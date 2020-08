Used 2001 Lexus LX 470 for Sale Near Me

Beaverton Car Company - Beaverton / Oregon

2001 Lexus LX 470 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC 4D Sport Utility, 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD. This Lexus LX 470 comes with 90 day, 3,000-mile limited warranty. 6 service records available. Nicely equipped with powered seats, a moon roof and much more. Recent Arrival! Qualifies for a 3 month 3k mile limited warranty. *** Â Se Habla Espanol! ***. We have several Acura, Audi, BMW, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, INFINITI, Kia, Lexus, Mercedes, Mini, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota, VW and Volvo in stock. Check out our full inventory at www.beavertoncarcompany.com.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Lexus LX 470 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 15 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTJHT00W913500430

Stock: C10768

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-15-2020