  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus LX 470
  4. Used 2000 Lexus LX 470
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(29)
Appraise this car

2000 Lexus LX 470 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Superior ride and off-road capabilities, unmatched interior materials, Lexus build quality.
  • High price, lack of horsepower, no navigation system offered.
Other years
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Lexus LX 470 for Sale
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$4,681 - $8,163
Used LX 470 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Yes, it costs more than $60,000. But for the money, you'd be hard pressed to find a more versatile, luxurious and capable vehicle.

Vehicle overview

Lexus has long been known for its emphasis on luxury. And in terms of the booming luxury-SUV category, it doesn't get much more luxurious than the LX 470. Based off the Toyota Land Cruiser and priced very close to the top-line Lexus LS 400, the LX 470 is loaded to the gills with standard luxury equipment.

Power comes from a 4.7-liter V8 that creates 230 horsepower and 320 foot-pounds of torque. This V8 is one of the smoothest engines (of any size or configuration) we've ever experienced, maintaining its stately composure from idle to redline. Though neck-snapping acceleration is not within the Lexus' repertoire, its rated towing capacity of 6500 pounds is further proof that it can haul the family jewels.

While this engine can also be found in the Land Cruiser, the LX 470 does top the Land Cruiser with its Adjustable Height Control (AHC) and Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS). The AHC allows the ride height of the vehicle to be adjusted to match the current road conditions. AVS adds further to the LX 470's pedigree by giving the SUV an active suspension that can react to changing road conditions in as little as 2.5 milliseconds. This gives the Lexus an amazingly stable feel on everything from freeway exit ramps to dry riverbeds.

Inside, this luxury SUV contains a slew of standard features. Starting with the electro-luminescent gauges and ending with the walnut wood trim that looks as if it were pilfered from an ancient British castle, the LX 470 offers the most majestic passenger compartment this side of a Jaguar sedan. You can also find heated seats with memory, an auto-dimming day/night mirror, a dust and pollen filter, one-touch power windows, automatic tilt-away steering column (for easier entry/egress), and separate rear-passenger climate controls. A third-row seat is standard in the LX 470, but it can be folded up easily for those who have more cargo than people to haul.

The extra toys that come standard on the LX 470 make it appealing when compared to a Land Cruiser. However, for our money, we'd probably save the $10,000 and go with the Toyota. With the exception of active handling, it still offers everything we love about the Lexus for about the same price as those other premium sport-utility vehicles.

2000 Highlights

A Vehicle Stability Control system and a BrakeAssist system are now standard, as are last year's optional moonroof and illuminated running boards. The LX 470 also gets an optional wood and leather steering wheel and shift knob.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Lexus LX 470.

5(83%)
4(14%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
29 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

325,000 MILES AND GOING STRONG
DAN SCHMIDT,12/03/2017
4dr SUV AWD
My 2000 LX470 just turned 325K miles. It doesn't use a teaspoon of oil between 7K mile oil changes. Just put a new aftermarket exhaust system on it. I have used regular gas since day 1. Depending on highway or city driving, I have consistently gotten anywhere from 14-17 mpg. That has not changed in 18 years. The best car I've ever owned. It owes me nothing. I love it as much as the day I got it. Never thought I'd own a car/truck for 18 years. The paint is still beautiful. I am emotionally attached to this truck.
LOVE TO LOVE YA!!
mpatjohnson,01/08/2010
I got this vehicle used with 180,000 miles on it. I always liked this vehicle but could never afford a new one. I took it to the dealership and they just take the best care of you and they gave the car an extensive overview which the noted the things I should fix since then, I have been riding high. I love it so much. It has the ride of a luxury car and it does have more performance in the power mode. Mine had many upgrades including chrome rims, dvd players in the head rest and many other toys. It's paid for and I'm going to ride it until the wheels fall off. It still turns heads and people are always asking me how much I'd sell it for and I respond I would never do it!!
Best suv on earth
kevinrphkv,10/06/2002
This suv is king... it is the best of the best in all areas. It is in a class of its own.
Wow
william45,08/21/2010
After owning a Tahoe, Expedition and Denali I finally bought a 2000 Lexus LX470 with 90,000 miles. It was the only one I could find in my price range. I have only had it a month but it is easily the nicest vehicle I have ever owned. It has more buttons than a NASA spacecraft, but I think I finally have most of them figured out. It is not as quick as my Denali was, but as far as build quality, ride, comfort, and looks, it's hard to beat. I'm hoping that it can go another 90,000 if I take care of it.
See all 29 reviews of the 2000 Lexus LX 470
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2000 Lexus LX 470 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 2000 Lexus LX 470

Used 2000 Lexus LX 470 Overview

The Used 2000 Lexus LX 470 is offered in the following submodels: LX 470 SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Lexus LX 470?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Lexus LX 470s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Lexus LX 470 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Lexus LX 470.

Can't find a used 2000 Lexus LX 470s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lexus LX 470 for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,263.

Find a used Lexus for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $22,275.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus LX 470 for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,133.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lexus for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,417.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Lexus LX 470?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lexus lease specials
Check out Lexus LX 470 lease specials

Related Used 2000 Lexus LX 470 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles