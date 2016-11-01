  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
6.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

2018 Lexus LX 570 Review

Pros & Cons

  • High off-road capability for a luxury SUV
  • Beautifully crafted cabin
  • Second and third rows lack space and versatility
  • Tech interface is distracting to use
  • Poor fuel economy, even for a luxury SUV
Which LX 570 does Edmunds recommend?

The LX 570 comes in two versions and offers just a few options. If you have kids, the three-row version makes more sense than the new two-row. You can also get the three-row with the sensational Mark Levinson sound system. But skip the rear-seat entertainment system as its screens prevent the second-row seats from fully sliding forward for third-row access.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

6.9 / 10

Mechanically, there's not much separating the 2018 Lexus LX 570 from Toyota's Land Cruiser. They share the same chassis design, powertrain and general interior layout. They both specialize in going places most other vehicles wouldn't dare, with the safety net of a reliability reputation that stretches back decades.

Where do they diverge then? Well, think of the Land Cruiser as an outdoor adventurer going about his trek in a high-dollar shell jacket from REI. The LX 570 is wearing a high-dollar suit — it's still capable, but the fancy clothes do hold it back a bit.

You can tell just by looking at the LX 570's expressive Lexus styling that results in less ground clearance. The LX's big 20- or 21-inch wheels are also less conducive for venturing off the beaten path. Inside, the LX features higher-quality materials and ritzier design than its Toyota sibling.

Of course, the LX 570 also shares the Land Cruiser's inherent drawbacks. Its fuel economy is abysmal even by full-size SUV standards, and the third-row seat is cramped, difficult to reach and doesn't fold into the floor. Instead, it flips against the cargo area sides, which reduces utility.

For these reasons, another large luxury SUV would likely be a better choice if utility and family-hauling duty are priorities. But if you do like to venture off to places where pavement and traction are scarce, the LX 570 delivers capabilities that few other SUVs can match.

2018 Lexus LX 570 models

The 2018 Toyota LX 570 is a luxury SUV offered in two  configurations: a standard three-row version that seats eight or a new two-row LX 570 that seats five..

Both come with a 5.7-liter V8 (383 horsepower, 403 pound-feet of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel-drive system. An adaptive suspension that is height adjustable and automatically levels the load is also standard.

Other standard mechanical components include 20-inch wheels, Crawl Control (a low-speed off-road cruise control), Multi-Terrain Select (off-road vehicle settings) and hill start assist.

Standard exterior features include automatic LED exterior lighting, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, automatic wipers, windshield wiper de-icers, running boards, a tow hitch and a power-operated liftgate.

Electronic driver aids include standard forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems, lane departure warning, full-speed adaptive cruise control, driver inattention warning, an automatic parking system, multiview parking cameras, and Lexus Enform Safety Connect emergency communications.

Interior comfort and convenience features include a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, four-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory settings and a 40/20/40-split second-row seat (folding, reclining, power-sliding and heated). The three-row LX 570 also has a 50/50-split third-row seat that folds up against the cargo area sides (power-operated).

Infotainment features includes the Lexus Remote Touch interface (a 12.3-inch center display with center console mouselike controller), a navigation system, Bluetooth, a USB port, Lexus Enform infotainment smartphone app suite, and a nine-speaker sound system.

Optional features on the three-row LX 570 include 21-inch wheels, a head-up display, Lexus Enform Remote (smartphone vehicle controls), a wireless smartphone charger, a refrigerated coolbox under the front center armrest and a 19-speaker Mark Levinson sound system. There's also an optional rear-seat entertainment system (includes a pair of displays mounted to the front seatbacks) and a Luxury package that adds heated and ventilated second-row seats and upgraded leather upholstery with contrasting stitching.

Trim tested

The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Lexus LX 570 (5.7L V8 | 8-speed automatic | 4WD).

Driving

6.5
The LX 570 can be driven aggressively, but there's no avoiding its bulk. This SUV prefers sedate operation. Many luxury SUVs offer better on-road handling, but few are comparable off-road.

Acceleration

7.0
The engine is responsive, and power builds steadily. But 6,200 pounds of curb weight ultimately make it feel lazy. The LX 570 uses the same V8 as the Toyota Land Cruiser, but its 300 extra pounds raise its 0-60 mph time by 0.2 second to 7.6 seconds.

Braking

6.0
The brakes are sized appropriately for the big LX; it stopped in 122 feet and exhibited virtually no fade in repeated panic-stop tests. But the pedal feels simultaneously squishy, grabby and numb, and there's significant brake dive. They may have power, but there's no finesse in everyday driving.

Steering

6.0
Driving straight roads is great, with good on-center feel and minimal effort required to keep it steady. But in corners, its self-centering instinct is almost too energetic. You'd think this would translate into good feedback, but it's actually hard to tell just how hard the tires are working.

