  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus LX 470
  4. Used 2002 Lexus LX 470
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(17)
Appraise this car

2002 Lexus LX 470 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet and refined demeanor, capable backwoods performer, slick adjustable suspension, splendid interior materials, Lexus build quality.
  • High price, lack of horsepower, floppy handling, Toyota-grade secondary switchgear.
Other years
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Lexus LX 470 for Sale
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$6,032 - $10,432
Used LX 470 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Yes, it costs well over $60,000. But for the money, you'd be hard pressed to find a more versatile, luxurious and capable vehicle.

Vehicle overview

The LX 470 has been our favorite luxury SUV the last few years, and we don't foresee any reason why this would change for 2002. It provides a near ultimate SUV experience, combining the luxury appointments and workmanship of a Lexus sedan, seating for up to eight passengers, decent cargo and towing capacity, plus rugged off-road capability.

You get a sense that no expense was spared in creating its luxurious cabin. Indeed, the LX 470's walnut wood trim is radiant in its luster and the perforated leather sumptuous in its suppleness. Materials used in the construction of the interior are generally of the highest quality, though we've noticed that much of the switchgear is identical to what is found in more plebian Toyota products.

We also love the ergonomics of the LX 470's cabin, as its large controls are easy to find and operate. You can also find heated seats with memory, a dust and pollen filter, one-touch power windows and sunroof, automatic tilt-away steering column (for easier entry/exit), and separate rear-passenger climate controls. A third-row seat that is best suited to child-sized bodies is standard in the LX 470, but it can be folded up easily for those who have more cargo than people to haul. The GPS navigation system, which was a $3,510 option last year, is now standard equipment, leaving the Mark Levinson premium audio system as the only option left on the order sheet.

Power comes from a 4.7-liter V8 that creates 230 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque. This V8 is one of the smoothest engines we've ever experienced. Still, we'd like Lexus to add a few more horsepower to propel the 5,401-pound truck -- the '02 Cadillac Escalade weighs in at 5,809 pounds but offers 345 horses to lug its girth. Though neck-snapping acceleration is not within the Lexus repertoire, its rated towing capacity of 6,500 pounds is indeed proof that it can haul the family yacht to the shore.

While its engine and much of its technology (skid control, traction control and brake assist) are shared with the Land Cruiser, the LX 470 does outdo its coach-class sibling with its Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS). AVS is a semi-active shock absorber system with five firmness settings. After a setting has been selected, AVS adjusts the ride based on road surfaces, and steering, acceleration and braking input in order to create ride quality tailored to the driver's preferences.

Another LX 470 exclusive is Adjustable Height Control (AHC). AHC allows the LX 470 to be raised to clear rough road and lowered for ease of entry and exit. This, combined with a full-time 4WD system, allows the Lexus to overcome nearly any type of terrain.

The extras that come standard on the LX 470 make it appealing when compared with a Land Cruiser. And if you really want AVS, AHC and the Mark Levinson audio system, the LX 470 is the only way to go. However, for our money, we'd probably save the $8,000 and go with the Toyota. Though we really like the AVS, we have to admit that the Land Cruiser has everything else we love about the Lexus -- and it offers it at a price that is more competitive with other luxury SUVs.

2002 Highlights

The LX 470 was updated last year. As such, the only change for 2002 is that the navigation system is now standard equipment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Lexus LX 470.

5(76%)
4(18%)
3(0%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.6
17 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

This review for 2001 -- Still has bugs
RL3,12/10/2002
I had a 1998 LX470 with several problems. It always pulled to one side or the other (steering wheel never centered correctly) on highway; emergency brake cable rattled near/at right rear wheel; tilt/telescope motors went out several times. Lexus never could fix either problem; took back under lemon law. I bought a 2001 just like it hoping they would have fixed problems. New 2001 pulls to left at highway speeds; same emergency brake cable rattle at right rear wheel; tilt/telescope motors already replaced once; transfer case replaced (vibration); Several rattles interior. Very disappointing to have basically same problems on same vehicle 3 model years later.
More than I needed - but dependable
Justin,03/14/2009
Bought the car 4 years ago because we thought we would be going into the woods and hauling. Well we never did either, although we live in Chicago so it's nice in the snow. Everything about the car is great, the ride, interior, dependability, lost cost of ownership, except for gas. So my biggest complaint is MPG. I get 13-15 in suburban driving and 15-16 on the highway. For this size car there other options that get 20+ MPG such as the Honda passport. No serious mechanical issues, in fact no minor mechanical issues except a leaky CV boot, which is good since I bought it used. Height/level adjustment is nice but unnecessary unless you are towing. I recommend for people towing/traveling.
mixed bag
lexinfo,02/26/2002
Climate control and audio system are excellent. Driver seat feels hard and tends to push driver forward awkwardly. Stubborn starting problems. The starter feels too weak for the engine, and it is normal to have to try 2 or 3 times to get a start that keeps running. It is in the garage now and won't start, so when I have time I am planning to have it towed to the dealer in hopes that a new battery will solve the problem.
Not quite worth the money.
Joshua,06/26/2002
Its far to large. No reason for it to be made. Horrible fuel mielage. Not great looking. High price for not such a great vehicle. Horrible engine.... Much to slow, no power at all.
See all 17 reviews of the 2002 Lexus LX 470
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2002 Lexus LX 470 features & specs
More about the 2002 Lexus LX 470

Used 2002 Lexus LX 470 Overview

The Used 2002 Lexus LX 470 is offered in the following submodels: LX 470 SUV. Available styles include 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Lexus LX 470?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Lexus LX 470s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Lexus LX 470 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Lexus LX 470.

Can't find a used 2002 Lexus LX 470s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus LX 470 for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,994.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $24,511.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus LX 470 for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $12,224.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $24,745.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Lexus LX 470?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus LX 470 lease specials

Related Used 2002 Lexus LX 470 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles