  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus LX 570
  4. Used 2009 Lexus LX 570
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

2009 Lexus LX 570 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Go-anywhere capabilities, powerful V8 engine, numerous upscale standard features.
  • Cramped third-row seats that also restrict cargo capacity.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2011
2010
2009
2008
Lexus LX 570 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2011
2010
2009
2008
List Price Range
$23,589 - $25,495
Used LX 570 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Lexus LX 570 is just as adept off-road as it is on city pavement. A powerful engine and lavish cabin make it an excellent choice as a versatile luxury SUV.

Vehicle overview

For the most part, SUVs force buyers to compromise in one way or another. Most manufacturers produce a vehicle that is either comfortable and compliant enough for city dwellers or rugged and versatile enough to tackle the pavement-free wilderness, but not both. However, one luxury SUV, the 2009 Lexus LX 570, has been designed to excel in any situation.

Based on the Toyota Land Cruiser, the LX 570 gives drivers a competent, if not masterful, off-road performance. With Lexus' reputation for craftsmanship, ride quality and countless amenities, drivers can also expect a well-mannered conveyance back in civilization. Surrounding occupants with lavish appointments, this Lexus has seating for up to eight, though third-row seat room and maximum cargo capacity are less than what's provided by many competing full-size luxury SUVs.

Still, the 2009 Lexus LX 570 is an impressive luxury SUV with a long list of standard features. It's so exceptionally pleasant and easy to drive that it could be a first choice as your daily driver. And if you happen to find yourself on some rock-strewn trail, well, the LX 570 will do you right there, too. Of course, this do-everything description could also be applied to the Range Rover, a vehicle that surpasses the LX in terms of historical prestige. But the Rover's Supercharged version is quite a bit more expensive and trails the Lexus in terms of its reputation for reliability. Another notable choice is the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, a very impressive luxury SUV in its own right. But it lacks the LX's off-road prowess. As such, the LX 570 remains the ideal choice for a luxury SUV that can, in fact, do it all.

2009 Lexus LX 570 models

The 2009 Lexus LX 570 is a midsize luxury SUV that is offered in one very well-appointed base trim level. Standard equipment includes 20-inch alloy wheels, an electronically controlled suspension with adaptive ride height and damping control, adaptive xenon headlights, a power liftgate, a sunroof, leather seating, wood trim, power-adjustable heated front seats with driver memory presets, four-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth and a nine-speaker premium audio system with a six-CD changer, an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. Also standard is a voice-activated hard-drive-based navigation system with real-time traffic information and a rearview camera.

New for 2009 is the Luxury Package, which adds a dark finish to the wheels, upgraded interior leather and wood trim, a chilled center console bin and keyless ignition/entry. Other available options include climate-controlled front seats with heated middle-row seats, a 19-speaker surround-sound Mark Levinson sound system with 30GB of music storage, adaptive cruise control, park assist, a rear-seat entertainment center and front and side parking-view monitors.

2009 Highlights

After a redesign last year, the 2009 Lexus LX 570 remains mostly unchanged. Additions include an optional Luxury Package and tinted rear side windows.

Performance & mpg

The LX 570 is powered by a beefy 5.7-liter V8 that produces 383 horsepower and 403 pound-feet of torque. Power is channeled to all four wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control. Lexus claims this powerful drivetrain can propel the 3-ton behemoth to 60 mph in only 7.4 seconds. Maximum towing capacity is rated at 8,500 pounds. EPA fuel economy estimates are 12 mpg city/18 mpg highway and 14 mpg in combined driving. While not frugal by any stretch of the imagination, these figures are still respectable, considering the SUV's impressive performance.

Safety

Included with every 2009 Lexus LX 570 is an impressive array of safety equipment. Along with the expected antilock brakes, front-seat side airbags and stability control are additions like front-seat knee airbags, second-row side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, active front headrests and traction control. The Lexus Pre-Collision System, paired with the adaptive cruise control, is an option. This system uses radar to sense an impending crash, automatically retracting the front seatbelts and preparing the brake assist when needed.

Driving

The 2009 Lexus LX 570 succeeds where many other SUVs fail by managing to deliver a comfortable and civilized ride in the city, but also demonstrating off-road prowess when called upon. The LX shares its rugged frame, advanced suspension, Hill-Start Assist Control and off-road Crawl Control with its "go-anywhere" Toyota Land Cruiser sibling, allowing it to tackle difficult terrain with ease. Considering its body-on-frame construction and heavy curb weight, it's amazing the LX 570 handles as well as it does, on- or off-road. As good as it is, some may feel the SUV's overall driving experience is on the mundane side, but its many positive attributes far outweigh its faults.

Interior

The LX 570 is able to transport up to eight people in style, surrounded by sumptuous leather and wood trim of the buyer's choice. For leggy pilots, the 14-way-adjustable driver seat has a power front cushion extender for added comfort and support. The power-sliding 60/40-split second seating row reclines, providing plenty of comfort for adult passengers. The 50/50-split third-row seat is rather cramped, however, and is suitable only for children. It has a power-fold feature, but it folds to the sides of the vehicle (rather than flat) and isn't completely removable. As such, its maximum cargo capacity is limited to 83 cubic feet, average for midsize SUVs but well short of large SUVs' capacities.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Lexus LX 570.

5(86%)
4(14%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Ultimate of the Ultimates!
Big Ride,02/18/2009
This is simply the ultimate, go anywhere do anything with class luxury SUV available on the planet. Our family owned the 2003 LX 470 and that was great, but this is beyond great. We looked at the best from Land Rover, Mercedes and even the Cadillac and there was no comparison. Value for value, reliability for reliability and capability for capability there is no other SUV that compares. Own one and you will understand!
The Land Cruiser of a King
LXplorer57,02/11/2009
This vehicle is the 4th LX we have purchased. Following in the traditions of our LX 450 and two LX 470s, the LX 570 continues Lexus' trend of building quality vehicles that will endure the abuse of winters in Upstate New York, while also continuing to perform at a high level. The ride quality is excellent, with active height control and driver-controlled suspension. The Adaptive Front Lighting System finally makes its appearance on the flagship Lexus SUV, which makes navigating the winding roads of the Adirondacks that much easier in darkness. The styling is reminiscent of the LS 460, carefully lifted and placed upon an LX chassis. You will not be disappointed with this vehicle.
Awesome
Dan,07/10/2009
I will never drive another SUV and I have never been more happy with a purchase in my life. Power, comfort, ease of driving. A true machine.
LX 570 THE Luxury SUV
Furman Walter,04/22/2010
I traded a 2007 GX in 2009. The LX is the finest automobile I have ever driven!!Have had Navagator and Escilade! The LX 570 beats them hands down!!! After one year of driving I have had NO problems!!! I would purchase a Lexus again!! Furman Walter
See all 7 reviews of the 2009 Lexus LX 570
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
383 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2009 Lexus LX 570 features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2009 Lexus LX 570

Used 2009 Lexus LX 570 Overview

The Used 2009 Lexus LX 570 is offered in the following submodels: LX 570 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Lexus LX 570?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Lexus LX 570 trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Lexus LX 570 Base is priced between $23,589 and$25,495 with odometer readings between 109394 and141747 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Lexus LX 570s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Lexus LX 570 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2009 LX 570s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $23,589 and mileage as low as 109394 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Lexus LX 570.

Can't find a used 2009 Lexus LX 570s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus LX 570 for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,854.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $11,142.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus LX 570 for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $8,013.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $22,208.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Lexus LX 570?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus LX 570 lease specials

Related Used 2009 Lexus LX 570 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles