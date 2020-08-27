Used 2013 Lexus LX 570 for Sale Near Me
- 118,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,966$5,223 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
This Lexus LX 570 Sport Utility 5-Speed Automatic is an excellent value for the money and is priced to move! It is a one-owner SUV in great condition. The title records confirm this. With only 118,000 miles on the odometer, you can be assured of many years of great service ahead. Plus, even better! There aren't any smoke odors because the previous owner was a non-smoker. No need to stress over if this Lexus LX 570 Sport Utility 5-Speed Automatic has been maintained over the years. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY and are happy to provide you with it. Building upon our commitment to excel in customer satisfaction, every vehicle within our dealership is subjected to an unmitigated MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. It has never been in a wreck nor had any body work done to it at all. We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This Lexus LX 570 Sport Utility 5-Speed Automatic is equipped with a 5.7L V8 DOHC 32V engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. The 5.7L V8 DOHC 32V will help keep your hard earned money in your pocket with its great fuel efficiency. Grip the road like never before with this sports tuned suspension. Like the outdoors? This SUV is off-road ready to help you on your next outdoors adventure. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this SUV. All the best power, convenience and safety options are available on this fully equipped Lexus LX 570 Sport Utility 5-Speed Automatic. Compare and see for yourself. We have gone over this SUV with a fine tooth comb and can assure you that everything under the hood is in perfect working order. A real cream puff with a perfect exterior, you are going to have a hard time finding a nicer SUV than this. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this SUV has seen since it was new. A thorough inspection has shown this SUV to be in tip-top condition with no need for any major mechanical work. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. Apart from a few touch up spots the interior of this one is in adequate condition. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Nobody wants a car that has been through the ringer. This baby has had just one owner, and the CARFAX report proves it. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. We are proud to be an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Every car that we sell has been thoroughly inspected by us and is also comes with a clean history as verified by AutoCheck. STANDARD WARRANTY coverage applies to this SUV, and we would be more than happy to go over all that is covered in this package. As with all our SUVs that we sell, this one has an optional extended warranty available. See a salesman for more information. Want a new car? Have bad credit or no credit? Not a problem! We here at Merlex Auto Group offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on our inventory and will get you approved for this SUV. With approved credit and a low down payment you can get this LX 570 Sport Utility 5-Speed Automatic today with monthly payments that you can afford today! What are you waiting for? Call (703) 685-9312 right now! Priced to sell and way below BLUE BOOK, this one is going to move fast. With amazing deals at Merlex Auto Group, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Gaithersburg. Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX3D4098257
Stock: 098257
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,418 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$36,890$3,171 Below Market
Auto Direct Cars - Edgewater Park / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX6D4097099
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,500 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$30,900$1,328 Below Market
Knox Drives - Knoxville / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX7D4088928
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,966 miles
$36,950
BMW of Gwinnett Place - Duluth / Georgia
This 2013 Lexus LX 570 Suv has a Starfire Pearl exterior and Black interior! Options include a Automatic Transmission, Navigation System, Rear Entertainment Package, Heated Front Seats, Rear View Camera, 3rd Row Seat, Front Massaging Seats, Keyless Start, Power Windows/Locks, Dual Zone a/c Controls, Elegant Trim Kit, Steering Wheel with Controls, Running Boards, Privacy Glass, and a Moonroof.Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry. CARFAX 1-Owner! CENTER OF EXCELLENCEBMW of Gwinnett Place was just awarded Center of Excellence for the sixth consecutive time! BMW of Gwinnett Place is the only BMW dealership in Georgia to win this prestigious award! The Center of Excellence Award is reserved for dealers who distinguish their operation through exceptional performance, brand representation, and outstanding customer experience. WHY BUY FROM US?BMW of Gwinnett Place is proud to be the #1 volume BMW dealer in the Nation as well as the largest retailer in Penske Automotive Group. BMW of North America has awarded BMW of Gwinnett Place with it's SIXTH consecutive Center of Excellence Award for 2016! BMW of Gwinnett Place is the only BMW dealership in Georgia to win this prestigious award! Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Contact Tomasz Kleps at 678-722-7143 or tkleps@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX8D4102335
