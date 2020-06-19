2021 Lexus LC 500
What’s new
- Revised suspension design for sharper handling
- New Active Cornering Assist feature to further improve handling
- Revised transmission tuning for a sportier feel of power
- New Android Auto smartphone integration
- Part of the first LC 500 generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Cabin design and interior materials are extraordinary
- Effective at being both sporty and comfortable
- Generous list of standard features
- Touchpad controller is frustrating to use
- Limited cargo space in trunk and scant interior storage
- Not as customizable as other high-end sport coupes
2021 Lexus LC 500 Review
The 2021 Lexus LC 500 is a sleek and stylish luxury coupe that serves as the flagship car for the Japanese luxury automaker. The LC 500, along with the LC 500h hybrid, debuted in 2018 and quickly became one of our favorite coupes around. Although it's not as sharp to drive as a Porsche 911, the LC does strike a good balance between comfort and performance. It's an excellent grand tourer.
For 2021, the LC 500 gets a few mechanical updates to the suspension and transmission that should improve performance yet maintain the car's overall comfort level. The LC also sheds some unsprung weight, which should further improve the car's performance. Lexus confirms that a new convertible variant is on the way sometime soon, though exact timing remains unclear.
Our verdict7.7 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
Acceleration, however, doesn't quite match the soundtrack. In Edmunds testing, the LC 500 needed 4.9 seconds to go 0-60 mph, which is unremarkable for this class of car. A Porsche 911 Carrera S we tested, for example, ripped to 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds. The LC isn't particularly nimble on tight and twisting roads either. But it feels right at home on more gentle sweeping back roads. It's a car made for luxuriating on road trips.
How comfortable is it?8.0
The only kinks we found were our test car's optional sport seats. Well-bolstered and wide, the seats are pleasantly supportive, but we found the seatback overly firm and lacking enough lumbar adjustment.
How’s the interior?7.5
Getting in and out is easier than you'd expect of a car sitting this low, and the driving position feels snug and commanding. And while there is a rear seat, it's comically small and best saved for stowing extra bags. The most frustrating aspect of the interior is the awkward touchpad infotainment interface, which can be distracting to use while driving.
How’s the tech?7.0
A full suite of driver aids is standard, including front and rear parking sensors (helpful given the long hoodline that's hard to see over) and traffic-adaptive cruise control. The adaptive cruise mostly works well but can occasionally be unpredictably overreactive.
How’s the storage?6.0
The rear seats provide car-seat anchor points for child seats, but access is difficult enough already. Fitting a car seat might be possible, but this Lexus is pretty much a two-person-only car.
How economical is it?7.5
Is it a good value?8.0
Despite its mass, we managed 21 mpg combined on our test loop, a better result than the EPA rating. The LC also offers a longer powertrain warranty than many rivals. And given the company's track record, you're unlikely to find a roaring V8 engine that will cost you less in the long run.
Wildcard10.0
We would've liked to sample the standard seats, and the LC needs a thorough infotainment and tech overhaul. But overall, it's a roaring, rumbling joy that sticks in your head. Few cars today have such undeniable presence.
Which LC 500 does Edmunds recommend?
Lexus LC 500 models
The 2021 Lexus LC 500 is available in one trim; the LC 500h hybrid model is reviewed separately. All LC 500s use a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 (471 horsepower, 398 lb-ft of torque). It's paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Feature highlights include:
LC 500
Well-stocked with features, such as:
- LED headlights
- 20-inch wheels
- Keyless entry and ignition
- Power-adjustable and heated and ventilated front seats
- Leather upholstery
- Power-adjustable steering wheel
It also comes with:
- 10.3-inch infotainment screen
- 12-speaker sound system
- Integrated navigation system
- Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa integration
- Onboard Wi-Fi with 4G LTE connection
Safety features and driver aids on the LC 500 include:
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the LC 500 and the car in front)
- Lane keeping assist (steers the LC 500 back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
Notable options include:
Touring package
- Heated steering wheel
- Upgraded leather upholstery
- Microsuede headliner
- 13-speaker Mark Levinson audio system
- Parking sensors
Sport package
- Sport seats with microsuede inserts
- Carbon-fiber or glass roof panel
- Torsen limited-slip differential for improved grip
- Upgraded brake pads and suspension dampers
Dynamic Handling package
Includes Sport package features and adds:
- 21-inch wheels
- Rear steering and variable-ratio steering (give the LC a more nimble feel)
- Speed-activated rear wing
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Lexus LC 500.
Trending topics in reviews
Sponsored cars related to the LC 500
Features & Specs
|2dr Coupe
5.0L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$92,950
|MPG
|16 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|471 hp @ 7100 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite LC 500 safety features:
- All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Maintains a set distance between the LC 500 and the car in front, automatically adjusting speed. Can bring the LC 500 to a full stop.
- Pre-Collision System
- Sounds an alert if a front collision with a vehicle or pedestrian is deemed imminent. Can also automatically apply the brakes.
- Intuitive Park Assist
- Sounds an alert as the LC 500 approaches an object in front of or behind the car.
Lexus LC 500 vs. the competition
Lexus LC 500 vs. Chevrolet Corvette
The king of affordable performance was fully redesigned for 2020. This new mid-engine design is the most radical change in the Corvette's nearly 70-year history. The Corvette lacks the LC's polish, build quality and handsome interior design, but it offers more performance and more utility thanks to a powerful V8 and two relatively generous cargo areas.
Lexus LC 500 vs. Porsche 911
The Porsche 911 has served as the driving benchmark for luxury sport coupes for years, and the redesigned 2020 911 only steps things up with improved performance and a more luxurious interior. Porsche offers a seemingly endless amount of customization, though you'll pay more for any 911 variant than you will LC, especially if you want one of the more powerful Carrera S or Turbo models.
Lexus LC 500 vs. BMW 8 Series
Like the LC 500, the BMW 8 Series is a sleek coupe that was designed to be both extremely quick and extremely comfortable. The 8 Series rear seat is even smaller than the LC 500's, and neither one is meant for adults. The BMW offers more cargo space than the LC 500 as well as optional all-wheel drive. While a base 840i starts slightly less than an LC 500, it's less powerful and the price jumps significantly if you want the BMW's V8 engine.
FAQ
Is the Lexus LC 500 a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Lexus LC 500?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Lexus LC 500:
- Revised suspension design for sharper handling
- New Active Cornering Assist feature to further improve handling
- Revised transmission tuning for a sportier feel of power
- New Android Auto smartphone integration
- Part of the first LC 500 generation introduced for 2018
Is the Lexus LC 500 reliable?
Is the 2021 Lexus LC 500 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Lexus LC 500?
The least-expensive 2021 Lexus LC 500 is the 2021 Lexus LC 500 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $92,950.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $92,950
What are the different models of Lexus LC 500?
More about the 2021 Lexus LC 500
2021 Lexus LC 500 Overview
The 2021 Lexus LC 500 is offered in the following submodels: LC 500 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 10A).
What do people think of the 2021 Lexus LC 500?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Lexus LC 500 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 LC 500.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Lexus LC 500 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 LC 500 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Lexus LC 500?
Which 2021 Lexus LC 500s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Lexus LC 500 for sale near. There are currently 5 new 2021 LC 500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $102,415 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Lexus LC 500.
Can't find a new 2021 Lexus LC 500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lexus LC 500 for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $14,375.
Find a new Lexus for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,305.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Lexus LC 500?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lexus lease specials
Related 2021 Lexus LC 500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Lexus ES 350
- 2020 Lexus GX 460
- Lexus NX 300 2020
- 2020 Lexus IS 350
- Lexus RX 450h 2020
- 2020 Lexus UX 250h
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Mustang
- Chevrolet Corvette 2020
- 2020 BMW i8
- 2020 NSX
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2020
- Audi R8 2020
- 2020 BMW M4
- 2020 Lamborghini Huracan
- Subaru BRZ 2020