2016 Lexus LX 570 Review
Pros & Cons
- Smooth ride
- strong brakes
- advanced off-road capabilities
- an over-abundance of standard features
- seating for as many as eight passengers.
- Poor fuel economy
- sluggish acceleration for this class
- impractical third-row seat lacks passenger space and doesn't fold flat
- dated cabin
- high price.
Edmunds' Expert Review
You don't have to give up comfort and convenience to get the capability of a full-size SUV. With the 2016 Lexus LX 570, you get a whisper-quiet interior that can seat up to eight, along with the ability to tow a trailer or tackle a back-country trail. Let's find out more about why this SUV makes sense for you.
Vehicle overview
The Lexus LX was devised in the 1990s as an answer to the Range Rover. It was a more luxurious version of Toyota's Land Cruiser and it fit right in with the rugged, off-road-ready SUVs of the day. That still very much applies to today's 2016 Lexus LX 570 but the reality is that most luxury SUV shoppers aren't that interested in hard-core ruggedness any more. As such, the LX 570 is a bit of a relic, and despite still being a massively capable SUV, it's not an ideal luxury one.
If you must tackle everything Mother Nature has in store with seven passengers in tow, few vehicles are as adept as the 2016 Lexus LX 570.
For 2016, Lexus has made a mighty effort with the third LX 570 face-lift in eight years. This time, the company restyled much of the exterior sheet metal (only the doors carry over for 2015) while the infotainment, safety and interior features list has been upgraded. However, the 2016 LX 570 still has much in common with the Land Cruiser on which it is based. On the plus side, that includes the Land Cruiser's hulking size and go-anywhere four-wheel-drive capability. On the downside, the LX keeps the funky sideways-folding third-row seats that are really only big enough for kids and that take up cargo space when folded. We could live with that in the 1990s, but today, third-row seats should fold neatly into the floor, and in a vehicle this size, they should accommodate adults.
The LX also has a prodigious thirst for gasoline. Of course, most shoppers in this class are willing to take that hit at the pump, which is why we've cut the LX plenty of slack in the past. But its European rivals increasingly employ turbochargers and superchargers to pump up acceleration while also returning superior fuel economy. Put simply, the 2016 LX 570's EPA combined rating of 15 mpg, while 1 mpg better than for 2015, still is worst among its gas-powered peers, and so is its 7.4-second gallop to 60 mph. While understandable given that the LX 570 debuted in the 2008 model year, today it is decidedly behind the times.
Suppose, however, that you intend to keep your luxury SUV for a decade or more, and you're leery of the maintenance bills on those high-strung European engines. That puts the LX 570 in a more favorable light. While the LX's V8 is relatively sophisticated for a truck engine, it's a simpleton in this segment, with tough, no-nonsense fundamentals that should prove reliable over time. If you also intend to venture off-road, the LX 570 will certainly earn its keep, as precious few luxury SUVs can keep up with it on gnarly terrain.
If you're looking for the segment leader, you'll find it in the 2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, which has a roomier third row, more cargo space, better fuel economy, quicker acceleration, cutting-edge infotainment and a considerably lower base price to boot. Then there's the two-row 2016 Land Rover Range Rover, which offers comparable off-road chops, arguably unmatched luxury and your choice of a diesel power plant or one of two gasoline engines: a fuel-efficient supercharged V6 or a supercharged 510-horsepower V8 that manages to deliver 16 mpg combined. If you're more interested in the LX's people-hauling and off-roading capability, the superb Land Rover LR4 should be on your test-drive list as well.
In final measure, the 2016 LX 570's illustrious past continues to give it a certain aura, but this SUV's present is mostly about playing catch-up.
2016 Lexus LX 570 models
The 2016 Lexus LX 570 is a full-size SUV with seating for eight passengers. The third-row seat is a 50/50-split design that folds up against the sides of the cargo compartment when not in use.
The LX 570 is offered in a single trim level with a slew of high-end standard features. Starting with the exterior, the LX boasts 20-inch alloy wheels, a height-adjustable adaptive suspension, automatic load leveling, full LED exterior lights (automatic and adaptive LED headlights, foglights and taillights), automatic wipers, auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a 360-degree surround-view parking camera system, a blind-spot warning system, rear cross-traffic alert, a lane-departure warning system, adaptive cruise control, a sunroof, running boards, a roof rack, a power liftgate, a tow hitch, rear privacy glass and a keyless ignition and entry system that now includes a slim card key ("SmartAccess") that fits in your wallet.
Inside, the LX 570 comes with four-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, wood trim, heated power front seats (10-way driver, eight-way passenger), driver memory functions, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 60/40-split second-row seat (reclining and power-sliding), a power-folding third-row seat, second-row window sunshades, and a 120-volt household-style power outlet in the cargo bay. The infotainment system utilizes the Lexus Remote Touch interface, a 12.3-inch display, a navigation system, voice controls, the Lexus Enform suite of smartphone-based services (including Pandora, Slacker, Yelp and iHeartRadio), Siri Eyes Free technology, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a nine-speaker audio system with a CD changer, satellite radio, HD radio, USB ports (front and second row) and a media player interface.
Lexus has freshened up the LX 570's interior this year.
