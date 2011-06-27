  1. Home
2014 Lexus LX 570 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth ride
  • strong brakes
  • advanced off-road capabilities
  • luxury features galore
  • seating for up to eight passengers.
  • Third-row seat lacks legroom and limits cargo capacity when folded
  • poor fuel economy
  • no stronger, upgraded engine available.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Lexus LX 570 offers a remarkable combination of around-town civility and off-road capability. But unless you need all this capability, you'll find that many rival luxury SUVs and crossovers are easier to drive and live with day-to-day.

Vehicle overview

The 2014 Lexus LX 570 is unabashedly an old-school type of luxury SUV. It's based on the Toyota Land Cruiser but offers all the comfort, convenience and classy presence you'd expect from a Lexus. As a result, the LX 570 can handle just about anything you throw at it, whether it's pulling a heavy trailer, climbing a remote mountainside trail or just looking pretty at the country club's valet stand. But in achieving these disparate attributes, the LX also ends up with a fair number of drawbacks.

Predictably, this full-size SUV's interior is awash in comfort and convenience features, ranging from heated and ventilated front seats to an available 19-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound system that would put most home audio systems to shame. And that's to say nothing of the liberal use of high-quality materials that create an opulent cabin on par with many of the world's top luxury sedans. In addition, the LX's strong 5.7-liter V8 engine, sophisticated full-time four-wheel-drive system and adaptive air suspension give it plenty of capability on snow-choked streets and rutted, rocky trails alike. The LX 570 also embodies the Lexus brand's well-deserved reputation for outstanding build quality.

If you're just driving around town, though, the Lexus LX 570's appeal fades in a hurry. It starts with its thirst for fuel, as the LX's EPA fuel economy numbers are low even by large luxury SUV standards. And while its ride quality is smooth, the LX is still a big, heavy vehicle, and it feels ponderous in parking lots and around tight turns. Finally, its third-row seats offer precious little legroom and limit total cargo capacity when stowed, as they fold up to the sides of the vehicle instead of into the floor.

In other words, the LX 570 is far from the most rational choice for a luxury SUV. For strictly on-road use, the seven-passenger 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class crossover SUV would be our pick by virtue of its lower price tag and roomier third-row seating and cargo area. But we're also the first to acknowledge that not every buying decision is based on pure, dispassionate analysis. There's an intangible appeal to driving an SUV that's as elegant as it is indestructible. Alongside rivals like the sportier 2014 Infiniti QX80 and the iconic 2014 Range Rover, the 2014 Lexus LX 570 continues to fly the flag as a traditional, do-it-all luxury SUV.

2014 Lexus LX 570 models

The 2014 Lexus LX 570 is a full-size SUV with seating for eight passengers. The third-row seat is a 50/50-split design with sections that fold up against the sides of the cargo compartment when not in use.

The LX 570 is offered in a single trim level with a long list of standard features. On the outside you'll find 20-inch alloy wheels, an adaptive suspension, automatic load leveling, adaptive and automatic xenon headlights, foglights, power-folding heated auto-dimming outside mirrors, a sunroof, running boards, a power liftgate and keyless entry and ignition.

Inside, the LX comes with four-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated power front seats (10-way driver, eight-way passenger), driver seat memory functions, a 60/40-split reclining and power-sliding second-row seat, a power-folding third-row seat and a 120-volt household-style power outlet. Electronics are organized around a touchscreen interface and include a rearview camera, a navigation system, voice controls, the Lexus Enform suite of app-based services (including Pandora, Yelp and iHeartRadio), Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a nine-speaker audio system with a CD changer, satellite radio, HD radio and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The Luxury option package adds ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, a cooled storage bin and upgraded leather upholstery. Also available are front and rear parking sensors, front- and side-view parking cameras, adaptive cruise control (includes a pre-collision warning system), a dual-screen rear-seat entertainment system and a 19-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound audio system. The ventilated front seats and heated second-row seats are also offered as stand-alone options.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Lexus LX 570 is unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Lexus LX 570 boasts a 5.7-liter V8 engine that produces 383 horsepower and 403 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and a full-time four-wheel-drive system are standard. The latter includes hill-start assist, crawl control and a driver-selectable multi-terrain system. Properly equipped, the LX will tow up to 7,000 pounds.

In Edmunds performance tests, the LX 570 went from zero to 60 mph in 7.4 seconds. That's an adequate time for a large luxury SUV, but most rivals offer noticeably quicker acceleration with their optional engine upgrades. The LX's EPA-estimated fuel economy ratings are low even for this class at 14 mpg combined (12 mpg city/17 mpg highway).

Safety

Every 2014 Lexus LX 570 comes standard with antilock brakes, traction control, stability control with trailer sway control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. Also standard is Lexus Safety Connect emergency communications with automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle locator and an emergency assist button.

The optional frontal collision warning system (included with adaptive cruise control) determines if a crash is imminent and automatically takes up the slack in the front seatbelts and primes the braking system for faster response in panic stops.

