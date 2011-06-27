Vehicle overview

The Lexus LX was devised in the 1990s as an answer to the Range Rover. It was a more luxurious version of Toyota's Land Cruiser and it fit right in with the rugged, off-road-ready SUVs of the day. That still very much applies to today's 2016 Lexus LX 570 but the reality is that most luxury SUV shoppers aren't that interested in hard-core ruggedness any more. As such, the LX 570 is a bit of a relic, and despite still being a massively capable SUV, it's not an ideal luxury one.

If you must tackle everything Mother Nature has in store with seven passengers in tow, few vehicles are as adept as the 2016 Lexus LX 570.

For 2016, Lexus has made a mighty effort with the third LX 570 face-lift in eight years. This time, the company restyled much of the exterior sheet metal (only the doors carry over for 2015) while the infotainment, safety and interior features list has been upgraded. However, the 2016 LX 570 still has much in common with the Land Cruiser on which it is based. On the plus side, that includes the Land Cruiser's hulking size and go-anywhere four-wheel-drive capability. On the downside, the LX keeps the funky sideways-folding third-row seats that are really only big enough for kids and that take up cargo space when folded. We could live with that in the 1990s, but today, third-row seats should fold neatly into the floor, and in a vehicle this size, they should accommodate adults.

The LX also has a prodigious thirst for gasoline. Of course, most shoppers in this class are willing to take that hit at the pump, which is why we've cut the LX plenty of slack in the past. But its European rivals increasingly employ turbochargers and superchargers to pump up acceleration while also returning superior fuel economy. Put simply, the 2016 LX 570's EPA combined rating of 15 mpg, while 1 mpg better than for 2015, still is worst among its gas-powered peers, and so is its 7.4-second gallop to 60 mph. While understandable given that the LX 570 debuted in the 2008 model year, today it is decidedly behind the times.

Suppose, however, that you intend to keep your luxury SUV for a decade or more, and you're leery of the maintenance bills on those high-strung European engines. That puts the LX 570 in a more favorable light. While the LX's V8 is relatively sophisticated for a truck engine, it's a simpleton in this segment, with tough, no-nonsense fundamentals that should prove reliable over time. If you also intend to venture off-road, the LX 570 will certainly earn its keep, as precious few luxury SUVs can keep up with it on gnarly terrain.

If you're looking for the segment leader, you'll find it in the 2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, which has a roomier third row, more cargo space, better fuel economy, quicker acceleration, cutting-edge infotainment and a considerably lower base price to boot. Then there's the two-row 2016 Land Rover Range Rover, which offers comparable off-road chops, arguably unmatched luxury and your choice of a diesel power plant or one of two gasoline engines: a fuel-efficient supercharged V6 or a supercharged 510-horsepower V8 that manages to deliver 16 mpg combined. If you're more interested in the LX's people-hauling and off-roading capability, the superb Land Rover LR4 should be on your test-drive list as well.

In final measure, the 2016 LX 570's illustrious past continues to give it a certain aura, but this SUV's present is mostly about playing catch-up.