Handling

6.5
The LX can feel downright floppy when you set the adjustable suspension to its Comfort mode. It's unsteady when the suspension is doing two things at once, such as cornering over a bumpy surface. The Sport and Sport+ settings offset this somewhat, but then you've got an uncomfortable ride.

Drivability

7.0
For a luxury vehicle, the LX 570's drivetrain disappoints. It's punchy on flat terrain, but going up long grades or passing on two lanes can sometimes confuse the slow-reacting transmission.

Off-road

8.0
The LX 570 features an excellent traction management system and an adjustable suspension that offers extreme articulation and the ability to get extra ground clearance in a pinch. Mechanically, the LX is a satisfying off-road platform, but its low bodywork and huge wheels are clear weaknesses.

Comfort

8.0
The LX 570 is definitely comfortable. Exterior noise is nicely muted, and the seats are plush without being pillowy. It has a very effective climate control system despite lackluster front seat ventilation. But the ride isn't as smooth and steady as it should be.

Seat comfort

9.0
Seat comfort is excellent. The driver's seat is supportive and highly adjustable. The passenger seats are nearly as accommodating. The outboard armrests are nicely padded, but the second-row middle armrest is far too low to be useful. The third row is too small for comfort.

Ride comfort

6.5
With its adjustable suspension, the LX 570 offers four driver-selectable settings, and the changes are noticeable. At the extremes, you get a wallowy ride in Comfort and frenetic head toss in Sport+. The two middle settings are better, but even these lack the composure we expect.

Noise & vibration

8.5
The separate body-on-frame construction limits the transfer of engine and road vibrations to the occupants. It's so quiet you can even hear the adaptive cruise control system subtly actuating the brakes and throttle.

Climate control

8.0
Standard four-zone auto climate control is powerful. The front row has heated and cooled seats, while the middle row has heat. Many upper level features — such as rear zone adjustments — can be done from the front seat, but enabling zones is finicky due to the Remote Touch interface.

Interior

7.0
The Remote Touch interface makes it hard to make certain audio, navigation and climate adjustments. But there's a ton of room, and the large door openings, handholds, and wide running boards help people climb in and out. Visibility is generally good.

Ease of use

5.0
Lexus' Remote Touch system requires too much attention to use, and you have to use it all the time because some frequently used controls, such as certain audio and climate controls, are located deep in menus. Off-road functions are easily accessed, and most other switchgear feels great to operate.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The entry challenges typical of a tall SUV apply with the LX 570. You have to reach and step up to get in. Grab handles assist with this, as do running boards. The doors open wide, with big openings.

Driving position

7.5
The comfortable leather seat has a large range of adjustability (including a power thigh extender for the driver). Most will find it easy to settle behind the wheel, but taller drivers may want some more seat travel and wheel telescoping.

Roominess

8.0
Tons of headroom and elbow room. The sliding and reclining second-row seats mean passengers can really sprawl out, too. The third-row seats have good headroom but iffy width and legroom. Kids should be fine back there.

Visibility

7.5
The large windshield and side windows give expansive outward views. That said, the LX 570's front corners can be difficult to judge. Thankfully, a surround-view camera is standard. The view to the rear is generally good, but it is partially blocked when the third-row seat is in place.

Quality

9.0
Typical for Lexus, build quality is excellent. Inside, it's hard to hard to find fault with the interior material choices and assembly quality. A clear upgrade over Land Cruiser.

Utility

7.0
The side-folding third row is a hindrance to capacity, but this is still a decent-size cargo area. Has good towing features even if ultimate capacity isn't tops in its class. The split liftgate-tailgate design is handy for tailgating and loading, but it can make accessing deep cargo difficult.

Small-item storage

6.5
The door pockets are deep but narrow. The front cupholders are shallow; avoid top-heavy mugs. Our test car had the optional chill box under the center console armrest. Large-format phones won't fit in the built-in wireless charging pocket in front of the cupholders.

Cargo space

7.0
The third row splits 50/50 and hugs the sides; the middle row splits 40/20/40 and tumbles forward. The resulting load floor is flat but narrow. It has a combo liftgate and drop-down tailgate. It's useful, though a deployed tailgate can make for a longer reach inside.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
LATCH points are easy to find, but they are deep underneath leather flaps. Outboard seats have easily accessed top tethers, but the middle-seat tether point is way down at the bottom of the seatback. A seating position with an installed seat will disable tumble-forward access to the third row on that side.

Towing

7.5
The LX 570's 7,000-pound tow rating is lower than competitors' ratings, but its self-leveling suspension is a bonus when adding tongue weight. It has standard hitch and trailer wiring sockets, and is prewired for an add-on trailer brake controller. Stability control system has trailer sway control.

Technology

7.0
The LX 570's tech score gets a lift from its standard active safety systems. The stereo system is straightforward and sounds outstanding. But other tech elements are compromised by the problematic Remote Touch interface.

Audio & navigation

7.0
The optional Mark Levinson system is strong, and the analog knobs make it easy to make selections. Remote Touch is satisfactory for audio use but frustrating for navigation tasks, and its screen real estate is inefficient in displaying info.

