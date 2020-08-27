Used 2014 Lexus LX 570 for Sale Near Me

LX 570 Reviews & Specs
  • 2014 Lexus LX 570 in Silver
    used

    2014 Lexus LX 570

    102,929 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $32,585

    $4,526 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus LX 570 in Black
    used

    2014 Lexus LX 570

    111,553 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $33,998

    $1,938 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Lexus LX 570 in White
    used

    2014 Lexus LX 570

    57,394 miles
    Fair Deal

    $42,783

    Details
  • 2014 Lexus LX 570 in White
    used

    2014 Lexus LX 570

    160,429 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,991

    Details
  • 2013 Lexus LX 570 in Gray
    used

    2013 Lexus LX 570

    118,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $27,966

    $5,223 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus LX 570 in Silver
    used

    2015 Lexus LX 570

    99,431 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $34,995

    $4,968 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus LX 570 in Black
    used

    2013 Lexus LX 570

    62,418 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $36,890

    $3,171 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus LX 570 in Gray
    certified

    2015 Lexus LX 570

    66,025 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $47,291

    $393 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus LX 570 in Silver
    used

    2013 Lexus LX 570

    109,500 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $30,900

    $1,328 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus LX 570 in Black
    used

    2015 Lexus LX 570

    72,524 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $41,995

    $1,656 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus LX 570 in Gray
    used

    2015 Lexus LX 570

    31,031 miles

    $48,900

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus LX 570 in White
    used

    2015 Lexus LX 570

    84,871 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $39,995

    Details
  • 2013 Lexus LX 570 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Lexus LX 570

    82,966 miles

    $36,950

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus LX 570 in Black
    used

    2015 Lexus LX 570

    100,952 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $41,495

    Details
  • 2013 Lexus LX 570 in Black
    used

    2013 Lexus LX 570

    127,801 miles

    $31,691

    Details
  • 2013 Lexus LX 570 in Silver
    used

    2013 Lexus LX 570

    130,979 miles

    $33,991

    Details
  • 2016 Lexus LX 570 in Gray
    used

    2016 Lexus LX 570

    23,830 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $55,999

    $7,262 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Lexus LX 570 in Silver
    used

    2016 Lexus LX 570

    34,688 miles
    Great Deal

    $57,500

    $3,722 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lexus LX 570 searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus LX 570

Read recent reviews for the Lexus LX 570
Overall Consumer Rating
45 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 3
    (20%)
  • 2
    (20%)
6 years old and and still like new
LGL,02/23/2016
4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
Update 2020 another year with the vehicle - 8000 more miles and it is still quieter than some 2020 vehicles. Worth the investment - if your looking for a luxury SUV there is no better choice - you have a lot of luxury SUV vehicles on the road but only a couple that people will notice and that is a Lexus you can drive a 1,000 miles and get out of the car feeling great and not tired great ride - quiet - smooth ride at 80 mph with plenty left under the hood UPDATE This 5 year old SUV rides better than a brand new competitor - it is still as quiet as a new one - other than new tires no repairs - no issues - divide the cost over 5 years look at the resale value and this car is actually less than many of its competitors - love the company -
Report abuse
