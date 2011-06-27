Just recently purchased a 2007 LX470 with 136000 miles on it and it rides like a dream. Even after 12 years, the interior cabin and leather has held up well. You get a great sense why the vehicle was near 70 grand brand new. This vehicle has less space than a suburban but is still plentiful. 2nd row seats are very spacious and the 3rd row are more for smaller kids and/or adults. The Mark Levinson sound system is awesome. It enhances the audio for clarity but it’s not loud enough to bust speakers. It has 6 speakers up front, 4 in the middle and 1 subwoofer in the rear that provides a good thump and is tuned just right. The tailgate in the back is lovely and after reading the instructions, the rear seats goes up without hassle. Just requires a little strength. The adjustable suspension is a good feature for rough pavement in the comfort setting or for a firmer/tighter ride in the sport setting. The LX470 rides on a truck frame which is noticeable, however Lexus does a suburb job of blending their legendary smoothness while integrating a truck like feel. The 5 speed transmission still shifts like its brand new without any jerks or harshness. The LX is not a off the line burner at a stoplight. It does however have the power to move you right along as you climb up in speed. The VVT-i (Variable Value Timing with Intelligence) does this SUV well. It provides great low-end torque and power which helps keep rpms low. That in turns keeps you from having to hammer the pedal for power which then helps with better fuel economy. I have been keeping track and have been achieving 13-15 around town and have seen as high as 19 on a few beach/road trips (cruise control on 70 mph). My only grips about the LX are the navigation and the infotainment system. While the mid 2000s saw upgrades in software and usability, it seems the 06/07 model was left with dated technology in the wake of the 570 arriving in showrooms. Also with the third row seats up, the rear DVD player is not accessible for the kiddos. At night, the LX lights up the road for great visibility and the crystal white gauges are beautiful. Overall I’m extremely satisfied with my 2007 LX470. Hope the review is not too long but I wanted to provided a good detailed review of my LX470 hoping to help someone deciding whether or not to purchase one. [contact info removed]

