  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus LX 470
  4. Used 2007 Lexus LX 470
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

2007 Lexus LX 470 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet and refined demeanor, capable backwoods performer, slick adjustable suspension, splendid interior materials, Lexus build quality.
  • Third-row seat is cramped, looks like a Land Cruiser but is as expensive as a Lexus.
Other years
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Lexus LX 470 for Sale
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$11,463 - $17,436
Used LX 470 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The Lexus LX is now one of the longest-lived SUVs on the market, and many of its competitors are new or redesigned this year. Though still capable and quite luxurious, the 2007 Lexus LX 470 is no longer the easy go-to choice.

Vehicle overview

Back in 1996 Lexus entered the SUV market with the LX 450, a lightly redecorated version of the then-current Toyota Land Cruiser. Two years later when there was a new generation of Land Cruiser, the new second-generation LX 470 appeared alongside it. Since then, this built-like-a-truck SUV's evolution has been quiet and effective. But there's no getting around that this thing is getting long in the tooth. A third-generation LX should appear during 2007 as a 2008 model.

Clearly the best thing about the 2007 Lexus LX 470 is the engineering that it shares with the Toyota Land Cruiser. There's a rugged ladder frame under this SUV, an "Adaptive Variable" suspension tough enough to withstand a U.N. peacekeeping mission while being comfortable enough to deliver diplomats to the meeting ordering that mission, the transfer case has a low range for slogging out of trouble and every door closes with the reassuring thud of a sack of cement hitting a sidewalk. This is not a crossover SUV built from car parts, but a thoroughly capable any-weather, all-terrain, infinite-chaos slugger.

For a vehicle so tough, however, the 2007 Lexus LX 470 does a splendid job of being luxurious. The interior is overstuffed with luxurious toys, the leather on the upholstery is supple and perfectly stitched, the ride is well mannered and the drivetrain operates in virtual silence. There's ample room for five adults, but the third-row seat is awkward to reach and offers limited legroom.

There's nothing avant-garde about the LX 470. Those searching for a more modern take on the large luxury SUV will likely be happier with the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class. But even in its advancing age, the LX is still one of our top recommendations.

2007 Lexus LX 470 models

The 2007 Lexus LX 470 is a midsize luxury SUV. There's only one trim level and it comes comprehensively equipped with power and heated front seats, illuminated running boards, automatic climate control, a DVD-based navigation system with an integrated back-up camera system, auto-dimming mirrors, a moonroof and virtually every other imaginable amenity. The standard Mark Levinson audio system features a dash-mounted six-CD changer, 11 speakers and the sort of sound clarity about which concert halls brag. Besides the new Limited Edition package, the option list is limited to a roof rack, the Lexus Link emergency communications system, a rear entertainment system, a rear spoiler, XM Satellite Radio and the fascinating Lexus Night View System.

2007 Highlights

Lexus' largest SUV, the LX 470, heads into 2007 virtually unchanged from the previous year. The V8's power ratings fall slightly due to new testing procedures, though actual performance is unaffected. The only other significant change is the addition of a special "Limited Edition" model featuring Black Onyx paint, special wheels and distinctive exterior and interior trim.

Performance & mpg

All LX 470 models are powered by a 268-horsepower, 4.7-liter V8. Behind it is a five-speed automatic transmission feeding the standard dual-range transfer case and a full-time all-wheel-drive system. Should you want to tow, the LX, properly equipped, can lug up to 6,500 pounds.

Safety

The front airbag system includes a front passenger seat occupant detection sensor. Beyond that there are seat-mounted side airbags for the front seats and roll-sensing side-curtain airbags for the first- and second-row passengers. Antilock brakes, stability control and a specific off-road traction control system are all standard.

Driving

On the road the 2007 Lexus LX 470 drives like the big, beefy hulk that it is. The steering is less than involving, the acceleration is modest and the chassis responds to course changes with more dignity than athleticism. It's always comfortable, always composed, but never much fun. Take it off-road, however, and the LX 470 seems to lose about 800 pounds of heft as it effectively conquers desperately cruddy terrain. The next Lexus LX will have to be outstanding to exceed the standards set by this one.

Interior

While it shares some general design features with the Land Cruiser, the LX 470's interior is opulent and well laid out. The front seats are relatively flat but beautifully upholstered in leather that's almost too good to sit upon. The dashboard features Lexus' signature Optitron instrumentation that glows with electro-luminescent brilliance and real bird's-eye maple wood trim. In back, there's a 60/40-split second row and a 50/50-split rear bench. The rear bench doesn't fold flat, but it can be removed.

As for features, the Night View System is the most advanced technology available on the LX. Using near infrared light, a charged coupled device camera and computerized image processing, the Night View System will project a black-and-white image on the bottom of the windshield that clearly shows what's ahead of the vehicle even in pitch-black darkness. It's a boon for LX owners who live on rural estates where street lighting is almost unheard of.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Lexus LX 470.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I absolutely love my 07 LX470
Mom of Two,03/26/2009
I've been wanting to get a Lexus SUV for quite some time. I waited until I was able to find the right price. I also wanted to get the older body type instead of the new 570's, which look a bit odd to me. I absolutely love this car! It has great handling, smooth ride, and a beautiful interior. It came fully loaded and you can't ask for anything more. The only downside is of course the gas mileage. But why would you buy an SUV without knowing that you would be paying a lot for gas. Anyhow, we've taken it to various off road terrains and it handles nice. I would highly recommend this car to any family!
Smooth, comfortable, near perfect luxury SUV
Brian Dentley,08/20/2019
4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
Just recently purchased a 2007 LX470 with 136000 miles on it and it rides like a dream. Even after 12 years, the interior cabin and leather has held up well. You get a great sense why the vehicle was near 70 grand brand new. This vehicle has less space than a suburban but is still plentiful. 2nd row seats are very spacious and the 3rd row are more for smaller kids and/or adults. The Mark Levinson sound system is awesome. It enhances the audio for clarity but it’s not loud enough to bust speakers. It has 6 speakers up front, 4 in the middle and 1 subwoofer in the rear that provides a good thump and is tuned just right. The tailgate in the back is lovely and after reading the instructions, the rear seats goes up without hassle. Just requires a little strength. The adjustable suspension is a good feature for rough pavement in the comfort setting or for a firmer/tighter ride in the sport setting. The LX470 rides on a truck frame which is noticeable, however Lexus does a suburb job of blending their legendary smoothness while integrating a truck like feel. The 5 speed transmission still shifts like its brand new without any jerks or harshness. The LX is not a off the line burner at a stoplight. It does however have the power to move you right along as you climb up in speed. The VVT-i (Variable Value Timing with Intelligence) does this SUV well. It provides great low-end torque and power which helps keep rpms low. That in turns keeps you from having to hammer the pedal for power which then helps with better fuel economy. I have been keeping track and have been achieving 13-15 around town and have seen as high as 19 on a few beach/road trips (cruise control on 70 mph). My only grips about the LX are the navigation and the infotainment system. While the mid 2000s saw upgrades in software and usability, it seems the 06/07 model was left with dated technology in the wake of the 570 arriving in showrooms. Also with the third row seats up, the rear DVD player is not accessible for the kiddos. At night, the LX lights up the road for great visibility and the crystal white gauges are beautiful. Overall I’m extremely satisfied with my 2007 LX470. Hope the review is not too long but I wanted to provided a good detailed review of my LX470 hoping to help someone deciding whether or not to purchase one. [contact info removed]
Fantastic SUV!
alexandre Vieira,08/05/2010
I'm from Monroe, NY a few months ago we had 31 inches of snow, no problem. It was amazing the way the car just cut into the snow, up stiff hills, of course you cannot fly through the snow, but you will not get stuck. I had Land Cruiser 99 for many years, I almost cried when I traded it in for this car in 2007, but I'm in love again. A friend of mine told me one day, "The only thing that will stop a Land Cruiser, is if the road is closed." The fuel economy concerns me, but my LX 470 is sitting in my garage, shiny and clean, we only drive it on the weekends. I have also IS 250, but I've been thinking of switching to a ES350, we need a bigger car.
Awesome car
CYM,09/14/2007
This is a great car. I rated most of the comfort, performance, etc., a 9 and not a 10 because when rating car's comfort, a car is the gold standard compared to an SUV. For an SUV, it is pretty comfortable, esp. for one that can go off-road and isn't a "crossover." The only complaint I have heard is that the style is "dated." I would disagree, it's a nice looking car that's tough, yet refined and not crazy looking like some of the new SUVs around. It does eat up gas, but that's expected with a V8 in an SUV. Great car if you want to be able to go anywhere. Better value compared to any other lux SUVs in terms of options that come with it as a standard.
See all 8 reviews of the 2007 Lexus LX 470
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
268 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2007 Lexus LX 470 features & specs
More about the 2007 Lexus LX 470

Used 2007 Lexus LX 470 Overview

The Used 2007 Lexus LX 470 is offered in the following submodels: LX 470 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Lexus LX 470?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Lexus LX 470s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Lexus LX 470 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Lexus LX 470.

Can't find a used 2007 Lexus LX 470s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus LX 470 for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $12,696.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $19,891.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus LX 470 for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $25,478.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,433.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Lexus LX 470?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus LX 470 lease specials

Related Used 2007 Lexus LX 470 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles