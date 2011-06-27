Vehicle overview

For the most part, SUVs force buyers to compromise in one way or another. Most manufacturers produce a vehicle that is either comfortable and compliant enough for city dwellers or rugged and versatile enough to tackle the pavement-free wilderness, but not both. However, one luxury SUV, the 2009 Lexus LX 570, has been designed to excel in any situation.

Based on the Toyota Land Cruiser, the LX 570 gives drivers a competent, if not masterful, off-road performance. With Lexus' reputation for craftsmanship, ride quality and countless amenities, drivers can also expect a well-mannered conveyance back in civilization. Surrounding occupants with lavish appointments, this Lexus has seating for up to eight, though third-row seat room and maximum cargo capacity are less than what's provided by many competing full-size luxury SUVs.

Still, the 2009 Lexus LX 570 is an impressive luxury SUV with a long list of standard features. It's so exceptionally pleasant and easy to drive that it could be a first choice as your daily driver. And if you happen to find yourself on some rock-strewn trail, well, the LX 570 will do you right there, too. Of course, this do-everything description could also be applied to the Range Rover, a vehicle that surpasses the LX in terms of historical prestige. But the Rover's Supercharged version is quite a bit more expensive and trails the Lexus in terms of its reputation for reliability. Another notable choice is the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, a very impressive luxury SUV in its own right. But it lacks the LX's off-road prowess. As such, the LX 570 remains the ideal choice for a luxury SUV that can, in fact, do it all.