Smartphone integration

6.0
Phones connect via Bluetooth or USB, and that provides basic functionality. But you need two apps for full integration: NaviBridge sends addresses to the car; Enform handles entertainment and searches. A small phone cubby houses a Qi wireless charge pad, but large-format phones may not fit.

Driver aids

8.5
Standard gear includes all-speed adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure alert, blind-spot detection, parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera system. Off-road gear includes four-wheel active traction control and crawl control. We like the optional head-up display, too.

Voice control

7.0
Lexus' standard voice recognition system is acceptable as long as you're using the right commands in the correct sequence. Taking time to use the setup wizard helps, too. iPhone users can access a feature called Siri Eyes Free.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Lexus LX 570.

5(33%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(34%)
1(0%)
3.7
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

RE:Overpriced gas-guzzling clunky dinosaur!
Bietris,11/29/2019
Three-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
LandCruisers and LXs are NOT for electronic lovers! These machines are made to go anywhere and return home safely. You do not even need a navigation as you can go to your destination and find your way back home. The built quality is second to none, for example I have a Land Cruiser and at 230K miles only ONE oil seal has been replaced for its entire life...
Overpriced gas-guzzling clunky dinosaur!
Anonymous,11/03/2017
4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
One word to describe this SUV compared to others in its class would be: Overpriced. You are simply NOT getting anything worth it’s hefty tag of $100K! Let’s start with what it is LACKING that SUV’s 1/2 its price have.....NO Lane Assist, NO Panoramic Sunroof or Power Sunshade (manual only), NO Quiet Cabin (I clearly hear all road noise and the super irritating noise of the fans whenever the cooled/heated seats or cabin controls are on anything but low...(no excuse for this CHEAP design), NO Touch Pad screens, NO Color Changing Ambient Lighting, NO Choice of Engines, NO Keypad for phone dialing, NO Easy Interface (I am very good with technology but this thing is a joke), NO Rear USB ports, NO Digital Clock (only a hard-to-read analog one). In addition, it has poor leg room in the third due to bad floor design, Poor Cargo Space due to poorly designed folding seats, and ready for this one???!???...it comes with a car starter, but you only get to use it for ONE YEAR before they force you to pay for their Lexus Enform App to keep it going! NO yearly $300 App = NO Starter!! The drive is so clunky and tipsy around turns that I would compare it to navigating a tall cinder block on lego wheels. Oh, and the split truck is actually a big pain b/c they “forgot” to add power to the lower hatch, so if you have something heavy in your arms, you have to set it on the ground to manually open the dang lower trunk first! The controls are in horrible spots (coffee cups will block the single USB port and phone “cubby”, no other place for your phone. I have to constantly take my eyes of the road to try to navigate through the dinosaur limited options screen and buttons. Seriously, every question I have for Lexus on if there is something I might be missing, is met with a resounding NO! Unless you think it is ok to pay $100K for a vehicle that raises and lowers (no big deal since many other SUV’s do this too), and you’re OK with getting 10MPG b/c they didn’t bother to improve consumption, then save yourself from this headache and buy something else. Anything else.
This is truely the undisputed king of all off-road
Shebanite,01/08/2019
Three-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
I took this vehicle on an extremely steep trail carved on a side of a mountain in West Virginia. I could swear that the incline was close to 45 degrees. And it was full of mud (slippery clay) since it was newly maintained trail and it was raining on-off continuously for 2 weeks. And I kid you not, this vehicle made it thru the entire trail without even revving a cylinder! It was so effortless I started yawning. I also tested the CRAWL system, and it is really amazing. And as far as luxury, comfort, and quality, no other vehicle combines all features into one beautifully designed vehicle like the Land Cruiser/Lexus LX 570! I really don't have any complaints other than improving on the fuel economy and also make the infotainment a bit more smart-phone friendly cause it is not (and can be cumbersome). Other than that it is a perfect SUV!
See all 3 reviews of the 2018 Lexus LX 570
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 8
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
383 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
383 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2018 Lexus LX 570 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the LX 570 models:

Forward Collision Warning
Automatically detects cars and pedestrians ahead, warns you about them, and brakes automatically if necessary.
Lane Departure Alert
Warns when you've begun drifting out of your lane through visual and audible alerts.
All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Automatically matches the speed of vehicles ahead when cruise control is activated. "All-speed" indicates it works in stop-and-go traffic.

More about the 2018 Lexus LX 570

Used 2018 Lexus LX 570 Overview

The Used 2018 Lexus LX 570 is offered in the following submodels: LX 570 SUV. Available styles include Three-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A), and Two-Row 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Lexus LX 570?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Lexus LX 570s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Lexus LX 570 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Lexus LX 570.

Can't find a used 2018 Lexus LX 570s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus LX 570 for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $14,398.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $25,397.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus LX 570 for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $11,285.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,721.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Lexus LX 570?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

