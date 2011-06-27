Vehicle overview

The 2014 Lexus LX 570 is unabashedly an old-school type of luxury SUV. It's based on the Toyota Land Cruiser but offers all the comfort, convenience and classy presence you'd expect from a Lexus. As a result, the LX 570 can handle just about anything you throw at it, whether it's pulling a heavy trailer, climbing a remote mountainside trail or just looking pretty at the country club's valet stand. But in achieving these disparate attributes, the LX also ends up with a fair number of drawbacks.

Predictably, this full-size SUV's interior is awash in comfort and convenience features, ranging from heated and ventilated front seats to an available 19-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound system that would put most home audio systems to shame. And that's to say nothing of the liberal use of high-quality materials that create an opulent cabin on par with many of the world's top luxury sedans. In addition, the LX's strong 5.7-liter V8 engine, sophisticated full-time four-wheel-drive system and adaptive air suspension give it plenty of capability on snow-choked streets and rutted, rocky trails alike. The LX 570 also embodies the Lexus brand's well-deserved reputation for outstanding build quality.

If you're just driving around town, though, the Lexus LX 570's appeal fades in a hurry. It starts with its thirst for fuel, as the LX's EPA fuel economy numbers are low even by large luxury SUV standards. And while its ride quality is smooth, the LX is still a big, heavy vehicle, and it feels ponderous in parking lots and around tight turns. Finally, its third-row seats offer precious little legroom and limit total cargo capacity when stowed, as they fold up to the sides of the vehicle instead of into the floor.

In other words, the LX 570 is far from the most rational choice for a luxury SUV. For strictly on-road use, the seven-passenger 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class crossover SUV would be our pick by virtue of its lower price tag and roomier third-row seating and cargo area. But we're also the first to acknowledge that not every buying decision is based on pure, dispassionate analysis. There's an intangible appeal to driving an SUV that's as elegant as it is indestructible. Alongside rivals like the sportier 2014 Infiniti QX80 and the iconic 2014 Range Rover, the 2014 Lexus LX 570 continues to fly the flag as a traditional, do-it-all luxury SUV.