The optional Luxury package adds heated and ventilated seats up front and in the two outboard second-row positions, a heated steering wheel and upgraded leather upholstery. Also available are 21-inch wheels, a dual-screen rear seat entertainment system, a head-up display, a wireless smartphone charging tray, Lexus Enform Remote smartphone vehicle control and a 19-speaker Mark Levinson surround-sound audio system.
2016 Highlights
Performance & mpg
A 5.7-liter V8 engine rated at 383 hp and 403 pound-feet of torque powers the 2016 Lexus LX 570. A new eight-speed automatic transmission is standard, as is a full-time four-wheel-drive system with hill start assist, crawl control and a driver-selectable multi-terrain system. A new Drive Mode Select system enables drivers to specify certain powertrain and suspension configurations via a console-mounted dial. The LX can tow up to 7,000 pounds, and a tow hitch is standard equipment.
Lexus says the new transmission boots the LX 570's 0-60 mph acceleration to 7.3 seconds from 7.5 seconds. We haven't tested that yet, but in Edmunds performance tests with the old six-speed automatic, the LX 570 went from zero to 60 mph in 7.4 seconds, just a teeny bit quicker than the factory's claim. But even if the 2016 LX 570 beats its new claimed 0-60 time by a tenth of a second, just about any rival that's not diesel-powered still would outgun it. There's more: The LX 570's EPA-estimated fuel economy is a paltry 15 mpg combined (13 city/18 highway). That's better than in past years, but still is as bad as it gets in this or any other segment.
Safety
The 2016 Lexus LX 570 comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, trailer sway control, active front headrests, front seat side airbags, front knee airbags, second-row side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. The new standard Safety System Plus adds pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, all-speed adaptive cruise control and intelligent high-beam control to Lexus' pre-collision safety system. That system automatically tightens the front seatbelts and primes the braking system for maximum responsiveness if it determines that a frontal collision is imminent. It also initiates automatic braking if necessary: a new feature for 2016.
Blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are other new standard features, as is a panoramic-view camera system that gives the driver a bird's-eye view around the exterior of the imposingly large SUV. Also standard is Lexus Safety Connect emergency communications with automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle location, an emergency assist button and enhanced roadside assistance.
In Edmunds brake testing, an LX 570 came to a stop from 60 mph in 119 feet, a very good showing for such a heavy vehicle.
Driving
The 2016 Lexus LX 570 rides regally on all roads, shrugging off impacts like the softly sprung luxury liner it is. Wind and road noise are kept in check, and although the V8 becomes audible during acceleration, it's an eminently pleasant rumble. Unfortunately, the acceleration itself is underwhelming if you're familiar with competing models. We're also not enthused about the LX's ponderous handling.
The LX 570 shows its age under the hood, with a tepid V8 that achieves unenviable fuel economy.
Much harder for any rival to match is the 2016 LX 570's competence once the pavement ends. Between its sophisticated suspension (with even more travel for 2016), cleverly engineered crawl-control system and rugged, Land Cruiser-based construction, this deluxe SUV has the capability to take you almost anywhere you might ever want to go. If off-roading capability is going to be an important factor as you shop for a large luxury SUV, the LX 570 should really stand out.
Interior
The 2016 Lexus LX 570 entices with a posh, leather- and wood-lined cabin. The LX 570's rivals are considerably newer, but Lexus has tried mightily to freshen the LX's cabin and dashboard design with a larger 4.2-inch driver information display, 12.3-inch infotainment screen, cleaner lines and LED ambient interior lighting.
The LX gets Lexus' ubiquitous, computer-like Remote Touch Interface for 2016, which isn't necessarily a good thing, as we've found it distracting to use and one of the least desirable tech interfaces. Also new this year is Climate Concierge, which automatically monitors the temperature in the LX 570's four separate climate zones and individually adjusts fans and the temperatures of the heated seats and steering wheel. The optional, concert-quality Mark Levinson sound system is worth the extra dollars, and, if you cart the kids around a lot, so is the available dual-screen rear seat entertainment system with new 11.6-inch screens replacing the old 7-inchers.
Like most vehicles in the Lexus lineup, the LX 570 now has the brand's Remote Touch interface.
One aspect of the LX's interior that's timelessly admirable is seat comfort, at least in the first two rows. The front seats offer excellent visibility from their elevated perches, and while the second-row bottom cushions could be higher, there's nonetheless plenty of headroom and legroom: an extra 1.6 inches of legroom for the middle row thanks to 2016's slightly longer and wider body. The three-across third row is a disappointment, with minimal passenger space compounded by awkward ingress and egress. In a vehicle of the LX 570's imposing dimensions, we think it's fair to expect a third-row seat that's not just for kids.
Cargo space is the same as in previous years, although the specifications for the 2016 LX 570 can't be compared with those of past models (or most competitors) because Lexus uses a new and more restrictive (Lexus would say "accurate") measuring system. Certainly, there is a lot of space for your stuff in the LX 570, but you'll find more in most competitors, especially since the LX 570's 50/50-split third-row seat takes up space when you fold it up against the side walls (instead of folding flat into the floor, as in rival SUVs).
Features & Specs