Stock: 24301A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 127,801 miles
$31,691
Phil Long Genesis Chapel Hills - Colorado Springs / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX1D4090044
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,979 miles
$33,991
Lexus of Santa Fe - Santa Fe / New Mexico
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AXXD4101199
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,929 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$32,585$4,526 Below Market
AutoNation Acura South Bay - Torrance / California
Radio: Mark Levinson Audio System Dual-Screen Dvd Rear-Seat Entertainment System Luxury Package Intuitive Park Assist Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Silver Lining Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Acura Spokane Valley is pleased to be currently offering this 2014 Lexus LX 570 with 102,929mi. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The Lexus LX 570 is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Lexus LX 570 is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Handle any terrain with ease thanks to this grippy 4WD. Whether you're on a slick pavement or exploring the back country, you'll be able to do it with confidence. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Lexus LX 570 is in a league of its own If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2014 Lexus LX 570 is a pre-owned vehicle. This wonderfully appointed vehicle comes equipped with the options and features every driver craves. Put away your phone and focus on the road, your new vehicle has navigation. More information about the 2014 Lexus LX 570: The LX 570 combines luxury and off-roading prowess with the ability to carry eight passengers. It is a big, powerful vehicle aiming to compete with the cream of the SUV crop. Lexus has set its sights on Range Rover and Porsche; offering up comparable levels of luxury, with considerably more seating capacity for occupants. The LX 570 can take a lot of people almost anywhere in total comfort and look good doing it on the way. Interesting features of this model are powerful, impressive capability, luxurious, and Spacious All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX4E4135821
Stock: E4135821
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 111,553 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$33,998$1,938 Below Market
Morrie's Golden Valley Cadillac - Minneapolis / Minnesota
A proud offering from Morrie's Cadillac with service records available. Come see this great looking vehicle! Options Include: Bluetooth, All Wheel Drive/4WD, Non-Smoker, Towing/Trailering Package, *RECENT LOCAL TRADE*, Climate Comfort Seats, Dual-Screen DVD Rear-Seat Entertainment System, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated running boards, Intuitive Park Assist, Luxury Package w/Pre-Collision System, Mahogany Trimmed Door Switch Plates, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Pre-Collision System & Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Radio: Mark Levinson Audio System, Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, Wide-View Front & Side Camera. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Morrie's Cadillac delivers a purchasing experience that goes Beyond Happy. Beyond Happy is our mindful effort to deliver an uncommon, personally crafted and effortless ownership experience. With Beyond Happy you get our 3-month No Bills for the Basics coverage and a returns and exchange program to make sure you find the right car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX4E4152196
Stock: 3B15599A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 57,394 milesFair Deal
$42,783
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2014 Lexus LX 570. This 2014 Lexus LX 570 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Lexus LX 570 . Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Lexus LX 570 is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Take home this Lexus LX 570 , and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. The LX 570 has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 56,662mi put on this Lexus. More information about the 2014 Lexus LX 570: The LX 570 combines luxury and off-roading prowess with the ability to carry eight passengers. It is a big, powerful vehicle aiming to compete with the cream of the SUV crop. Lexus has set its sights on Range Rover and Porsche; offering up comparable levels of luxury, with considerably more seating capacity for occupants. The LX 570 can take a lot of people almost anywhere in total comfort and look good doing it on the way. Strengths of this model include powerful, impressive capability, luxurious, and Spacious We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX4E4148584
Stock: E4148584
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 160,429 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,991
Galleria Motorcars - Scottsdale / Arizona
As sophisticated as it is indestructible, our beautifully crafted One Owner 2014 Lexus LX 570 4WD is absolutely unprecedented displayed in Starfire Pearl. Powered by a robust 5.7 Liter V8 that offers 383hp while paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Four Wheel Drive rewards you with near 17mpg on the open road as well as the capability and confidence to go where most would never venture thanks to impressive adaptive suspension and CRAWL Control. Whether pounding snowdrifts into submission to get to your favorite ski slope or breezing through the carpool lane, you'll be right at home in our LX. The commanding exterior is accented by prominent wheels, a sunroof, running boards, and xenon headlamps. Slip into comfortable heated leather seats of this spacious LX 570 cabin that comfortably seats eight. You'll be met with refinement and convenient state-of-the-art technology with an LCD touchscreen equipped with full-color navigation. Bluetooth phone and audio and a 9-speaker sound system with available satellite and HD radio keep you connected and entertained, while Enform is available at the touch of a button. A built-in headrest DVD player will keep your backseat passengers entertained while you travel on the open road. Of course, safety is of the utmost importance and you can rest assured that Lexus engineers had you in mind when meticulously designing anti-lock brakes, traction and stability control, a rearview camera, numerous airbags, and Lexus Safety Connect emergency communications. The time has come for you to experience this LX, a full-size SUV that performs brilliantly in all conditions! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX6E4135089
Stock: 135089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 107,778 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$24,990$3,863 Below Market
Nesh Auto Sales - Decatur / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX9B4075675
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 150,273 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$23,500$3,205 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Chesterfield - O Fallon / Missouri
Clean CARFAX. 2011 Lexus LX 6-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift ECT *Clean Car Fax, *2 Owners, *Ease Of Buying With Our COMPETITIVE MARKET BASED PRICING, *SUPER CLEAN, Black w/Leather Seat Trim or Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, 20 x 8.5 10-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Illuminated running boards, Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM Lexus Premium Audio, Security system, XM Radio. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Call *Mercedes-Benz of Chesterfield* at *(855) 978-9933* to confirm availability, call and schedule a no-obligation test drive! Located at *951 Technology Drive, O'Fallon, MO 63368.* Come Drive the Star!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX7B4067154
Stock: B4067154
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 99,431 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$34,995$4,968 Below Market
East Coast Auto Sales - Virginia Beach / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX2F4164221
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,217 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$23,999$1,315 Below Market
Best Price Dealer - Hallandale / Florida
THIS 2011 LEXUS LX 570 COMES LOADED WITH SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, AUX, BLUETOOTH, THREE ROWS OF SEAT, MEMORY HEATED AND POWER SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, BEAUTIFUL CLEAN LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, MUST BE SEEN IN PERSON TO BE APPRECIATED. **BEST PRICE DEALER INC** IS PROUD TO BE ONE OF THE FEW DEALERS TO HAVE THIS KIND OF VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY AND YOUR GARAGE CAN BE ITS HOME. ACT FAST! WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK AND GET CALLS FROM ALL OVER THE UNITED STATES AND BEYOND. EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. YOU MUST GET FINANCED! WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE, AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%, 90 DAYS AS CASH. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $2500. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 700 OR ABOVE W.A.C. ESTA 2011 LEXUS LX 570 VIENE CON TECHO SOLAR, CAMARA TRASERA, AUX, BLUETOOTH, TRES FILAS DE ASIENTOS, ASIENTO ELECTRICOS CON MEMORIA Y CALEFACCION, CONTROL CRUISE, HERMOSO TAPIZADO DE CUERO SUPER LIMPIO, DEBE SER VISTO EN PERSONA PARA SER APRECIADO. ** BEST PRICE DEALER INC ** ESTÁ ORGULLOSO DE SER UNO DE LOS POCOS DISTRIBUIDORES ENTENDER ESTE TIPO DE VEHÍCULO EN NUESTRO INVENTARIO Y SU GARAJE PUEDE SER SU PRÓXIMO HOGAR. ¡ACTÚA RÁPIDO! ESTAMOS ABIERTOS 7 DÍAS POR SEMANA, RECIBIMOS LLAMADAS DESDE TODOS LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS Y MÁS ALLÁ. ¡TODOS ESTÁN APROBADOS! MÁS DE 40 BANCOS ... SIN EXCUSAS. ¡DEBES OBTENER FINANCIACIÓN! TAMBIÉN OFRECEMOS COMPRAR AQUÍ PAGAR AQUÍ, Y PODEMOS OFRECER TASAS DE INTERÉS DESDE EL 2,9%, 90 DIAS EN EFECTIVO. PRECIO BASADO DESPUÉS DEL PATRIMONIO DE $2500. CON PUNTUACIÓN DE BALIZA DE 750 O MÁS DE W.A.C. CALL 954-391-7910 * www.bestpricecardealer.com *****ANY CREDIT APPROVED EASY FINANCE BUY HERE PAY HERE***** REPO? OK BAD CREDIT? OK NO CREDIT? OK SSI INCOME? OK NO SOCIAL? OK OPEN LOAN? OK FIRST TIME BUYER? OK *****TRADES WELCOME EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE, AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $2500. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 700 OR ABOVE W.A.C *****MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY OPEN UNTIL 7PM, SUNDAYS UNTIL 6PM *****LUNES A SÁBADO ABIERTO HASTA LAS 7 PM, DOMINGO HASTA LAS 6PM *SE HABLA ESPAÑOL **** OBTENGA EL MEJOR PRECIO LLAME AHORA MISMO (954-391-7910) * NOS ESPECIALIZADO EN TODO TIPO DE CRÉDITO; BUENO, MALO O NO CREDIT… TODOS SON BIENVENIDOS TRAIGA SU USADO Y SALGA MANEJANDO EN SU VEHÍCULO NUEVO HOY MISMO ! NECESITAS FINANCIAR? VAMOS A TRABAJAR CON MÁS DE 40 BANCOS HASTA QUE OBTENGA SU APROBACIÓN! *****NECESITAS AYUDA CON TU DOWNPAYMENT? NO HAY PROBLEMA*****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX0B4083230
Stock: 083230
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,329 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$27,770$803 Below Market
Royal Volkswagen of Bloomington - Bloomington / Indiana
IF YOU'RE LOOKING FOR A STRONG LUXURY SUV AT A GREAT PRICE YOU'RE JOURNEY IS OVER! HERE TODAY WE HAVE THE 2011 Lexus LX 570!!!! This beauty features a Black coat, hiding a 4WD 5.7L V8 DOHC Dual VVT-i 32V under the hood! This cars Gutsy V8 gives this luxury SUV a towing capacity of 7,000 pounds! WOW! This car has a history of cleanliness, as its record is CLEAN WITH NO ACCIDENTS OR DAMAGE!! This cars smooth ride and engaging handling are complimented by a FRESH OIL CHANGE put in by our BEST mechanics. This car also boasts an above average offroading ability, easily cruising over gravel roads and tougher surfaces. This car is customizations GALORE With temperature controlled seating and TONS of comfort options to keep your ride personalized to YOU, but able to make the whole car happy! This Car also features an integrated theatre with headphones INCLUDED!!!! This deal gets BETTER come in and find out how!!! Or, give us a call at (812)332-3333 and schedule your test drive today! Our team here at Royal on the Eastside is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Do not hesitate to call for more information. We are here to help you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX1B4077386
Stock: A2296B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- certified
2015 Lexus LX 57066,025 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$47,291$393 Below Market
Hendrick Lexus - Charlotte / North Carolina
L/ Certified: 2-YEAR Unlimited Mileage WARRANTY INCLUDED. Complimentary Maintenance for 20,000 Miles! Superb Condition, GREAT MILES 66,025! NAVIGATION W/ MARK LEVINSON, SUNROOF, LUXURY PKG W/ PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, 20" ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH,4X4, COOL BOX, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation with Backup Camera, 4x4, Satellite Radio.OPTION PACKAGESLUXURY PACKAGE W/PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM center console mounted cool box and SmartAccess card key, Heated Steering Wheel, Mahogany Trimmed Door Switch Plates, mahogany trimmed middle row cupholder cover, Climate Comfort Seats, heated and air conditioned front seats and heated rear seats (middle row), Pre-Collision System & Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, RADIO: MARK LEVINSON AUDIO SYSTEM 19-speakers reference surround sound audio, 7.1-channel architecture, 450-watt amplifier rated at less than 0.1% THD, 20-20,000 Hz and a DVD/CD player featuring DVD-audio and DVD-video playback Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Back-Up Camera, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks.BUY WITH CONFIDENCE161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairs, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Complimentary loaner car provided, Balance of New Car Warranty, plus 2 years/unlimited mile WarrantyWE WILL BUY YOUR CURRENT VEHICLE TODAYOur team of certified appraisers will give the most for your vehicle based on current market conditions. CALL US NOW 704-532-4833! Like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/hendricklexus or Follow us on Twitter: www.twiter.com/hendricklexus : @hendricklexusA Dealer Admin. Fee is charged by Hendrick Lexus Charlotte, 6025 East Independence, Charlotte, NC 28212. Please note that options may differ from what is shown. Please consult dealer for complete details.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX2F4184338
Stock: LX516A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 72,524 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$41,995$1,656 Below Market
BMW of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires and new battery! Luxury Package W/Pre-Collision System Radio: Mark Levinson Audio System Dual-Screen Dvd Rear-Seat Entertainment System Intuitive Park Assist Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Remote Engine Start (Res) Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Glass Breakage Sensors (Gbs) Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black Onyx Black; Leather Seat Trim
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX4F4173146
Stock: F4173146
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 31,031 miles
$48,900
Nohr's Auto Brokers - Walnut Creek / California
ONLY 31K MILES ON THIS LOCAL VEHICLE, DEALER SERVICED, REMAINDER OF DRIVETRAIN WARRANTY, LUXURY PACKAGE, MARK LEVINSON PREMIUM SOUND, INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST WITH WIDE VIEW FRONT AND SIDE MONITOR, DUAL-SCREEN DVD REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH WIRELESS HEADPHONES, REMOTE ENGINE START, HEATED SEATS FRONT AND REAR, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, CENTER CONSOLE MOUNTED COOL BOX, WELL MAINTAINED AND VERY CLEAN!**This Lexus LX 570 was $ 91,469. NEW!**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus LX 570 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJHY7AX5F4165671
Stock: 4079
Certified Pre-Owned: No
