX 570

    171,369 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,780

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus LX 570 in Silver
    used

    2010 Lexus LX 570

    110,809 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,975

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus LX 570 in Black
    used

    2010 Lexus LX 570

    146,300 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,999

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus LX 570 in Black
    used

    2010 Lexus LX 570

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,439

    Details
  • 2009 Lexus LX 570
    used

    2009 Lexus LX 570

    139,588 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,975

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus LX 570 in Silver
    used

    2011 Lexus LX 570

    107,778 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,990

    $3,863 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus LX 570 in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus LX 570

    150,273 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,500

    $3,205 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus LX 570 in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus LX 570

    116,217 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,999

    $1,315 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus LX 570 in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus LX 570

    113,329 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $27,770

    $803 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Lexus LX 570
    used

    2009 Lexus LX 570

    146,123 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,445

    $1,722 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Lexus LX 570
    used

    2009 Lexus LX 570

    72,009 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,999

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus LX 570 in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus LX 570

    99,275 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,900

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus LX 570 in Silver
    used

    2011 Lexus LX 570

    116,601 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $30,995

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus LX 570 in White
    used

    2011 Lexus LX 570

    94,561 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,995

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus LX 570 in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus LX 570

    118,660 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,990

    $1,313 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Lexus LX 570
    used

    2009 Lexus LX 570

    141,747 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,589

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus LX 570 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 135 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus LX 570
  4. Used 2010 Lexus LX 570

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus LX 570

Read recent reviews for the Lexus LX 570
Overall Consumer Rating
56 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
LX-570 Review - I Love This Car!
ashron,10/04/2012
It has been 3 years and 60,000 miles since I purchased my 2010 Lexus LX 570 brand new from Lexus dealership in Santa Monica, California. The more I drive my LX, the more I am convinced that I made the right choice! When I did my search for a new car, my only requirements were to drive a large luxury SUV. As an owner of 2 companies that drives approximately 20,000 miles a year, my needs were "Luxury" and "Utility". I test drove BMW's X5, Mercedes GL-450, Land Rover, The Audi Q7, Cadillac Escalade, and the Lincoln Navigator. In my opinion, the LX-570 had many advantages over the others. It's ride was the smoothest and quietest. It was COMFORTABLE! (Extremely comfortable in fact) Ergonomically, none of the others came even close. It's navigation with Destination Assist was by far the most advanced and easiest to use. (I use it all the time and love it). Fit and finish and especially reliability are second to none. It's size was also very appealing to me. It's not too big such as the Escalade and Navigator, and yet it's still big enough for a 3rd row seat. It's also very wide and roomy inside which I really like. The European SUVs on the other hand, felt very narrow and tight and many lacked the 3rd row seat. I have had the opportunity to drive my LX in various driving conditions. From day to day L.A. traffic, to a 300+ mile drive in stormy rain and snow thru windy mountain roads and even driving all the way to Montana and back with 5 adults and fully loaded with gear. (5500 miles in 19 days to visit all the major national parks in the western states, including, Yellow Stone, Teton, Glacier, Olympic, Mount Rainier, Mount Saint Helen, Redwood Forest, etc) I have also done several day long trips to various other cities such as Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson and San Francisco to name just a few. (I do several trade shows each year) In all my travels, whether I'm driving thru the desert at 120 degrees Fahrenheit or in inclement weather, I find the LX comfortable, luxurious, quiet, smooth and reassuring.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lexus
LX 570
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lexus LX 570 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings