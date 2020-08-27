Used 2013 Lexus LX 570 for Sale Near Me

  • 2013 Lexus LX 570 in Gray
    used

    2013 Lexus LX 570

    118,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $27,966

    $5,223 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus LX 570 in Black
    used

    2013 Lexus LX 570

    62,418 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $36,890

    $3,171 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus LX 570 in Silver
    used

    2013 Lexus LX 570

    109,500 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $30,900

    $1,328 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus LX 570 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Lexus LX 570

    82,966 miles

    $36,950

    Details
  • 2013 Lexus LX 570 in Black
    used

    2013 Lexus LX 570

    127,801 miles

    $31,691

    Details
  • 2013 Lexus LX 570 in Silver
    used

    2013 Lexus LX 570

    130,979 miles

    $33,991

    Details
  • 2014 Lexus LX 570 in Silver
    used

    2014 Lexus LX 570

    102,929 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $32,585

    $4,526 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus LX 570 in Black
    used

    2014 Lexus LX 570

    111,553 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $33,998

    $1,938 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus LX 570 in White
    used

    2014 Lexus LX 570

    57,394 miles
    Fair Deal

    $42,783

    Details
  • 2014 Lexus LX 570 in White
    used

    2014 Lexus LX 570

    160,429 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,991

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus LX 570 in Silver
    used

    2011 Lexus LX 570

    107,778 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $24,990

    $3,863 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus LX 570 in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus LX 570

    150,273 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $23,500

    $3,205 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus LX 570 in Silver
    used

    2015 Lexus LX 570

    99,431 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $34,995

    $4,968 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus LX 570 in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus LX 570

    116,217 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $23,999

    $1,315 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus LX 570 in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus LX 570

    113,329 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $27,770

    $803 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus LX 570 in Gray
    certified

    2015 Lexus LX 570

    66,025 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $47,291

    $393 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus LX 570 in Black
    used

    2015 Lexus LX 570

    72,524 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $41,995

    $1,656 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus LX 570 in Gray
    used

    2015 Lexus LX 570

    31,031 miles

    $48,900

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 135 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus LX 570

Read recent reviews for the Lexus LX 570
Overall Consumer Rating
4.37 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
  • 5
    (57%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 2
    (14%)
Love the LX570
Devin Murray,07/31/2018
4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
If you want a Land Cruiser this is a better option. If you buy slighly used you can get a deep discount. If you seek or compare either to a Range Rover you haven't owned one, driven one and/or done enough research to know what a hunk of junk the RR really so please stop with the nonsense. I have driven and know the Merc is super solid and reliable, not sure it is as nice unless you compare to the G wagon or maybe AMG packages. I bought the LX for my wife and I want to get one for myself because it is bad to the bone. I towed my 7,000 lb boat on a 2000 mi trip just to see how it would do and while I probably didn't look as cool as the guy is his F-250 I can guarantee I was more comfortable as the LX was an absolute beast. P.S. If fuel economy is concern and you drive in town a bunch you shouldn't buy. Mine gets 20 mpg at 75 mph.
Report abuse
