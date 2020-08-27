Used 2013 Lexus LX 570 for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

This Lexus LX 570 Sport Utility 5-Speed Automatic is an excellent value for the money and is priced to move! It is a one-owner SUV in great condition. The title records confirm this. With only 118,000 miles on the odometer, you can be assured of many years of great service ahead. Plus, even better! There aren't any smoke odors because the previous owner was a non-smoker. No need to stress over if this Lexus LX 570 Sport Utility 5-Speed Automatic has been maintained over the years. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY and are happy to provide you with it. Building upon our commitment to excel in customer satisfaction, every vehicle within our dealership is subjected to an unmitigated MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. It has never been in a wreck nor had any body work done to it at all. We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This Lexus LX 570 Sport Utility 5-Speed Automatic is equipped with a 5.7L V8 DOHC 32V engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. The 5.7L V8 DOHC 32V will help keep your hard earned money in your pocket with its great fuel efficiency. Grip the road like never before with this sports tuned suspension. Like the outdoors? This SUV is off-road ready to help you on your next outdoors adventure. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this SUV. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped Lexus LX 570 Sport Utility 5-Speed Automatic. Compare and see for yourself. We have gone over this SUV with a fine tooth comb and can assure you that everything under the hood is in perfect working order. A real cream puff with a perfect exterior, you are going to have a hard time finding a nicer SUV than this. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this SUV has seen since it was new. A thorough inspection has shown this SUV to be in tip-top condition with no need for any major mechanical work. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. Apart from a few touch up spots the interior of this one is in adequate condition. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Nobody wants a car that has been through the ringer. This baby has had just one owner, and the CARFAX report proves it. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. We are proud to be an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Every car that we sell has been thoroughly inspected by us and is also comes with a clean history as verified by AutoCheck. STANDARD WARRANTY coverage applies to this SUV, and we would be more than happy to go over all that is covered in this package. As with all our SUVs that we sell, this one has an optional extended warranty available. See a salesman for more information. Want a new car? Have bad credit or no credit? Not a problem! We here at Merlex Auto Group offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on our inventory and will get you approved for this SUV. With approved credit and a low down payment you can get this LX 570 Sport Utility 5-Speed Automatic today with monthly payments that you can afford today! What are you waiting for? Call (703) 685-9312 right now! Priced to sell and way below BLUE BOOK, this one is going to move fast. With amazing deals at Merlex Auto Group, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Gaithersburg. Powerful, luxurious ride.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTJHY7AX3D4098257

Stock: 098257

Certified Pre-Owned: No