In Edmunds brake testing, the LX 570 came to a stop from 60 mph in 119 feet, which is very good for such a large, heavy vehicle.

Driving

The 2014 Lexus LX 570 rides with regal presence on paved roads, obediently soaking up bumps like the luxury liner it is. Cabin noise is minimal, and the only time the powertrain becomes audible is at full throttle, when the 5.7-liter V8 emits a civilized rumble. But while this engine is plenty powerful on its own merits, the latest turbocharged GL-Class and supercharged Range Rover models have raised the performance bar substantially, making the LX 570's considerable thirst for fuel even harder to swallow.

Much harder for any rival to match is the LX 570's competence once the pavement ends. Between the sophisticated suspension, the cleverly engineered crawl control system and the LX's rugged construction, this deluxe SUV has the capability to take you virtually anywhere you might ever want to go.

Interior

As we've come to expect from models with the big silver "L" on the grille, the 2014 Lexus LX 570 offers a downright posh interior thanks in part to its supple leather upholstery and genuine mahogany trim. Both the front and second-row seats are comfortable and roomy, and the high seating position offers excellent visibility. The third-row seat is much less accommodating, however, due to a shortage of headroom and legroom that makes it workable only for young children.

The design of the 50/50-split third-row seat also has a negative impact on cargo capacity, because the two halves fold up against the side walls instead of down into the floor. As a result, the LX 570 offers 41 cubic feet of cargo room behind the 60/40-split second row of seats and 83 cubic feet with all rear seats folded. Most rival large luxury SUVs are more accommodating in terms of cargo space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Lexus LX 570.

5(60%)
4(0%)
3(20%)
2(20%)
1(0%)
4.0
5 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

6 years old and and still like new
LGL,02/23/2016
4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
Update 2020 another year with the vehicle - 8000 more miles and it is still quieter than some 2020 vehicles. Worth the investment - if your looking for a luxury SUV there is no better choice - you have a lot of luxury SUV vehicles on the road but only a couple that people will notice and that is a Lexus you can drive a 1,000 miles and get out of the car feeling great and not tired great ride - quiet - smooth ride at 80 mph with plenty left under the hood UPDATE This 5 year old SUV rides better than a brand new competitor - it is still as quiet as a new one - other than new tires no repairs - no issues - divide the cost over 5 years look at the resale value and this car is actually less than many of its competitors - love the company -
remove 3rd row seats
W Schumacher,02/07/2017
4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
If you need to haul around 8 people, this is NOT for you. I'm guessing 90% of the buyers will never use the 3rd road seats, but would rather have the increased storage room. That's my only my only complaint. I removed the seats, stored them in my basement and expect they'll be there for the next 10 years. Otherwise, this is the best SUV you could ever ask for. What a delight to drive.
Same old stuff but worse
zeus2012,09/21/2014
4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
I owned a 2011 LX 570 and enjoyed it, it drove great and I never had any problems with the SUV. I purchased a 2014 LX 570, 3 months ago and have been surprised & disappointed. The electronics system sucks. The navigation is not up to date, there are 36 presets on the radio sound system, but I am not able to label them. So I have 36 numbers. It is a danger looking for a particular station. The weather map looks like a five year old with a magic marker. The Lexus Enform App never works. $93K and I have a 1990 Ford Escort electronics package. Since I submitted the initial review I have turned it in and got another SUV but not a Lexus
Brute Luxury - No comparison
LX fan,08/27/2019
4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
I have owned 5 Toyota (Lexus is an upscale Toyota) SUV's...only got rid of them after they were totaled. I still own an 87 Land Cruiser with original engine that is more reliable than some other cars I have. I have had 2 Sequoias and they were rugged and reliable. A 2001 protected my family in a T-bone accident. I had a 2010 Lexus LX570 that protected my family well in a T-bone crash when someone ran a red light...again. My 2014 LX570 is beautiful...still looks better in 2019 vs. most other SUV's. There may be more modern safety or infotainment features on newer cars, but this one is reliable and can't be beat off-road. It is a great all around performer...great for business, date night, and mudding. I look forward to when they are finally upgraded. This generation has been around since 2008.
See all 5 reviews of the 2014 Lexus LX 570
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
383 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2014 Lexus LX 570 features & specs

More about the 2014 Lexus LX 570

Used 2014 Lexus LX 570 Overview

The Used 2014 Lexus LX 570 is offered in the following submodels: LX 570 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Lexus LX 570?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Lexus LX 570 trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Lexus LX 570 Base is priced between $39,362 and$39,362 with odometer readings between 66216 and66216 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Lexus LX 570s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Lexus LX 570 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2014 LX 570s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $39,362 and mileage as low as 66216 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Lexus LX 570.

Can't find a used 2014 Lexus LX 570s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus LX 570 for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,495.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $10,282.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus LX 570 for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $22,367.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $25,267.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Lexus LX 570?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

