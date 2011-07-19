Used 2011 Lexus LX 570 for Sale Near Me

135 listings
LX 570 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 135 listings
  • 2011 Lexus LX 570 in Silver
    used

    2011 Lexus LX 570

    107,778 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,990

    $3,863 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus LX 570 in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus LX 570

    150,273 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,500

    $3,205 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus LX 570 in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus LX 570

    116,217 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,999

    $1,315 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus LX 570 in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus LX 570

    113,329 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $27,770

    $803 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus LX 570 in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus LX 570

    99,275 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,900

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus LX 570 in Silver
    used

    2011 Lexus LX 570

    116,601 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $30,995

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus LX 570 in White
    used

    2011 Lexus LX 570

    94,561 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,995

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus LX 570 in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus LX 570

    118,660 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,990

    $1,313 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lexus LX 570 in White
    used

    2011 Lexus LX 570

    117,527 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $29,828

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus LX 570 in Black
    used

    2011 Lexus LX 570

    89,100 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,000

    Details
  • 2011 Lexus LX 570 in White
    used

    2011 Lexus LX 570

    129,967 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,990

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus LX 570 in Silver
    used

    2010 Lexus LX 570

    89,750 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,977

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus LX 570 in White
    used

    2010 Lexus LX 570

    128,000 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,500

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus LX 570 in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Lexus LX 570

    171,369 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,780

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus LX 570 in Silver
    used

    2010 Lexus LX 570

    110,809 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,975

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus LX 570 in Black
    used

    2010 Lexus LX 570

    146,300 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,999

    Details
  • 2010 Lexus LX 570 in Black
    used

    2010 Lexus LX 570

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,439

    Details
  • 2013 Lexus LX 570 in Gray
    used

    2013 Lexus LX 570

    118,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $27,966

    $5,223 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus LX 570 searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus LX 570

Overall Consumer Rating
Overall Consumer Rating
44 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 2
    (25%)
Best vehicle i ever had
abidsid,07/19/2011
WOW!!! it is a amazing machine!!!. i have had almost all the best SUV but this is my first time buying a lexus SUV. i had a lexus car before therefore i knew what to expect from lexus. the ride is quite, comfortable, vehicle is very agile, responsive and powerful. all suvs have almost same gas milage in this class. but LX 570 excels them in all departments. i traded my landr rover and promised myself for not buying another european rest of my life. even after spending so much money i am really happy and do not feel got ripped off or i have made a wrong decesion. it is really a amazing machine. trust me cut all other expenses and just get one. i got fully loaded with all the feaure
Report abuse
