Used 2005 Lexus LX 470 for Sale Near Me

Elgin Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM - Elgin / Illinois

Only 149,659 Miles! Delivers 17 Highway MPG and 13 City MPG! This Lexus LX 470 delivers a Gas V8 4.7L/284 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Zinc plated steel-inc: hood, doors, front fenders, Wood/leather-trimmed pwr tilt/telescopic steering wheel-inc: auto tilt-away & audio/cruise controls, Wood/leather shift knob.*This Lexus LX 470 Comes Equipped with These Options *Vehicle theft deterrent w/ciphering immobilizer, Vehicle skid control (VSC), Variable valve exhaust system, Trip Computer, Tool kit, Rigid rear axle w/control arms, coil springs, Remote window & moonroof control, Remote keyless entry system w/rolling-code, Remote fuel filler door release, Reinforced ladder-type frame.*Know You're Making a Reliable Purchase *Carfax reports: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 27 Service Records.*Visit Us Today *For a must-own Lexus LX 470 come see us at Elgin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1010 E. Chicago St, Elgin, IL 60120. Just minutes away!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTJHT00W953553893

Stock: DF4954A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-22-2020